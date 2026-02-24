Find an Expert Rating: 
Lepas confirms L8 SUV as first UK model

New sister brand to Chery, Omoda and Jaecoo will enter the UK market later this year with a mid-sized SUV

Lepas L8 confirmed for UK in 2026

by Stuart Masson
spot_imgspot_img

New Chinese brand Lepas has confirmed that the first model it will bring to the UK will be its L8 mid-sized SUV. Orders are set to open in the second half of this year.

Lepas is a new name in Europe, but not a standalone startup. It’s part of the huge Chery Group and a sister brand to Chery, Omoda and Jaecoo, which have all enjoyed successful UK launches in over the last two years.

The L8 is a five-seat SUV based on the Chery Tiggo 8, which arrived in the UK late last year. Although technical details have not yet been confirmed, it’s likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid powertrain, promoted by Chery Group as its Super Hybrid System.

Official images show the L8 to be a conventionally styled SUV, with a large grille flanked by narrow LED headlights. Lepas says the headlight design is inspired by the eye of a leopard (the name Lepas is a mash-up of ‘leopard’, ‘leap’ and ‘passion’).

Based on Chery’s approach with its other brands already launched in the UK, we expect the Lepas L8 to offer a high level of standard specification at a price that undercuts most other vehicles in its class.

Lepas will be announcing the details of its UK rollout in coming weeks, but we expect that it will be plugged into the extensive dealer network that Chery Group has already established. It’s also likely that another model or two will soon be announced by the time showrooms open.

We will bring you full UK prices and specifications as soon as we have them. We are expecting the first cars to reach local showrooms in the autumn, probably with preview opportunities across the summer at major events like the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

