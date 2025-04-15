Summary

The Dacia Bigster is a mid-sized SUV and the biggest model in Dacia’s UK range, which became available to order in Spring 2025.

Described by the Carbuyer team as a “bigger-booted Dacia Duster“, the Bigster has received a warm reception from the British motoring media to date, though various automotive outlets have taken issue with the SUV’s interior trim and driving refinement.

Parker’s Ted Welford says that the Dacia’s interior “feels quite low-rent for a car of this size – even with its lower price – and refinement lags behind most in this class.”

“What it lacks in sophistication”, adds the Motoring Research team, “it makes up for in rugged charm and unbeatable value for money.” Dacia has continued its trend of undercutting the price tag of key rivals for this flagship model, making alternatives like the Nissan Qashqai and Ford Kuga look rather expensive by comparison.

As of April 2025, we are still putting together a complete Expert Rating for the Dacia Bigster. Euro NCAP has yet to put the car through its safety testing programme, and we won’t have reliability data for some time yet. Keep checking back for the latest information.

Bigster highlights Excellent upfront pricing and cheap to run

Comfortable and good build quality

Well-equipped as standard considering price Bigster lowlights Some cheap interior trimmings

Rivals have sharper infotainment tech

Can get rather loud at motorway speeds

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: petrol mild-hybrid, petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £25,215 on-road Launched: Spring 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Dacia Bigster is practical, rugged and good to drive while being stonking value – it just feels its price in a few places.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

“The Dacia Bigster takes all of the impressive things we like in the Duster and puts them into a larger package.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Offering masses of space, an impressive hybrid system and a temptingly low price, it’s the car to get people questioning why practically every other mid-size SUV is so expensive in 2025.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review Carbuyer Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“There’s just so much value for money with the Bigster, and while it may not be the best SUV to drive and isn’t the most premium, it’s comfortable, powerful enough for the vast majority of buyers and offers a good level of comfort that’s actually more impressive than that of its smaller sibling.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Motoring Research Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“What it lacks in sophistication, it makes up for in rugged charm and unbeatable value for money. Mark our words: Dacia has another hit on its hands.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“If you’re wanting a more affordable family SUV, the answer is yes, you should buy one. The Bigster makes plenty of rivals in this class, such as the Nissan Qashqai and Ford Kuga, look rather expensive because of its low price, while still offering lots in the way of standard equipment.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review The Sunday Times Model reviewed: Bigster Hybrid 155

Score: 9 / 10

“The Bigster is an impressive entry into the affordable SUV segment — plusher, roomier and more high tech than a Duster, but retaining the brand’s trademarks of practicality, durability and value for money.”

Author: Will Dron

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Dacia’s flagship that manages to be both value-for-money and slightly posher than other models. Useful, if not particularly flash.”

Author: Tom Ford

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2025, the Dacia Bigster has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2025, the Dacia Bigster has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of April 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Dacia Bigster. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Dacia Bigster to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Bigster, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Dacia Bigster

As of April 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Dacia Bigster. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Bigster dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Dacia Bigster has received.

2025 Carwow Awards – Most Anticipated New Car + Smart Spender Award

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Mercedes-Benz GLB | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Dacia Bigster at The Car Expert

