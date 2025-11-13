fbpx
Omoda 7

Omoda 7 – coming to UK January 2026

Summary

The Omoda 7 is a mid-sized plug-in SUV that sits between the smaller Omoda 5 and the larger Omoda 9. It will arrive in the UK in January 2026.

It will be available with either a 1.6-litre petrol engine or a plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor powered by an 18kWh battery.

Omoda calls its advanced plug-in hybrid drivetrain SHS (super hybrid system), and it provides better battery range than most conventional plug-in hybrid systems from other manufacturers. In the Omoda 7, it claims an electric range of up to 56 miles.

As well as enough electric driving range to suit most households’ daily needs, the Omoda 7 plug-in hybrid can fast charge if you’re at a public charging point (most plug-in hybriods are limited to slow charging at a maximum of about 7kWh, same as you get from a home wallbox), and can also power external devices with vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability.

Two trim levels will be available, called Knight (lower spec) and Noble (higher spec), with equipment levels that promise to be highly competitive.

Inside, the Omoda 7 follows contemporary new car practice with a minimalist layout dominated by large central touchscreen (in this case, 16 inches) to control almost everything. Wireless phone connection with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard, with the wireless charging pad even featuring a fan to keep your phone from overheating. The entry-level Knight models get a six-speaker Sony sound system, while the top-spec Noble models bump this up to 12 speakers.

The first media reviews of the Omoda 7 are likely to appear in January 2026, but The Car Expert had the opportunity for an exclusive drive of the Omoda 7 SHS (plug-in hybrid) earlier this year in China. Although the car we drove was a left-hand drive model and wasn’t in final UK spec, it was easy enough to see that the equipment levels, build quality, and overall fit and finish will follow the pattern set by the flagship Omoda 9, and are considerably better than the smaller Omoda 5.

Like all Omodas, the 7 will offer a seven-year/100,000-mile new car warranty as standard, including breakdown cover for seven years as well.

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized SUV
Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £29,915 on-road
UK launch: Winter 2025/26

Omoda 7 - front

Media reviews

No media rating

As of November 2025, we don’t have any reviews of the upcoming Omoda 7. We expect to see the first reviews published in early 2026.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2025, the Omoda 7 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2025, the Omoda 7 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of November 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Omoda 7. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Omoda 7 to generate a reliability rating. Given that it won’t arrive until early 2026, it will be some time before we have enough data to track reliability issues.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Omoda 7, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Omoda 7

Overall ratingA98%
New car warranty duration7 years
New car warranty mileage100,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Omoda’s new car warranty is one of the best in the business, and better than almost all rival brands in a similar price bracket to the Omoda 7.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 100,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, there is an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Omoda 7

Given that the Omoda 7 has not yet launched in the UK, it’s not surprising that we are not aware of any recalls for this model.

There are hundreds of mandatory vehicle recalls issued each year, although most are for easily fixable issues. But not all vehicles are affected by recalls. You can check to see if your car is included in any of the above recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local dealer.

