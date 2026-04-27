Geely EX5 range expanded with new Ultra model

Geely has expanded its EX5 range with the introduction of a new range-topping ‘Ultra‘ model, which has a longer battery range.

The Ultra sits at the top of the EX5 range and is distinguished primarily by a larger battery. It uses a 68kWh pack, delivering a range of up to 280 miles, which is 13 miles more than the standard EX5. That added range does come with a trade-off – the ‘Ultra’ has the slowest 0-62mph sprint time across the EX5 range at 7.6 seconds, seven tenths of a second slower than the entry-level 60kWh ‘SE’ model.

One of the more notable additions is towing capability, which has not previously been offered on the EX5. The Ultra introduces a 750kg braked towing limit, supported by trailer stability systems.

The Ultra effectively builds on the specification of the existing mid-level ‘Max’ trim, adding the larger battery while retaining features such as:

A head-up display

A panoramic sunroof

A 16-speaker sound system

Heated, ventilated and massage front seats

The wider EX5 range already includes a strong level of standard equipment from entry-level ‘SE’ models, including a large central touchscreen, digital instrument display and an extensive suite of driver assistance systems.

The Geely EX5 Ultra is priced from £39k, making it the most expensive variant of the EX5. For context, the EX5 line-up starts from £32k, meaning the Ultra carries a premium of £7k over the entry-level model.

The new variant is on sale now, with cars expected in UK dealerships from May and first customer deliveries scheduled to begin shortly after.

The Geely EX5 holds an overall New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 75% in our Expert Rating Index. It earns top marks for its five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, its zero tailpipe emissions and eight-year new-car warranty, while its running costs are also good. However, its initial media review scores have been below average.