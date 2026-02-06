Find an Expert Rating: 
Car manufacturer news

Lepas set for UK arrival in 2026

Chinese motoring giant Chery is planning to launch its fourth brand in the UK in two years, with the arrival of Lepas

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

RAC-logo-600x300-orange

Complete peace of mind for all your driving needs.
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Chinese motoring giant Chery is planning to launch its fourth brand in the UK in two years, with the arrival of Lepas later this year.

While Chery is yet to detail exactly which Lepas models are coming to the UK, we do know that the first Lepas model will arrive in Britain in the third quarter of this year – sometime in July, August, or September.

It’s the latest move in Chery’s meteoric rise up the UK new car sales charts. Last month, its three existing brands (CheryJaecoo and Omoda) combined to take third place in UK new car registrations, behind only Volkswagen and Kia. That’s despite Omoda only being on sale here for about 18 months, Jaecoo about 12 months and Chery about three months.

Beyond the Chery family, Lepas will join the ever-expanding list of Chinese automotive marques vying for UK car buyers’ attention, including BYD, Changan, Geely, GWM, Leapmotor and Xpeng.

Already on sale in Indonesia, and about to launch in Australia, the Lepas range consists of one model so far, called the L8. It is a mid-size plug-in hybrid SUV that is essentially a reworked version of the Chery Tiggo 8, sharing the same foundations, powertrain options and on-board tech.

Lepas has also announced plans for smaller L4 and L6 SUVs in other markets, but little is known about them so far.

Lepas is expected to sit underneath the Omoda and Jaecoo brands in the Chery family, looking to offer households a more affordable entry point to plug-in hybrid or all-electric car ownership. In other words, it is Chery’s answer to budget manufacturers like Leapmotor or Dacia.

Where Lepas clearly differentiates itself from its Chery Group rivals is powertrains. It is expected that the brand won’t offer purely petrol cars, only hybrids and electric models.

We’ll bring you more information about Lepas as soon as we have it, so stay tuned.

Interested in finding out what else is coming this year? We have the full breakdown of what to expect in 2026 – new brands and models – right here.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide
Newspress Awards 2022 v2

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2026 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved