Summary

The Chery Tiggo 9 is a large seven-seat combustion-powered SUV, and the third model from Chinese automotive giant Chery to arrive on UK roads, following the smaller Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8.

Now on sale in the UK, the Tiggo 9 is currently only available in the petrol plug-in hybrid variety, which its manufacturer calls the ‘CSH’, or ‘Chery Super Hybrid’. Most of the British motoring media has now published reviews on this flagship SUV, with the reviewer outlook being generally positive, particularly due to the Tiggo 9’s practicality and attractive price tag.

“The level of equipment is remarkable”, says Steve Fowler of The Independent, “the front-seat comfort is excellent, and the Super Hybrid system delivers a rare combination of strong performance and genuine efficiency.”

Tim Pitt of Motoring Research notes that the Chery “feels less polished than most rival seven-seat SUVs”, particularly when it comes to driving experience which is hindered by “vague steering and grabby brakes”, but adds that “its affordable price, plentiful standard equipment and seven-year warranty could outweigh such shortcomings if your focus is value for money.”

Carwow’s Tom Wiltshire also criticises the car’s “floaty” driving experience, concluding that “the way it drives doesn’t justify the price tag.” That said, Erin Baker of Autotrader argues that the Tiggo 9 “might just be the best-handling Chinese SUV yet, which should make European brands sit up.”

While there are now plenty of published UK-based reviews on the Chery Tiggo 9 to peruse online, we are waiting on further data, such as Euro NCAP safety testing and running cost estimations before giving the Chinese SUV a full-fat Expert Rating score. Check back soon!

Tiggo 9 highlights Well-equipped and attractively priced

Comfortable seven-seater cabin

Strong straight-line performance and efficiency

Generous seven-year warranty Tiggo 9 lowlights Some cheap interior materials

Unrefined handling

Some seven-seat rivals are more spacious

Over-reliance on touchscreen for controls

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid

Price: From £43,105 Launched: Winter 2025/26

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Chery Tiggo 9 has a superb hybrid powertrain and lots of equipment, but the way it drives doesn’t justify the price tag.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

“The Tiggo 9 offers great equipment levels, competitive pricing and an impressive plug-in hybrid system. The driving experience lets it down slightly, though most big families will happily overlook that aspect.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Crucially, it might just be the best-handling Chinese SUV yet, which should make European brands sit up.”

Author: Erin Baker

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s a long way from perfect, lacks a clear brand identity and the third row remains an occasional-use solution. But for those who can forgive these compromises in exchange for price and specification, there’s a lot to recommend it.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Chery Tiggo 9 provides a whole heap of practicality, versatility and standard equipment for a very appealing price compared with rivals. It also impresses for interior quality, comfort and refinement. It’s patchy in terms of dynamics and ergonomics, though.”

Read review Motoring Research Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Tiggo 9 feels less polished than most rival seven-seat SUVs, particularly to drive. Nonetheless, its affordable price, plentiful standard equipment and seven-year warranty could outweigh such shortcomings if your focus is value for money.”

Author: Tim Pitt

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“f you can live with the notion of buying a car from an unknown brand, the Chery Tiggo 9 has a lot going for it, and certainly feels more resolved than some of its less well-developed smaller sister cars from Omoda and Jaecoo.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review The Independent Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“t doesn’t shout about itself, and the styling is deliberately conservative, but spend time with it and the strengths quickly become clear. The level of equipment is remarkable, the front-seat comfort is excellent, and the Super Hybrid system delivers a rare combination of strong performance and genuine efficiency.”

Author: Steve Fowler

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It is not exciting or different in terms of offering anything we haven’t seen before, but what it is, is laser focused on what matters to most family car customers, and Chery hasn’t wasted too much time on the rest.”

Author: Jack Rix

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2026, the Chery Tiggo 9 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2026, the Chery Tiggo 9 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of January 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Chery Tiggo 9. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Chery Tiggo 9 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Tiggo 9, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Chery Tiggo 9

Overall rating A 88% Petrol or diesel models A 81% Electric or hybrid models A 98% New car warranty duration 7 years New car warranty mileage 100,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Chery’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Tiggo 9.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 100,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Chery Tiggo 9 plug-in hybrid has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Chery Tiggo 9

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Chery Tiggo 9 from an official Chery dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.

If you are buying a used Chery Tiggo 9 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Chery Tiggo 9 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Chery Tiggo 9

As of January 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Chery Tiggo 9. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Chery dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Chery Tiggo 9, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q7 | BMW X7 | Genesis GV80 | Hyundai Santa Fe | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Defender | Lexus RX | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Mercedes-Benz GLS | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 5008 | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover | Range Rover Sport | SEAT Tarraco | Skoda Kodiaq | KGM Rexton | Suzuki Across | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Chery range of brands at The Car Expert

Buy a Chery Tiggo 9

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Chery Tiggo 9, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a Chery Tiggo 9

If you’re looking to lease a new Chery Tiggo 9, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)