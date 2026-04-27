Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Geely EX5 range expanded with new Ultra model

Geely has expanded its EX5 range with the introduction of a new range-topping 'Ultra' model, which has a longer battery range

Geely EX5 Ultra Rainforest Green 1

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Octopus vertical 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Octopus Electric Vehicles
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

EV subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

Love Electric logo 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Love Electric
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

EV home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

EV home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
spot_imgspot_img
by Sean Rees

Geely has expanded its EX5 range with the introduction of a new range-topping Ultra model, which has a longer battery range.

The Ultra sits at the top of the EX5 range and is distinguished primarily by a larger battery. It uses a 68kWh pack, delivering a range of up to 280 miles, which is 13 miles more than the standard EX5. That added range does come with a trade-off – the ‘Ultra’ has the slowest 0-62mph sprint time across the EX5 range at 7.6 seconds, seven tenths of a second slower than the entry-level 60kWh ‘SE’ model.

One of the more notable additions is towing capability, which has not previously been offered on the EX5. The Ultra introduces a 750kg braked towing limit, supported by trailer stability systems.

The Ultra effectively builds on the specification of the existing mid-level ‘Max’ trim, adding the larger battery while retaining features such as:

  • A head-up display
  • A panoramic sunroof
  • A 16-speaker sound system
  • Heated, ventilated and massage front seats

The wider EX5 range already includes a strong level of standard equipment from entry-level ‘SE’ models, including a large central touchscreen, digital instrument display and an extensive suite of driver assistance systems.

The Geely EX5 Ultra is priced from £39k, making it the most expensive variant of the EX5. For context, the EX5 line-up starts from £32k, meaning the Ultra carries a premium of £7k over the entry-level model.

The new variant is on sale now, with cars expected in UK dealerships from May and first customer deliveries scheduled to begin shortly after.

The Geely EX5 holds an overall New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 75% in our Expert Rating Index. It earns top marks for its five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, its zero tailpipe emissions and eight-year new-car warranty, while its running costs are also good. However, its initial media review scores have been below average.

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide
Newspress Awards 2022 v2

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2026 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved