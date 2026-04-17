Summary

The Geely EX5 is a mid-sized electric SUV and the first car sold in the UK under the Geely name – though the brand behind it will be familiar to anyone who follows the automotive industry. Geely Holding Group owns or has significant stakes in Volvo, Polestar, Lotus and LEVC, the company that builds London’s electric black taxis. One in every 14 electrified cars currently sold in the UK comes from a brand within the Geely group. The EX5 is the first to carry the Geely badge here, with further models planned over the coming years.

The EX5 competes in size with the Skoda Enyaq and Kia EV6, but is priced closer to smaller rivals such as the Kia EV3 and Skoda Elroq. Three trim levels are available – SE, Pro and Max – starting from just under £32,000. All versions use a single front-mounted 215hp electric motor with a 60kWh battery, claiming up to 267 miles of range. A heat pump and vehicle-to-load capability are standard across the range. The ride and handling has been tuned with input from Lotus Engineering.

Early UK reviews have been broadly positive on value and interior quality, though more critical on driving experience and infotainment. The EX5 earned a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP in 2025. As well as a six-year new car warranty, Geely also offers four years of roadside assistance as standard.

As of April 2026, the Geely EX5 has an overall New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 75%. It earns top marks for its five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, its zero tailpipe emissions and eight-year new-car warranty, while its running costs are also good. However, its initial media review scores have been below average.

Stuart’s view:



“The Geely EX5 earns an A grade despite a below-average media rating – and that gap is worth explaining. Reviews have consistently praised the value, interior quality and safety credentials while criticising the infotainment and driving experience. The A grade reflects the full ownership picture: a five-star safety result, strong warranty cover and competitive running costs that most rivals at this price can’t match.

If you’re buying a car primarily to drive for pleasure, look elsewhere. If you’re buying one to own reliably and run economically, the EX5 makes a stronger case than the media reviews suggest.” Stuart Masson Editor, The Car Expert

EX5 highlights Five-star Euro NCAP safety rating with consistently strong scores across all categories

Competitive pricing against significantly larger and better-established rivals

Generous standard equipment across all trim levels, including heat pump and vehicle-to-load

Strong warranty and ownership package EX5 lowlights Infotainment system is over-complicated and relies heavily on touchscreen menus

Battery range is modest compared with some rivals at a similar price

Driving experience and exterior design have divided reviewers

Geely is new to the UK market, so long-term reliability and residual values are unproven

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £31,990 on-road Launched: Winter 2025/26

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “Maximum range on a charge is disappointing and there’s no bigger-battery option. If you don’t do too many long trips, though, and you value the EX5’s combination of a plush interior with loads of standard equipment, then this bargain-priced EV might be a good choice.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

“The standard equipment list is vast, pricing is exceptionally keen, and the Geely is very much on the larger end of its class – resulting in acres of interior space. It’s not without fault, though. Far too many functions go through the slightly fiddly touchscreen, there’s just one battery and electric motor combination, and its range is nothing special.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Business Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The EX5 is a great first effort from Geely, it rides particularly well, is well-made, has plenty of standard equipment, and is good value, with prices starting at £32k, and will surely tempt fleet buyers.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“A reasonable first effort from Geely Auto, leaning heavily on its low price and generous equipment to tempt you over more than how it drives or looks. The fact it undercuts almost all of its competition means you can forgive its very average range and power to a degree, and it offers plenty of space.”

Author: Jake Groves

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s got loads of equipment, rapid charging, useful comfort and a launch “Geely Grant” that makes the monthly prices hard to ignore. Oh, and a standard eight year warranty on the car and battery! Take that, Kia…”

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review Green Car Guide Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The EX5 has clean styling on the outside and in the interior, lots of space, and the driving experience is easy, refined, comfortable and responsive. The driving range of up to 267 miles is competitive, as is the maximum rapid charging rate of 160 kW. So all is good, but the real selling point is the EX5’s price.”

Author: Paul Clarke

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Evidence points to the Geely EX5 being spacious and comfy. Handling being honed by Lotus should be a good thing, and it’s likely to be a great value package. However, unfamiliarity with the brand could be a stumbling block.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.2 / 10

“More than anything else, the EX5’s handling is a little rough around the edges. It’s still more predictable than something like a Jaecoo 7, but the ride isn’t very comfortable and the overall performance is pretty bland.”

Author: Jake Groves

Read review The Independent Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Yes, I’d like a bit more range, and there’s still some work to do refining the infotainment shortcuts and sound insulation, but these are small niggles in what’s otherwise a hugely impressive first effort from a “new” brand that clearly knows what it’s doing.”

Author: Steve Fowler

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“Like an own-brand packet of ready salted crisps. The Geely EX5 is as plain as motoring gets.”

Author: Greg Potts

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: April 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 86%

Child protection: 87%

Vulnerable road users: 83%

Safety assist: 83%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2026, the Geely EX5 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the EX5 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 260 miles B Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 3.8 m/KWh D Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 35 D

As of April 2026, we only have partial running cost data for the Geely EX5. We are still waiting on five-year servicing and maintenance costs. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Geely EX5 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the EX5, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Geely EX5

Overall rating A 91% New car warranty duration 6 years New car warranty mileage 100,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 125,000 miles

Geely’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the EX5. The duration is six years, with a limit of 100,000 miles.

In addition to the standard new car warranty, this electric SUV has an eight-year/125,000-mile warranty for its battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Geely EX5

As of April 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Geely EX5. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Geely dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Geely EX5 has received

2025 Red Dot Design Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Geely EX5, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Citroën C4 | Audi A3 | BMW 1 Series | Citroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Suzuki Swace | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Geely brand at The Car Expert

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