Make and model: Mazda CX-5

Description: Hybrid family SUV

Price range: from £31,550 to £38,950 (excluding extras)

Summary: The Mazda CX-5 is back, but there’s a few things you should know before parting with hard-earned cash.

For a broader ownership picture, see our Mazda CX-5 Expert Rating, which combines media reviews, safety data, reliability, running costs and warranty cover.

The first-generation Mazda CX-5 appeared in UK showrooms in 2012. It was priced from £21K, was available in diesel and petrol forms, and gave rivals from the Nissan Qashqai to the Audi Q3 a bloody nose.

The second-generation model arrived in 2017 as a more polished, mature car, which continued the theme of quiet success. And now we’re onto the third generation, which unfortunately feels like a bit of a step backwards in comparison. Likewise, its rivals have changed slightly and now include the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson and the Nissan Qashqai.

Price and equipment

£31.5K gets you the entry-level Prime-Line with 17-inch alloys, manual seat adjustment, a 13-inch central touchscreen powered by Google, LED headlights, a digital instrument panel, front and rear parking sensors and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Spending an extra £2.5K upgrades you to Centre-Line trim, adding bigger alloys, leather seats, a powered tailgate, keyless entry, a heated steering wheel, heads-up display and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Next is the £36.5K Exclusive-Line, adding a better sound system and a 360-degree camera system. And finally, there’s the top-spec Homura. This costs £39K and includes adaptive LED headlights, a larger 16-inch touchscreen, ambient lighting and lower front and rear bumpers.

Overall, CX-5 pricing sits in the middle of the field – more expensive than the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage, but cheaper than the Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4.

Extras include eight paint choices, three alloy wheel styles, various exterior design packs, scuff plates, cargo boxes, dog guards and bike carriers. If you’re so inclined, a fully-kitted top-spec Mazda CX-5 can cost you around £55k.

Inside the car

The new Mazda CX-5 follows the brand’s latest design cues, as seen in the 6e saloon, meaning it’s rather minimalistic. At first, this may not seem like a bad thing, as the cabin is uncluttered, but those expecting physical switches and an easy-to-use touchscreen will be disappointed.

Like the 6e, Mazda has ditched physical buttons and almost all of the car’s functions are now controlled via its central touchscreen. This runs on Android software, so it’s a lot like using a phone, plus it features built-in Google Maps, the Play Store, and the Google Assistant. But its fiddly climate controls can be annoying to use, and it’s black-over-grey user interface isn’t the easiest to see. That said, it’s still a lot better than those found on the MG HS and Jaecoo 7. Thankfully, Mazda’s included a physical button near the driver’s door which silences those irritating ADAS beeps and bongs.

Material quality is a mixed bag with hard and nasty-feeling plastics on the door sills and centre console. Given that Mazda has spent the last few years trying to position itself as a bit more premium than other Japanese brands, this is disappointing.

As for room, there’s enough of this for drivers of all sizes — and there’s plenty seat and steering wheel adjustment. The CX-5’s rear doors open wide, and lead to a flat floor and high ceiling.

Pop the boot, and you’ll find a 583-litre area with a flat floor for easier loading. Similarly, there’s a bit of underfloor storage, which is always a plus.

On the road

The diesel engines from previous models have disappeared, leaving a rather underwhelming 2.5-litre petrol paired with a six-speed automatic. On paper, such a big engine sounds like it should deliver more, but it only produces about 140 hp – not exactly generous for a car of this size.

It’s also a mild hybrid and will use its engine more than a proper hybrid will. Moreover, it’s not a particularly quiet engine either. Touching the throttle fills the cabin with a loud thrum, fooling those inside into thinking it’s got a bit more oomph underneath. Climbing up to motorway speeds takes a bit more effort and the gearbox can feel sluggish at times.

Things are very different in the corners, as the CX-5 is good fun to drive. Its steering feels accurate, while the suspension feels sporty yet comfortable. It’s also fairly agile for such a large car, too.

We found a farm-like off-road track to test the car’s ground clearance, where it did a great job at clearing taller grass and loose stones. That’s as far as we’d take it, though, as it’s not quite tall enough for anything rougher.

Ownership

The Mazda CX-5 boasts an excellent five-star Euro NCAP rating, scoring 90% in adult occupancy, 89% in child occupancy and 83% in safety assistance.

Mazda has recently upgraded its standard new car warranty from three years to a six-year 100/000-mile offering, which is a significant improvement and better than most European or Japanese brands.

Verdict

The Mazda CX-5 still has a lot of qualities that made it popular to begin with. It’s comfortable, engaging to drive through corners and is spacious.

The tuned chassis mated to an underwhelming engine thing is a bit odd and dampens the CX-5s driving experience a fair bit. This combined with modest fuel economy, alongside the loss of physical controls, and questionable cabin quality feels more like a large step backwards than that of a leap forward. We wouldn’t choose one over a Toyota RAV4, Nissan Qashqai or Hyundai Tucson.

We like: Good handling

Cool interior

Well priced

Lots of standard tech

Good safety rating We don’t like: Removal of physical controls

Sluggish and noisy engine

So-so cabin material

Can become expensive

Homura loses underfloor storage to Bose amplifier

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Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

Key specifications