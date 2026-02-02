fbpx
Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass | Expert Rating

Summary

The Jeep Compass is a mid-size SUV, sitting above the more compact Avenger in Jeep’s UK range. This is the third-generation Compass, which replaced the long-standing second-gen model at the end of 2025.

This Expert Rating refers to the petrol mild-hybrid Compass ‘E-Hybrid’ model. There is also an all-electric version of the SUV, which we will give its own Expert Rating page – coming soon.

While the Jeep is now on sale, we don’t yet have enough UK-based reviews or running cost data to display on this page. Therefore, we are holding off on giving the Compass an Expert Rating score for the moment. Check back soon!

Compass highlights

  • Spacious and practical interior with big boot
  • Comfortable driving experience
  • Competitively priced

Compass lowlights

  • Slightly confusing infotainment
  • No off-roading all-wheel drive model
  • Some rivals are more enjoyable to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: petrol mild-hybrid
Price: From £34,520

Launched: Winter 2025/26
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Jeep Compass front view | Expert Rating
Jeep Compass rear view | Expert Rating
Jeep Compass interior view | Expert Rating
Jeep Compass boot view | Expert Rating

Featured reviews

“The new Jeep Compass capitalises on the enormous success of the smaller Avenger, by offering a similar combination of ruggedly handsome looks, an interior built to last, good on-board tech and a selection of powertrains that should suit every customer in its segment.”

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Ellis Hyde

Auto Trader

Business Car

Honest John

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 4 stars
Date tested: December 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 80%
Child protection: 85%
Vulnerable road users: 74%
Safety assist: 66%

The Jeep Compass was awarded a four-star safety rating from crash testers Euro NCAP in late 2025, with these credentials standing for both this Compass E-Hybrid and the battery-powered Compass Electric.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2026, the Jeep Compass has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of February 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Jeep Compass. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Jeep Compass to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Compass, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Jeep Compass

Overall ratingE16%
Petrol or diesel modelsE2%
Electric or hybrid modelsD29%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage36,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Jeep’s new car warranty is worse than average, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Compass.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 36,000 miles. While Jeep’s competitors offer better standard coverage, this warranty is supplemented by a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty and this compass has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the mild-hybrid battery components.

Warranty on a used Jeep Compass

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Jeep Compass from an official Jeep dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Jeep Compass from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Jeep Compass from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you're looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert's guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Jeep Compass

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Jeep Compass. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Jeep dealer.

Chery Tiggo 7 | Citroën C5 Aircross | Dacia Bigster | Ford Kuga | Honda ZR-V | Hyundai TucsonKGM Korando | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | Nissan Qashqai | Omoda 7 | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Suzuki S-Cross | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

