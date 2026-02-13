Summary

The Chery Tiggo 4 is a small petrol-electric hybrid SUV/crossover that is scheduled to arrive in UK showrooms sometime in 2026.

Set to rival compact high-riding hybrids like the GWM Haval Jolion Pro and Toyota Yaris Cross, the Tiggo 4 will be an important (hopefully) high-volume budget-end model for Chery, as the Chinese marque continues its rapid expansion into the UK market, undercutting established rivals on price.

Chery’s UK offering already includes the larger Tiggo 7, Tiggo 8 and Tiggo 9 SUV’s, and the manufacturer adds that the arrival of the Tiggo 4 will complete the Tiggo line-up.

While the crossover is already on sale in Australia, no one in the British motoring media has got behind the wheel of the Tiggo 4, apart from the stationary display model pictured below. That means we have no review scores to display at the moment.

We will update this page with more information and reviews, as well as safety and running cost data, as soon as those are available. Check back soon!

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid

Price: TBA Launching: 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 4 stars

Date tested: December 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 79%

Child protection: 85%

Vulnerable road users: 78%

Safety assist: 80%

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Chery Tiggo 4

Overall rating A 88% Petrol or diesel models A 81% Electric or hybrid models A 98% New car warranty duration 7 years New car warranty mileage 100,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Chery’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Tiggo 4.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 100,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this hybrid crossover has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Chery Tiggo 4

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Chery Tiggo 4 from a Chery-approved third-party dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.

If you are buying a used Chery Tiggo 4 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Chery Tiggo 4 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Chery Tiggo 4

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Chery Tiggo 4. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Chery dealer.

