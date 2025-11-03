Summary

The Chery Tiggo 7 is a mid-sized SUV with budget-end pricing which is available with either a pure petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The second model to arrive on UK roads from Chinese motoring giant Chery, the Tiggo 7 has been described as an intriguing proposition by the British motoring media due to its competitive pricing. That said, reviewers generally find the SUV hard to recommend over established alternatives in a very competitive medium SUV class.

The Electrifying.com team says that, while the SUV “nails the basics very well” and comes with “plenty of kit” as standard, rivals are more efficient, more engaging to drive and have more kerb appeal. Parker’s Matt de Prez adds that the car’s shallow boot means that it isn’t the most practical choice in its category, but does commend the Chery for its “high-quality” interior fit and finish.

“If you like the looks, don’t especially care how enticing your car is to drive and feel like trying something new”, Top Gear’s Stephen Dobie concludes, “the Tiggo 7 may nudge close to most of your criteria.”

As of November 2025, the Chery Tiggo 7 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 68%. Beyond the car’s comparatively low set of review scores, the SUV holds a full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

Tiggo 7 highlights Competitive price tag

High-quality interior fit and finish

Well-equipped as standard

Generous new car warranty Tiggo 7 lowlights Rivals offer more boot space

Rather thirsty engine line-up

Dacia Duster is cheaper and more efficient

Not very exciting to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £24,995 on-road Launched: Autumn 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Featured reviews “The Chery Tiggo 7 is a very strong introduction to the UK market. Established rivals are better to drive and we hope build quality will improve in time, but the Tiggo 7 has a lot to offer with extremely competitive pricing, stacks of equipment and enough practicality for most family SUV buyers.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Chery Tiggo 7 is a VW Tiguan-size SUV packed with mod-cons and priced to rival cost-conscious models like the Dacia Bigster. It’s available as either a petrol or a plug-in hybrid and, while the external styling feels like it belongs in the previous decade, the plug-in hybrid provides a quasi-electric driving experience. It’s an intriguing proposition and the Tiggo 7 offers a lot of car for the money, but ultimately it lacks the finesse of more established alternatives.”

Author: Catherine King

Read review Business Car Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid Summit Super Hybrid

Score: 7 / 10

“Chery boasts that the Tiggo 7 is the UK’s cheapest plug-in hybrid, coming in around £10,000 cheaper on price than alternatives such as the Ford Kuga and Hyundai Tucson, while the (larger) MG HS plug-in is around £1,500 more than the Chery. The Summit version tested here retains most of that advantage against equivalent spec rivals – and is also in the same ballpark on expected residual values, so that advantage shouldn’t disappear over time.”

Author: Sean Keywood

Read review Carwow Model reviewed: Range overview

“Chinese-built Chery Tiggo 7 arrives in the UK with a classy cabin and the option of plug-in hybrid power, but its generic looks might put you off.”

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Tiggo 7 plug-in hybrid

Score: 7 / 10

“It nails the basics very well – it has loads of space, plenty of kit, and the PHEV’s pricing makes it hugely competitive. A Ford Kuga PHEV is far more engaging to drive, and the Volkswagen Tiguan e-Hybrid has kerb appeal that the Chery can only dream about.”

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Chery Tiggo 7 offers incredible value for money, undercutting other family SUVs significantly while offering a high level of standard specification. To reap those savings you’ll have to overlook the fact it’s not that great to drive. And has a silly name.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“There are plenty of redeeming features, such as the spacious interior, high quality materials and impressive spec. The Super Hybrid is very efficient and delivers great efficiency for not very much money.”

Author: Matt de Prez

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“If you like the looks, don’t especially care how enticing your car is to drive and feel like trying something new, the Tiggo 7 may nudge close to most of your criteria.”

Author: Stephen Dobie

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: October 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 82%

Child protection: 85%

Vulnerable road users: 80%

Safety assist: 78%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2025, the Chery Tiggo 7 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Petrol models 40 mpg D Plug-in hybrid models 48 mpg C CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 159 g/km C Plug-in hybrid models 19 g/km A Battery range Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 56 miles D Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 34 D

The Chery Tiggo 7 is a relatively expensive car to own and run when compared to other budget-end family cars, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The SUV’s average fuel consumption figures are underwhelming. The pure petrol’s 40mpg average makes it much thirstier than cheaper alternatives like the Dacia Duster, and the Super Hybrid’s average fuel economy of 48mpg is poor when compared to plug-in hybrid equivalents from the Kia Sportage, MG HS and Hyundai Tucson model ranges.

The battery range of the Super Hybrid – 56 miles of electric-only range on average – is nothing to write home about either, and the car’s insurance premiums are in a more expensive bracket than the average car, which is particularly notable considering this is a budget-end SUV choice.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Chery Tiggo 7 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Tiggo 7, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Chery Tiggo 7

Overall rating A 88% Petrol or diesel models A 81% Electric or hybrid models A 98% New car warranty duration 7 years New car warranty mileage 100,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Chery’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Tiggo 7.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 100,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the ‘Super Hybrid’ plug-in hybrid version has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Chery Tiggo 7

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Chery Tiggo 7 from a Chery-approved third-party dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.

If you are buying a used Chery Tiggo 7 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Chery Tiggo 7 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Chery Tiggo 7

As of November 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Chery Tiggo 7. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Chery dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Chery Tiggo 7, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Dacia Bigster | Ford Kuga | Honda ZR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | KGM Korando | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Kamiq | Skoda Karoq | Subaru Crosstrek | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Chery range at The Car Expert

