fbpx

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Audi Q3

(2025 - present)

Audi Q3 (2025) | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

67
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

64
%
C

Safety Rating:

88
%
A

Eco Rating:

69
%
B

Running Costs:

54
%
D

Warranty Rating:

28
%
D

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

67
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

64
%
C

Safety Rating:

88
%
A

Eco Rating:

69
%
B

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

54
%
D

Summary

The Audi Q3 is a mid-sized SUV and ‘Sportback’ coupé-SUV range, sitting above the smaller Q2 and larger Q5 in Audi’s model line-up. This is the third-generation Q3 – arriving in Summer 2025 – which is offered with pure-petrol, diesel, or plug-in hybrid power.

Built on the same foundations as the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan, The latest iteration of the Q3 has had a solid reviewer reception in the UK, picking up review scores ranging from above average to good, with particular praise for its practical interior, classy cabin finish, refined driving experience and Audi’s class-leading on-board tech offering.

“In almost all of the areas it needs to, the new Audi Q3 excels”, says Jordan Katsianis of Auto Express. “I wouldn’t say any it is especially engaging to drive, but it always feels impressively composed and well-rounded – not something you can say about most of its rivals.”

Top Gear’s Stephen Dobie offers up similar praise, explaining that the Q3 is everything an Audi should be; “comfy interior, tidy if uninvolving dynamics, and a generous choice of engines and power sources”, concluding that the Audi is a “solid, safe bet.”

While a few outlets mark the car down for road noise, a lack of infotainment physical buttons and switches and thirsty pure petrol engines, the biggest drawback cited by motoring journalists is the price. The Motoring Research team points out that “only one version dips below £40,000”, and “many desirable features are extra-cost options”.

As of December 2025, the Audi Q3 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 67%. Beyond the Audi’s positive set of review scores and its full five-star Euro NCAP safety credentials, this overall rating is hindered by higher-than-average estimated running costs.

Q3 highlights

  • Practical and tech-laden interior
  • Refined handling and ride quality
  • Attractive exterior looks and interior finish
  • Five-star Euro NCAP safety rating

Q3 lowlights

  • Price list gets rather expensive
  • Thirsty entry-level petrol engines
  • Previous Q3 model had a bigger boot
  • Not particularly exciting to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV and coupé-SUV
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £38,300 on-road

Launched: Summer 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Audi Q3 (2025) front view | Expert Rating
Audi Q3 (2025) rear view | Expert Rating
Audi Q3 (2025) interior view | Expert Rating
Audi Q3 (2025) boot view | Expert Rating
Audi Q3 Sportback (2025) front view | Expert Rating
Q3 Sportback
Q3 Sportback

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The new Audi Q3 blends stylish looks with practicality and a good range of engines – but the interior doesn’t feel as solid as the old car.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Tom Wiltshire

“The Audi Q3 doesn’t rewrite the rulebook, but it does significantly improve on most key metrics; the plug-in hybrid is particularly compelling.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Jordan Katsianis

More reviews

Auto Trader

Car

Electrifying.com

Heycar

Honest John

Motoring Research

Parkers

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 87%
Child protection: 86%
Vulnerable road users: 80%
Safety assist: 78%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of December 2025, the third-generation Audi Q3 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Petrol models38 mpgD
Diesel models51 mpgC
Plug-in hybrid models143 mpgA
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models173 g/kmD
Diesel models146 g/kmC
Plug-in hybrid models45 g/kmA
Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models68 milesD

The Audi Q3 is a relatively affordable car to own and run when compared to the mid-sized SUV market at large, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The estimated average fuel consumption of petrol-only models – 38mpg – makes this entry-level Q3 thirstier than many other similarly sized rivals that undercut Audi on price. Diesel version fair a bit better, with an average economy of 51mpg. As you might expect, the top-spec plug-in hybrid is the most fuel efficient, UK tests returning 143mpg on average.

The plug-in hybrid’s battery range of 68 miles also means that the car can cover all of your shorter weekly commutes on electric power alone should you charge it semi-regularly. That said, PHEV alternatives like the Cupra Terramar and Volkswagen Tiguan can cover several miles more on a single charge, as per our data.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of December 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the third-generation Audi Q3 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Q3, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Audi Q3

Overall ratingD28%
Petrol or diesel modelsE15%
Electric or hybrid modelsC50%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Audi’s new car warranty is the basic industry standard, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Q3.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Q3 plug-in hybrid version has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Audi Q3

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Audi Q3 from an official Audi dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Audi Q3 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Audi Q3 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Audi Q3

As of December 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Audi Q3. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Audi dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Audi Q3, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Cupra Terramar Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | Mercedes-Benz GLA | MG HS | Nissan QashqaiPeugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Kodiaq | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Audi Q3 range at The Car Expert

Audi Q3 (2018 to 2025)

Audi Q3 (2018 to 2025)

New Audi Q3 Sportback to arrive in October

New Audi Q3 Sportback to arrive in October

Everything you need to know about Audi

Everything you need to know about Audi

New Audi Q3 available to order in July

New Audi Q3 available to order in July

The ten safest new cars for 2019

The ten safest new cars for 2019

Audi Q3 (2011 to 2018)

Audi Q3 (2011 to 2018)

Audi RS Q3

Audi RS Q3

The rise of the premium SUV in the UK

The rise of the premium SUV in the UK

Five of the safest new small SUVs on sale

Five of the safest new small SUVs on sale

Audi revises trim line-up for many models in its range

Audi revises trim line-up for many models in its range

Audi Q3 gets new look for new role

Audi Q3 gets new look for new role

Audi Q3 Sportback to take on BMW X4

Audi Q3 Sportback to take on BMW X4

Buy an Audi Q3

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Audi Q3, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease an Audi Q3

If you’re looking to lease a new Audi Q3, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carwow. Find out more

Subscribe to an Audi Q3

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

SelfDrive UK logo

Car subscriptions from SelfDrive.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car. Find out more

CreditPlus logo 2025 600x300

Used car finance from Creditplus.
Find out more

Carki logo 600x300px

Used car finance from Carki. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers bidding on your car. Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Refined, practical and tech-laden - the third-generation Audi Q3 is a solid medium SUV choice, despite its thirsty petrol engines and steep price list.Audi Q3

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved