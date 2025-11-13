Summary

The Omoda 7 is a mid-sized plug-in SUV that sits between the smaller Omoda 5 and the larger Omoda 9. It will arrive in the UK in January 2026.

It will be available with either a 1.6-litre petrol engine or a plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor powered by an 18kWh battery.

Omoda calls its advanced plug-in hybrid drivetrain SHS (super hybrid system), and it provides better battery range than most conventional plug-in hybrid systems from other manufacturers. In the Omoda 7, it claims an electric range of up to 56 miles.

As well as enough electric driving range to suit most households’ daily needs, the Omoda 7 plug-in hybrid can fast charge if you’re at a public charging point (most plug-in hybriods are limited to slow charging at a maximum of about 7kWh, same as you get from a home wallbox), and can also power external devices with vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability.

Two trim levels will be available, called Knight (lower spec) and Noble (higher spec), with equipment levels that promise to be highly competitive.

Inside, the Omoda 7 follows contemporary new car practice with a minimalist layout dominated by large central touchscreen (in this case, 16 inches) to control almost everything. Wireless phone connection with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard, with the wireless charging pad even featuring a fan to keep your phone from overheating. The entry-level Knight models get a six-speaker Sony sound system, while the top-spec Noble models bump this up to 12 speakers.

The first media reviews of the Omoda 7 are likely to appear in January 2026, but The Car Expert had the opportunity for an exclusive drive of the Omoda 7 SHS (plug-in hybrid) earlier this year in China. Although the car we drove was a left-hand drive model and wasn’t in final UK spec, it was easy enough to see that the equipment levels, build quality, and overall fit and finish will follow the pattern set by the flagship Omoda 9, and are considerably better than the smaller Omoda 5.

Like all Omodas, the 7 will offer a seven-year/100,000-mile new car warranty as standard, including breakdown cover for seven years as well.

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized SUV

Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid Price: From £29,915 on-road

UK launch: Winter 2025/26

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Omoda 7

Overall rating A 98% New car warranty duration 7 years New car warranty mileage 100,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Omoda’s new car warranty is one of the best in the business, and better than almost all rival brands in a similar price bracket to the Omoda 7.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 100,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, there is an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

