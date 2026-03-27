Pricing announced for Chery Tiggo 4 crossover

Chery has confirmed UK pricing and specifications for the Tiggo 4 ‘CSH‘, a new petrol-electric hybrid compact SUV that will serve as an entry point to the brand’s line-up.

The compact family car is scheduled to arrive in this Summer and will be offered with a single hybrid powertrain and two trim level choices.

Hybrid powertrain

The Tiggo 4 ‘CSH’ uses Chery’s latest petrol-electric hybrid system, combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, a 2kWh battery and a dedicated hybrid automatic transmission.

Total system output is quoted at 204hp. Unlike a plug-in hybrid, the system does not support external charging and instead relies on regenerative braking and the petrol engine to maintain battery charge.

This setup places it alongside other hybrid crossovers such as the Toyota Yaris Cross and Renault Captur E-Tech, although the Chery offers higher quoted power output than most direct rivals in the B-SUV segment.

How big is it?

The Tiggo 4 sits in the ‘B-segment’ SUV class, making it one of the smaller models in Chery’s range. Its size is comparable to UK best-sellers like the Nissan Juke and Ford Puma.

Chery says the car is designed to balance compact exterior dimensions with practicality. Boot capacity is up to 1,155 litres with the rear seats folded, and it uses a five-seat layout.

What’s it like inside?

Inside, the Tiggo 4 features a dual-screen layout on the dashboard, with two 12-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard, along with a voice control system activated by the “Hello Chery” command. Keyless entry and remote start are also standard across the range.

Higher-spec ‘Summit’ models add features such as cooled wireless phone charging, a 360-degree camera system and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat.

Trim levels

Two trims will be available:

‘Aspire’ – includes fabric upholstery, heated door mirrors, electric windows and a rear-view camera

‘Summit’ – adds eco-leather upholstery, a 360-degree camera, electric driver’s seat adjustment and privacy glass

Both versions share the same powertrain and core tech features. The crossover comes with a seven-airbag setup and a range of driver assistance systems. These include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane departure warning and rear collision warning.

Pricing and availability

The Chery Tiggo 4 ‘CSH’ is priced from just south of £20k for the ‘Aspire’ trim and just under £22k for the ‘Summit’. Pre-orders are now open, with first UK deliveries expected in the Summer.