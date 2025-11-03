fbpx

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Chery Tiggo 7

(2025 - present)

Chery Tiggo 7 | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

68
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

53
%
E

Safety Rating:

87
%
A

Eco Rating:

77
%
A

Running Costs:

51
%
D

Warranty Rating:

88
%
A

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

68
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

53
%
E

Safety Rating:

87
%
A

Eco Rating:

77
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

51
%
D

Summary

The Chery Tiggo 7 is a mid-sized SUV with budget-end pricing which is available with either a pure petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The second model to arrive on UK roads from Chinese motoring giant Chery, the Tiggo 7 has been described as an intriguing proposition by the British motoring media due to its competitive pricing. That said, reviewers generally find the SUV hard to recommend over established alternatives in a very competitive medium SUV class.

The Electrifying.com team says that, while the SUV “nails the basics very well” and comes with “plenty of kit” as standard, rivals are more efficient, more engaging to drive and have more kerb appeal. Parker’s Matt de Prez adds that the car’s shallow boot means that it isn’t the most practical choice in its category, but does commend the Chery for its “high-quality” interior fit and finish.

“If you like the looks, don’t especially care how enticing your car is to drive and feel like trying something new”, Top Gear’s Stephen Dobie concludes, “the Tiggo 7 may nudge close to most of your criteria.”

As of November 2025, the Chery Tiggo 7 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 68%. Beyond the car’s comparatively low set of review scores, the SUV holds a full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

Tiggo 7 highlights

  • Competitive price tag
  • High-quality interior fit and finish
  • Well-equipped as standard
  • Generous new car warranty

Tiggo 7 lowlights

  • Rivals offer more boot space
  • Rather thirsty engine line-up
  • Dacia Duster is cheaper and more efficient
  • Not very exciting to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £24,995 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Chery Tiggo 7 front view | Expert Rating
Chery Tiggo 7 rear view | Expert Rating
Chery Tiggo 7 interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Chery Tiggo 7 is a very strong introduction to the UK market. Established rivals are better to drive and we hope build quality will improve in time, but the Tiggo 7 has a lot to offer with extremely competitive pricing, stacks of equipment and enough practicality for most family SUV buyers.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Alastair Crooks

More reviews

Auto Trader

Business Car

Carwow

Electrifying.com

Honest John

Parkers

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 82%
Child protection: 85%
Vulnerable road users: 80%
Safety assist: 78%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2025, the Chery Tiggo 7 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Petrol models40 mpgD
Plug-in hybrid models48 mpgC
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models159 g/kmC
Plug-in hybrid models19 g/kmA
Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models56 milesD
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models34D

The Chery Tiggo 7 is a relatively expensive car to own and run when compared to other budget-end family cars, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The SUV’s average fuel consumption figures are underwhelming. The pure petrol’s 40mpg average makes it much thirstier than cheaper alternatives like the Dacia Duster, and the Super Hybrid’s average fuel economy of 48mpg is poor when compared to plug-in hybrid equivalents from the Kia Sportage, MG HS and Hyundai Tucson model ranges.

The battery range of the Super Hybrid – 56 miles of electric-only range on average – is nothing to write home about either, and the car’s insurance premiums are in a more expensive bracket than the average car, which is particularly notable considering this is a budget-end SUV choice.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Chery Tiggo 7 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Tiggo 7, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Chery Tiggo 7

Overall ratingA88%
Petrol or diesel modelsA81%
Electric or hybrid modelsA98%
New car warranty duration7 years
New car warranty mileage100,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Chery’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Tiggo 7.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 100,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the ‘Super Hybrid’ plug-in hybrid version has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Chery Tiggo 7

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Chery Tiggo 7 from a Chery-approved third-party dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Chery Tiggo 7 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Chery Tiggo 7 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Chery Tiggo 7

As of November 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Chery Tiggo 7. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Chery dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Chery Tiggo 7, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Dacia Bigster | Ford Kuga | Honda ZR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | KGM Korando | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Nissan QashqaiPeugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Kamiq | Skoda Karoq | Subaru Crosstrek | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Chery range at The Car Expert

Chery Tiggo 8

Chery Tiggo 8

Chery Tiggo 9 hybrid SUV arrives in UK

Chery Tiggo 9 hybrid SUV arrives in UK

Three more Chinese car brands coming to the UK this year

Three more Chinese car brands coming to the UK this year

China – the world’s new automotive superpower

China – the world’s new automotive superpower

Chery expands UK line-up

Chery expands UK line-up

Everything you need to know about Chery

Everything you need to know about Chery

Pricing announced for new Chery Tiggo 8 SUV

Pricing announced for new Chery Tiggo 8 SUV

Chery doubles UK line up with Tiggo 7 SUV

Chery doubles UK line up with Tiggo 7 SUV

Chery to launch in UK

Chery to launch in UK

All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

Everything you need to know about Jaecoo

Everything you need to know about Jaecoo

Everything you need to know about Omoda

Everything you need to know about Omoda

Buy a Chery Tiggo 7

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Chery Tiggo 7, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Chery Tiggo 7

If you’re looking to lease a new Chery Tiggo 7, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carwow. Find out more

Select Car Leasing logo

Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Chery Tiggo 7

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

SelfDrive UK logo

Car subscriptions from SelfDrive.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Just Vehicle Solutions logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Just Vehicle Solutions.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car. Find out more

CreditPlus logo 2025 600x300

Used car finance from Creditplus.
Find out more

Carki logo 600x300px

Used car finance from Carki. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers bidding on your car. Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

While it's not the most practical or efficient choice in the medium SUV class, reviewers highlight the Chery Tiggo 7 for its pricing and interior quality.Chery Tiggo 7

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved