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Geely EX5

(2025 - present)

Geely EX5 | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

75
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

57
%
D

Safety Rating:

88
%
A

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Running Costs:

74
%
B

Warranty Rating:

91
%
A

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

75
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

57
%
D

Safety Rating:

88
%
A

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

74
%
B

Summary

The Geely EX5 is a mid-sized electric SUV and the first car sold in the UK under the Geely name – though the brand behind it will be familiar to anyone who follows the automotive industry. Geely Holding Group owns or has significant stakes in Volvo, Polestar, Lotus and LEVC, the company that builds London’s electric black taxis. One in every 14 electrified cars currently sold in the UK comes from a brand within the Geely group. The EX5 is the first to carry the Geely badge here, with further models planned over the coming years.

The EX5 competes in size with the Skoda Enyaq and Kia EV6, but is priced closer to smaller rivals such as the Kia EV3 and Skoda Elroq. Three trim levels are available – SE, Pro and Max – starting from just under £32,000. All versions use a single front-mounted 215hp electric motor with a 60kWh battery, claiming up to 267 miles of range. A heat pump and vehicle-to-load capability are standard across the range. The ride and handling has been tuned with input from Lotus Engineering.

Early UK reviews have been broadly positive on value and interior quality, though more critical on driving experience and infotainment. The EX5 earned a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP in 2025. As well as a six-year new car warranty, Geely also offers four years of roadside assistance as standard.

As of April 2026, the Geely EX5 has an overall New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 75%. It earns top marks for its five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, its zero tailpipe emissions and eight-year new-car warranty, while its running costs are also good. However, its initial media review scores have been below average.

Stuart’s view:

“The Geely EX5 earns an A grade despite a below-average media rating – and that gap is worth explaining. Reviews have consistently praised the value, interior quality and safety credentials while criticising the infotainment and driving experience. The A grade reflects the full ownership picture: a five-star safety result, strong warranty cover and competitive running costs that most rivals at this price can’t match.
If you’re buying a car primarily to drive for pleasure, look elsewhere. If you’re buying one to own reliably and run economically, the EX5 makes a stronger case than the media reviews suggest.”

Stuart Masson

Editor, The Car Expert

EX5 highlights

  • Five-star Euro NCAP safety rating with consistently strong scores across all categories
  • Competitive pricing against significantly larger and better-established rivals
  • Generous standard equipment across all trim levels, including heat pump and vehicle-to-load
  • Strong warranty and ownership package

EX5 lowlights

  • Infotainment system is over-complicated and relies heavily on touchscreen menus
  • Battery range is modest compared with some rivals at a similar price
  • Driving experience and exterior design have divided reviewers
  • Geely is new to the UK market, so long-term reliability and residual values are unproven

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £31,990 on-road

Launched: Winter 2025/26
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Geely EX5 front view | Expert Rating
Geely EX5 rear view | Expert Rating
Geely EX5 interior view | Expert Rating
Geely EX5 boot view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“Maximum range on a charge is disappointing and there’s no bigger-battery option. If you don’t do too many long trips, though, and you value the EX5’s combination of a plush interior with loads of standard equipment, then this bargain-priced EV might be a good choice.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Tom Wiltshire

“The standard equipment list is vast, pricing is exceptionally keen, and the Geely is very much on the larger end of its class – resulting in acres of interior space. It’s not without fault, though. Far too many functions go through the slightly fiddly touchscreen, there’s just one battery and electric motor combination, and its range is nothing special.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Alastair Crooks

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Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: April 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 86%
Child protection: 87%
Vulnerable road users: 83%
Safety assist: 83%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2026, the Geely EX5 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the EX5 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

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Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models260 milesB
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models3.8 m/KWhD
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models35D

As of April 2026, we only have partial running cost data for the Geely EX5. We are still waiting on five-year servicing and maintenance costs. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Geely EX5 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the EX5, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Geely EX5

Overall ratingA91%
New car warranty duration6 years
New car warranty mileage100,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage125,000 miles

Geely’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the EX5. The duration is six years, with a limit of 100,000 miles.

In addition to the standard new car warranty, this electric SUV has an eight-year/125,000-mile warranty for its battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Geely EX5

As of April 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Geely EX5. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Geely dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Geely EX5 has received

2025

  • Red Dot Design Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Geely EX5, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Citroën C4 | Audi A3 | BMW 1 SeriesCitroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault MeganeSEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Suzuki SwaceToyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Geely brand at The Car Expert

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The Geely EX5 earns an A grade on the strength of a five-star safety rating, generous warranty and competitive pricing. Mixed reviews on driving experience.Geely EX5

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