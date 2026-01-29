Summary
The Chery Tiggo 9 is a large seven-seat combustion-powered SUV, and the third model from Chinese automotive giant Chery to arrive on UK roads, following the smaller Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8.
Now on sale in the UK, the Tiggo 9 is currently only available in the petrol plug-in hybrid variety, which its manufacturer calls the ‘CSH’, or ‘Chery Super Hybrid’. Most of the British motoring media has now published reviews on this flagship SUV, with the reviewer outlook being generally positive, particularly due to the Tiggo 9’s practicality and attractive price tag.
“The level of equipment is remarkable”, says Steve Fowler of The Independent, “the front-seat comfort is excellent, and the Super Hybrid system delivers a rare combination of strong performance and genuine efficiency.”
Tim Pitt of Motoring Research notes that the Chery “feels less polished than most rival seven-seat SUVs”, particularly when it comes to driving experience which is hindered by “vague steering and grabby brakes”, but adds that “its affordable price, plentiful standard equipment and seven-year warranty could outweigh such shortcomings if your focus is value for money.”
Carwow’s Tom Wiltshire also criticises the car’s “floaty” driving experience, concluding that “the way it drives doesn’t justify the price tag.” That said, Erin Baker of Autotrader argues that the Tiggo 9 “might just be the best-handling Chinese SUV yet, which should make European brands sit up.”
While there are now plenty of published UK-based reviews on the Chery Tiggo 9 to peruse online, we are waiting on further data, such as Euro NCAP safety testing and running cost estimations before giving the Chinese SUV a full-fat Expert Rating score. Check back soon!
Tiggo 9 highlights
- Well-equipped and attractively priced
- Comfortable seven-seater cabin
- Strong straight-line performance and efficiency
- Generous seven-year warranty
Tiggo 9 lowlights
- Some cheap interior materials
- Unrefined handling
- Some seven-seat rivals are more spacious
- Over-reliance on touchscreen for controls
Key specifications
Body style: Large SUV
Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid
Price: From £43,105
Launched: Winter 2025/26
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Featured reviews
“The Chery Tiggo 9 has a superb hybrid powertrain and lots of equipment, but the way it drives doesn’t justify the price tag.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10Read full review
“The Tiggo 9 offers great equipment levels, competitive pricing and an impressive plug-in hybrid system. The driving experience lets it down slightly, though most big families will happily overlook that aspect.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10Read full review
More reviews
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“Crucially, it might just be the best-handling Chinese SUV yet, which should make European brands sit up.”
Author: Erin Baker
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“It’s a long way from perfect, lacks a clear brand identity and the third row remains an occasional-use solution. But for those who can forgive these compromises in exchange for price and specification, there’s a lot to recommend it.”
Author: Keith Adams
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Chery Tiggo 9 provides a whole heap of practicality, versatility and standard equipment for a very appealing price compared with rivals. It also impresses for interior quality, comfort and refinement. It’s patchy in terms of dynamics and ergonomics, though.”
Read review
Motoring Research
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Tiggo 9 feels less polished than most rival seven-seat SUVs, particularly to drive. Nonetheless, its affordable price, plentiful standard equipment and seven-year warranty could outweigh such shortcomings if your focus is value for money.”
Author: Tim Pitt
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.6 / 10
“f you can live with the notion of buying a car from an unknown brand, the Chery Tiggo 9 has a lot going for it, and certainly feels more resolved than some of its less well-developed smaller sister cars from Omoda and Jaecoo.”
Author: Keith Adams
Read review
The Independent
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“t doesn’t shout about itself, and the styling is deliberately conservative, but spend time with it and the strengths quickly become clear. The level of equipment is remarkable, the front-seat comfort is excellent, and the Super Hybrid system delivers a rare combination of strong performance and genuine efficiency.”
Author: Steve Fowler
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“It is not exciting or different in terms of offering anything we haven’t seen before, but what it is, is laser focused on what matters to most family car customers, and Chery hasn’t wasted too much time on the rest.”
Author: Jack Rix
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of January 2026, the Chery Tiggo 9 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of January 2026, the Chery Tiggo 9 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of January 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Chery Tiggo 9. Check back again soon.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of January 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Chery Tiggo 9 to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Tiggo 9, we’ll publish the results here.
Warranty rating
New car warranty information for the Chery Tiggo 9
|Overall rating
|A
|88%
|Petrol or diesel models
|A
|81%
|Electric or hybrid models
|A
|98%
|New car warranty duration
|7 years
|New car warranty mileage
|100,000 miles
|Battery warranty duration
|8 years
|Battery warranty mileage
|100,000 miles
Chery’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Tiggo 9.
The duration is seven years, with a limit of 100,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Chery Tiggo 9 plug-in hybrid has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.
Warranty on a used Chery Tiggo 9
- If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Chery Tiggo 9 from an official Chery dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
- If you are buying a used Chery Tiggo 9 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
- If you are buying a used Chery Tiggo 9 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.
If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Chery Tiggo 9
As of January 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Chery Tiggo 9. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Chery dealer.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at a new or used Chery Tiggo 9, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Audi Q7 | BMW X7 | Genesis GV80 | Hyundai Santa Fe | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Defender | Lexus RX | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Mercedes-Benz GLS | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 5008 | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover | Range Rover Sport | SEAT Tarraco | Skoda Kodiaq | KGM Rexton | Suzuki Across | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Chery range of brands at The Car Expert
Buy a Chery Tiggo 9
If you’re looking to buy a new or used Chery Tiggo 9, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.
Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more
Lease a Chery Tiggo 9
If you’re looking to lease a new Chery Tiggo 9, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.
Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Carwow. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more
Subscribe to a Chery Tiggo 9
If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from SelfDrive.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Just Vehicle Solutions.
Find out more