The Jeep Compass is a mid-size SUV, sitting above the more compact Avenger in Jeep’s UK range. This is the third-generation Compass, which replaced the long-standing second-gen model at the end of 2025.

This Expert Rating refers to the petrol mild-hybrid Compass ‘E-Hybrid’ model. There is also an all-electric version of the SUV, which we will give its own Expert Rating page – coming soon.

While the Jeep is now on sale, we don’t yet have enough UK-based reviews or running cost data to display on this page. Therefore, we are holding off on giving the Compass an Expert Rating score for the moment. Check back soon!

Compass highlights Spacious and practical interior with big boot

Comfortable driving experience

Competitively priced Compass lowlights Slightly confusing infotainment

No off-roading all-wheel drive model

Some rivals are more enjoyable to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: petrol mild-hybrid

Price: From £34,520 Launched: Winter 2025/26

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Featured reviews “The new Jeep Compass capitalises on the enormous success of the smaller Avenger, by offering a similar combination of ruggedly handsome looks, an interior built to last, good on-board tech and a selection of powertrains that should suit every customer in its segment.” Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview (including Electric model)

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Compass still looks and feels like a proper Jeep. A modest increase in overall size keeps it in line with its competitors, meaning a roomier cabin than before which looks and feels better made, too. Whilst the mild-hybrid “e-Hybrid” looks good on paper, it doesn’t deliver the fuel savings you might expect.”

Read review Business Car Model reviewed: Range overview (including Electric model)

Score: 8 / 10

“With its solid all-round attributes, we expect this to broaden the new Compass’s appeal well beyond Jeep’s traditional off-roader fanbase.”

Author: Sean Keywood

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Compass E-Hybrid

Score: 6 / 10

“The new Jeep Compass is a far more competitive prospect than its subpar predecessor, and despite having much in common with the likes of the Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland, it still feels quite Jeep-like. It’s let down by inconsistent cabin quality and an underwhelming petrol engine, though.”

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Compass E-Hybrid

Score: 7 / 10

“If you expect a Jeep to feel rugged and Wrangler-ish, the Compass will disappoint you. Despite the off-roadery visual touches inside and out, Jeep has made it drive like a good ‘normal’ car.”

Author: Paul Horrell

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 4 stars

Date tested: December 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 80%

Child protection: 85%

Vulnerable road users: 74%

Safety assist: 66%

The Jeep Compass was awarded a four-star safety rating from crash testers Euro NCAP in late 2025, with these credentials standing for both this Compass E-Hybrid and the battery-powered Compass Electric.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2026, the Jeep Compass has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of February 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Jeep Compass. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Jeep Compass to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Compass, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Jeep Compass

Overall rating E 16% Petrol or diesel models E 2% Electric or hybrid models D 29% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 36,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Jeep’s new car warranty is worse than average, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Compass.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 36,000 miles. While Jeep’s competitors offer better standard coverage, this warranty is supplemented by a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty and this compass has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the mild-hybrid battery components.

Warranty on a used Jeep Compass

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Jeep Compass from an official Jeep dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.

If you are buying a used Jeep Compass from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Jeep Compass from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Jeep Compass

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Jeep Compass. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Jeep dealer.

