New car score:

-

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Warranty Rating:

-

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Chery Tiggo 4 is a small petrol-electric hybrid SUV/crossover that is scheduled to arrive in UK showrooms sometime in 2026.

Set to rival compact high-riding hybrids like the GWM Haval Jolion Pro and Toyota Yaris Cross, the Tiggo 4 will be an important (hopefully) high-volume budget-end model for Chery, as the Chinese marque continues its rapid expansion into the UK market, undercutting established rivals on price.

Chery’s UK offering already includes the larger Tiggo 7, Tiggo 8 and Tiggo 9 SUV’s, and the manufacturer adds that the arrival of the Tiggo 4 will complete the Tiggo line-up.

While the crossover is already on sale in Australia, no one in the British motoring media has got behind the wheel of the Tiggo 4, apart from the stationary display model pictured below. That means we have no review scores to display at the moment.

We will update this page with more information and reviews, as well as safety and running cost data, as soon as those are available. Check back soon!

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: TBA

Launching: 2026
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 4 stars
Date tested: December 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 79%
Child protection: 85%
Vulnerable road users: 78%
Safety assist: 80%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2026, the Chery Tiggo 4 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of February 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Chery Tiggo 4. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Chery Tiggo 4 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Tiggo 4, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Chery Tiggo 4

Overall ratingA88%
Petrol or diesel modelsA81%
Electric or hybrid modelsA98%
New car warranty duration7 years
New car warranty mileage100,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Chery’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Tiggo 4.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 100,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this hybrid crossover has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Chery Tiggo 4

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Chery Tiggo 4 from a Chery-approved third-party dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Chery Tiggo 4 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Chery Tiggo 4 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Chery Tiggo 4

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Chery Tiggo 4. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Chery dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Chery Tiggo 4, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida | Audi Q2 | Citroën C3 Aircross | Ford Puma | GWM Haval Jolion Pro | Jaecoo 5 | Jeep Avenger | Hyundai Kona | Kia Niro | Renault Captur | Skoda Kamiq | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc | Volvo XC40

