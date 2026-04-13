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New Lepas L6 SUV launched

A mid-size SUV in plug-in hybrid and electric form, from the latest Chery brand to arrive in Britain

Lepas L6 revealed, April 2026

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by Stuart Masson
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Lepas, the latest brand from Chinese manufacturer Chery to launch in the UK, has confirmed its Lepas L6 model will go on sale here in the last few months of 2026.

It will be the brand’s second UK model, arriving shortly after the larger flagship L8. The L6 is a mid-size, five-seat SUV, joining Chery’s long list of SUVs already on offer from what is now four different brands.

The L6 will be offered in two versions from launch – a plug-in hybrid and a fully electric model. Both versions will make their European debut at Milan Design Week later this month.

The plug-in hybrid variant pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, with Lepas claiming a combined range of over 700 miles. This is the same system that has proven enormously popular on the best-selling Jaecoo 7 and other Chery Group models launched over the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, the electric model uses a 67kWh battery with an official driving range of 270 miles; the company says it can charge from 30% to 80% in around 20 minutes.

The Lepas L6 arrives in the UK later this year as the brand’s second model, offered in plug-in hybrid and electric form.

No UK pricing or specifications have been announced for the Lepas L6, although we know that the company will match the seven-year new car warranty already offered by its sister brands. Details are expected ahead of the on-sale date later this year.

Lepas is the fourth brand from Chery Group to arrive in the UK, joining Omoda, Jaecoo and Chery itself. We expect even more brands to follow over the next year or two as the company rapidly expands its operations in the UK.

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Stuart Masson
Stuart Massonhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/
Stuart Masson founded The Car Expert in 2011 and is its Editorial Director. With more than 20 years’ professional experience in the automotive industry, including a decade in retail, he provides independent, impartial advice to help car buyers make better, more informed decisions.

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