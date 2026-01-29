fbpx
Chery Tiggo 9

Chery Tiggo 9 | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Chery Tiggo 9 is a large seven-seat combustion-powered SUV, and the third model from Chinese automotive giant Chery to arrive on UK roads, following the smaller Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8.

Now on sale in the UK, the Tiggo 9 is currently only available in the petrol plug-in hybrid variety, which its manufacturer calls the ‘CSH’, or ‘Chery Super Hybrid’. Most of the British motoring media has now published reviews on this flagship SUV, with the reviewer outlook being generally positive, particularly due to the Tiggo 9’s practicality and attractive price tag.

“The level of equipment is remarkable”, says Steve Fowler of The Independent, “the front-seat comfort is excellent, and the Super Hybrid system delivers a rare combination of strong performance and genuine efficiency.”

Tim Pitt of Motoring Research notes that the Chery “feels less polished than most rival seven-seat SUVs”, particularly when it comes to driving experience which is hindered by “vague steering and grabby brakes”, but adds that “its affordable price, plentiful standard equipment and seven-year warranty could outweigh such shortcomings if your focus is value for money.”

Carwow’s Tom Wiltshire also criticises the car’s “floaty” driving experience, concluding that “the way it drives doesn’t justify the price tag.” That said, Erin Baker of Autotrader argues that the Tiggo 9 “might just be the best-handling Chinese SUV yet, which should make European brands sit up.”

While there are now plenty of published UK-based reviews on the Chery Tiggo 9 to peruse online, we are waiting on further data, such as Euro NCAP safety testing and running cost estimations before giving the Chinese SUV a full-fat Expert Rating score. Check back soon!

Tiggo 9 highlights

  • Well-equipped and attractively priced
  • Comfortable seven-seater cabin
  • Strong straight-line performance and efficiency
  • Generous seven-year warranty

Tiggo 9 lowlights

  • Some cheap interior materials
  • Unrefined handling
  • Some seven-seat rivals are more spacious
  • Over-reliance on touchscreen for controls

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV
Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid
Price: From £43,105

Launched: Winter 2025/26
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

Featured reviews

“The Chery Tiggo 9 has a superb hybrid powertrain and lots of equipment, but the way it drives doesn’t justify the price tag.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Tom Wiltshire

“The Tiggo 9 offers great equipment levels, competitive pricing and an impressive plug-in hybrid system. The driving experience lets it down slightly, though most big families will happily overlook that aspect.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Alastair Crooks

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2026, the Chery Tiggo 9 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2026, the Chery Tiggo 9 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of January 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Chery Tiggo 9. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Chery Tiggo 9 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Tiggo 9, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Chery Tiggo 9

Overall ratingA88%
Petrol or diesel modelsA81%
Electric or hybrid modelsA98%
New car warranty duration7 years
New car warranty mileage100,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Chery’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Tiggo 9.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 100,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Chery Tiggo 9 plug-in hybrid has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Chery Tiggo 9

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Chery Tiggo 9 from an official Chery dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Chery Tiggo 9 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Chery Tiggo 9 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Chery Tiggo 9

As of January 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Chery Tiggo 9. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Chery dealer.

Similar cars

If you're looking at a new or used Chery Tiggo 9, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q7 | BMW X7 | Genesis GV80 | Hyundai Santa Fe | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Defender | Lexus RX | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Mercedes-Benz GLS | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 5008 | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover | Range Rover Sport | SEAT Tarraco | Skoda Kodiaq | KGM Rexton | Suzuki Across | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Chery range of brands at The Car Expert

