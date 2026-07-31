Make and model: Lepas L8

Description: Large plug-in hybrid SUV

Price range: £34,900 to £37,900, plus optional extras

Summary: The Lepas L8 makes a strong first impression with lots of space, equipment and plug-in hybrid efficiency, but some rough edges remain.

For a broader ownership picture, see our Lepas L8 Expert Rating, which combines media reviews, safety data, reliability, running costs and warranty cover.

You’ve probably heard of Chery Group, even if you don’t realise it. The Chinese car giant is behind Omoda and Jaecoo, which have both recently entered the UK market, as well as its own Chery brand. Now it’s expanding its portfolio further with another new brand: Lepas.

While Chery and its Tiggo models are aimed at mainstream SUV buyers, Omoda targets younger, style-conscious drivers and Jaecoo appeals to those looking for a more premium image and higher equipment levels, Lepas is positioned slightly further upmarket.

The Lepas L8 is the brand’s first UK model. It’s a large plug-in hybrid SUV, with the L6 mid-size SUV and smaller L4 set to follow later. A fully electric version of the L8 is also due in 2027.

The L8 sits somewhere between the Jaecoo 7 and Chery Tiggo 8, and is aimed at buyers who want the space, technology and equipment of a more premium SUV without the premium-brand price tag.

Price and equipment

There are two trim levels: Essence and Elevate. The Essence starts at £35K, while the Elevate costs £38K.

The entry-level Essence comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, 13-inch central touchscreen, ten-inch driver display, wireless phone charging, keyless entry, navigation and a long list of driver assistance systems.

Spending another £3K on the Elevate adds 20-inch alloy wheels, acoustic laminated front windows, active engine noise cancellation, puddle lights, power-adjustable front seats, powered tailgate, heated and ventilated front seats, massage function, heated windscreen and ambient lighting.

The Elevate also gets an in-cabin fragrance system, air purification, Sony sound system, all-round camera system, front parking sensors and remote parking assistance.

Both versions get ten airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane assistance, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, adaptive headlights and rear parking sensors. The level of standard kit is strong, and that is a big part of the L8’s appeal.

Colour choices are slightly less straightforward. Expressive Emerald is the only no-cost colour, while black, white, red and purple cost £500, and matte grey costs £750. Elevate buyers can also choose a two-tone black and Desert Clay interior.

The Lepas L8 is a large plug-in hybrid SUV that gives Chery another route into the UK family SUV market

Inside the car

Climb aboard and you’ll find a large touchscreen, a raised centre console and a small number of physical controls. Like other Chery Group products, the L8 makes a strong first impression, but struggles more under closer scrutiny.

The cabin looks smart enough, although some of the plastics feel less substantial than you’ll find in rivals from Volkswagen or Hyundai. That is not a disaster at this price, but it does remind you that the L8 is trying to deliver a lot of equipment for the money.

The seats never felt uncomfortable, although our drive was fairly short. There was plenty of seat and steering wheel adjustment, and the range-topping Elevate adds heating, ventilation and massage for the front seats.

The technology is a mixed bag. The touchscreen responds quickly and the graphics are sharp, but you spend more time than you’d like moving through menus. Even switching between Apple CarPlay and the car’s own interface feels fiddlier than it should.

The driver assistance settings also need work. Set off without disabling one of the L8’s more insistent systems and you may find yourself hunting through the screen while driving, which is exactly the sort of thing these systems are supposed to prevent. Lepas has at least included a configurable shortcut menu, accessed by swiping down from the top left of the display, which helps.

To be fair, the car we drove was an early production model, and Lepas says customer cars will have a more intuitive system. We’ll judge that properly when we spend more time with a final UK car.

Not everything has disappeared into the touchscreen, either. The climate controls and stereo still have proper physical buttons on the centre console, while the driver’s door has dedicated mirror adjustment switches. That shouldn’t feel like a win, but after using cars that hide mirror controls in touchscreen menus, it really does.

Space is one area where the L8 stands out. Rear passengers get generous headroom and legroom, giving the cabin an airy feel that makes the car seem larger than its price suggests. The boot measures 507 litres, which should be enough for weekly shopping, family luggage or the usual collection of bags, coats and children’s clutter.

The Lepas L8 cabin looks smart and is very roomy, but some materials feel less substantial than in established rivals

Driving range and charging

The Lepas L8 uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine, combined with an electric motor powered by an 18kWh battery. The official electric driving range is up to 56 miles, which should be enough for many school runs, commutes and local trips if you can charge regularly.

The official lab-test combined fuel economy figure is 403mpg, but that figure is pretty pointless. If you rarely plug the L8 in, you’ll simply be driving a large petrol SUV carrying a lot of unused battery hardware.

The petrol engine can either help generate electricity or work with the electric motor to drive the car, depending on conditions. In practice, the L8 often feels more like an electric car than a conventional hybrid, with the petrol engine joining in quietly when needed.

Public charging is available, with a 30-80% charge taking about 20 minutes in ideal conditions. Most owners are more likely to charge at home or work, but the ability to use a public charger is useful on longer trips.

On the road

We drove the range-topping L8 Elevate, and from behind the wheel it feels like a genuine step forward over early Jaecoo models and even the latest Omodas.

The steering is still light and short on feel, so you’re never entirely sure what the front wheels are doing. It’s not unusual among new Chinese SUVs, but it’s an area where Lepas still needs improvement if it wants to compete with established European and Korean brands.

The suspension is more convincing. Around town, the L8 deals well with potholes, speed humps and rougher surfaces. It is clearly set up for comfort rather than precision, which makes sense for this kind of car.

Push harder along a twisting road and the body starts to move around more noticeably. That is not a major failing, because the L8 is not pretending to be a sports SUV. Most buyers will care more about comfort, refinement and easy progress than cornering sharpness.

Like other Chery Group plug-in hybrids, the powertrain is one of the L8’s stronger points. There is plenty of shove for easy overtaking, while the active noise cancellation in the Elevate does a good job of keeping the cabin quiet.

The 0-62mph time is about eight seconds, which is more than quick enough for a family SUV. The L8 can also run in electric mode, as a series hybrid with the petrol engine acting mainly as a generator, or as a parallel hybrid where the engine and electric motor work together.

Efficiency looked promising on our route, which included motorways, town streets and country roads. The trip computer reported 54mpg, although we’ll reserve judgement until we’ve had the car for a proper UK road test.

The Lepas L8 is set up more for comfort than sharp handling, which should suit most family SUV buyers

Ownership

The Lepas L8 has not yet been tested by Euro NCAP, so there is no independent safety rating to report at this stage.

Standard safety equipment is extensive. Both versions get ten airbags, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assistance, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic jam assistance and intelligent speed limit control.

Lepas provides a seven-year/100,000-mile new car warranty, plus an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the high-voltage battery. Up to seven years of RAC roadside assistance is also included, provided the car is serviced through an authorised Lepas service centre.

The Lepas L8 does not yet have a full Expert Rating in our unique Expert Rating Index, as there is not enough data available across all ownership categories. Once more information is available, the Expert Rating will give a broader picture by combining review scores with objective safety data, running costs, warranty cover and more.

Verdict

Lepas is off to a decent start with the L8. It offers a lot of space, a long equipment list, a useful plug-in hybrid powertrain and strong value on paper.

There is still room for improvement. The touchscreen needs to be more intuitive, some controls are buried too deeply and the steering lacks the polish you’ll find in more established rivals. The interior also looks better than it feels in places, so it will be interesting to see how it stands up to real family use over time.

The L8 is at its best when treated as a roomy, comfortable and well-equipped family SUV rather than a premium-brand rival. It is not as polished as the best European or Korean alternatives, and the Lepas dealer network will need time to build trust with UK buyers.

But the fundamentals are promising. The L8 rides well, has loads of rear-seat space and the plug-in hybrid system feels smooth and efficient. If final customer cars improve the touchscreen logic, Lepas could have a credible first UK model.

We like: Roomy rear cabin

Comfortable ride

Smooth plug-in hybrid system

Strong standard equipment

Competitive pricing We don’t like: Touchscreen menus are too fiddly

Some interior plastics feel cheap

Steering lacks feel

Driver assistance settings need easier access

Dealer network still needs to prove itself

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Key specifications