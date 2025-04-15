fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

Dacia Bigster

Dacia Bigster | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Dacia Bigster is a mid-sized SUV and the biggest model in Dacia’s UK range, which became available to order in Spring 2025.

Described by the Carbuyer team as a “bigger-booted Dacia Duster“, the Bigster has received a warm reception from the British motoring media to date, though various automotive outlets have taken issue with the SUV’s interior trim and driving refinement.

Parker’s Ted Welford says that the Dacia’s interior “feels quite low-rent for a car of this size – even with its lower price – and refinement lags behind most in this class.”

“What it lacks in sophistication”, adds the Motoring Research team, “it makes up for in rugged charm and unbeatable value for money.” Dacia has continued its trend of undercutting the price tag of key rivals for this flagship model, making alternatives like the Nissan Qashqai and Ford Kuga look rather expensive by comparison.

As of April 2025, we are still putting together a complete Expert Rating for the Dacia Bigster. Euro NCAP has yet to put the car through its safety testing programme, and we won’t have reliability data for some time yet. Keep checking back for the latest information.

Bigster highlights

  • Excellent upfront pricing and cheap to run
  • Comfortable and good build quality
  • Well-equipped as standard considering price

Bigster lowlights

  • Some cheap interior trimmings
  • Rivals have sharper infotainment tech
  • Can get rather loud at motorway speeds

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: petrol mild-hybrid, petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £25,215 on-road

Launched: Spring 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Dacia Bigster front view | Expert Rating
Dacia Bigster rear view | Expert Rating
Dacia Bigster interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Dacia Bigster is practical, rugged and good to drive while being stonking value – it just feels its price in a few places.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Tom Wiltshire

“The Dacia Bigster takes all of the impressive things we like in the Duster and puts them into a larger package.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Alastair Crooks

More reviews

Car

Carbuyer

Motoring Research

Parkers

The Sunday Times

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2025, the Dacia Bigster has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2025, the Dacia Bigster has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of April 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Dacia Bigster. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Dacia Bigster to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Bigster, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Dacia Bigster

As of April 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Dacia Bigster. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Bigster dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Dacia Bigster has received.

2025

  • Carwow Awards – Most Anticipated New Car + Smart Spender Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Dacia Bigster, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Mercedes-Benz GLB | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More news, reviews and information about the Dacia Bigster at The Car Expert

Long-awaited Dacia Bigster SUV debuts

Long-awaited Dacia Bigster SUV debuts

Buy a Dacia Bigster

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Dacia Bigster, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Dacia Bigster

If you’re looking to lease a new Dacia Bigster, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Select Car Leasing logo

Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Dacia Bigster

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

SelfDrive UK logo

Car subscriptions from SelfDrive.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Despite interior quality and driving refinement criticisms, the Dacia Bigster SUV has impressed reviewers thanks to its excellent value-for-money.Dacia Bigster
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved