Summary

The Audi Q3 is a mid-sized SUV and ‘Sportback’ coupé-SUV range, sitting above the smaller Q2 and larger Q5 in Audi’s model line-up. This is the third-generation Q3 – arriving in Summer 2025 – which is offered with pure-petrol, diesel, or plug-in hybrid power.

Built on the same foundations as the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan, The latest iteration of the Q3 has had a solid reviewer reception in the UK, picking up review scores ranging from above average to good, with particular praise for its practical interior, classy cabin finish, refined driving experience and Audi’s class-leading on-board tech offering.

“In almost all of the areas it needs to, the new Audi Q3 excels”, says Jordan Katsianis of Auto Express. “I wouldn’t say any it is especially engaging to drive, but it always feels impressively composed and well-rounded – not something you can say about most of its rivals.”

Top Gear’s Stephen Dobie offers up similar praise, explaining that the Q3 is everything an Audi should be; “comfy interior, tidy if uninvolving dynamics, and a generous choice of engines and power sources”, concluding that the Audi is a “solid, safe bet.”

While a few outlets mark the car down for road noise, a lack of infotainment physical buttons and switches and thirsty pure petrol engines, the biggest drawback cited by motoring journalists is the price. The Motoring Research team points out that “only one version dips below £40,000”, and “many desirable features are extra-cost options”.

As of December 2025, the Audi Q3 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 67%. Beyond the Audi’s positive set of review scores and its full five-star Euro NCAP safety credentials, this overall rating is hindered by higher-than-average estimated running costs.

Q3 highlights Practical and tech-laden interior

Refined handling and ride quality

Attractive exterior looks and interior finish

Five-star Euro NCAP safety rating Q3 lowlights Price list gets rather expensive

Thirsty entry-level petrol engines

Previous Q3 model had a bigger boot

Not particularly exciting to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV and coupé-SUV

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £38,300 on-road Launched: Summer 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The new Audi Q3 blends stylish looks with practicality and a good range of engines – but the interior doesn’t feel as solid as the old car.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

“The Audi Q3 doesn’t rewrite the rulebook, but it does significantly improve on most key metrics; the plug-in hybrid is particularly compelling.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Audi Q3 is much more stylish and sharper to drive than its predecessor, but faces stiff competition from cheaper VW and Cupra relatives.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Audi hasn’t built the most exciting SUV in the world, but it has built one of the most complete. The Q3 is refined, classy and endlessly polished. Its styling might be a little too safe, and the steering won’t thrill keen drivers, but as an everyday premium SUV it nails the brief.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review Model reviewed: Q3 Sportback range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi Q3 Sportback looks sharper than the regular Q3, feels more fashionable and carries plenty of brand cachet. Yet the compromises are obvious. You get less rear headroom, a smaller boot, and driving dynamics that lag behind the badge’s promise. For some, none of that will matter – they’ll buy with their eyes. For others, the regular Q3 SUV is the more balanced, rounded car. The Sportback is therefore a niche choice, but a well-executed one if image is your top priority.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 7 / 10

“The new Audi Q3 e-hybrid gets a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a longer electric range than most rivals, not to mention an impressively hi-tech interior. But is that enough to justify a price that makes the equivalent BMW X1 plug-in hybrid look cheap, and is in the same territory as a Tesla Model Y?”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Heycar Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Some of the interior trim feels quite cheap, and the ride isn’t as comfortable as we’d like. The engine line-up is impressive, though, and the increase in range for the PHEV is very welcome.”

Author: Matt Robinson

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“This generation of Audi Q3 feels like a step backwards from its predecessor in some regards, with the BMW X1 being better in most areas. The engine line-up is great, though, and the plug-in hybrid version comes with a useful uplift in electric-only range.”

Read review Motoring Research Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The 2025 Audi Q3 is an accomplished family SUV that feels a cut above mainstream rivals. Its bold styling is an acquired taste, but a roomy interior, comfortable ride and efficient engines – particularly the new e-Hybrid – all count in its favour.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi Q3 isn’t thrilling, but it is refined, polished and reassuringly premium. Comfortable to drive, classy inside and strong across its engine range, it’s one of the most convincing small SUVs you can buy today.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The new Q3 nails everything an Audi SUV should be: comfy interior, tidy if uninvolving dynamics, and a generous choice of engines and power sources.”

Author: Stephen Dobie

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: October 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 87%

Child protection: 86%

Vulnerable road users: 80%

Safety assist: 78%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of December 2025, the third-generation Audi Q3 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Petrol models 38 mpg D Diesel models 51 mpg C Plug-in hybrid models 143 mpg A CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 173 g/km D Diesel models 146 g/km C Plug-in hybrid models 45 g/km A Battery range Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 68 miles D

The Audi Q3 is a relatively affordable car to own and run when compared to the mid-sized SUV market at large, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The estimated average fuel consumption of petrol-only models – 38mpg – makes this entry-level Q3 thirstier than many other similarly sized rivals that undercut Audi on price. Diesel version fair a bit better, with an average economy of 51mpg. As you might expect, the top-spec plug-in hybrid is the most fuel efficient, UK tests returning 143mpg on average.

The plug-in hybrid’s battery range of 68 miles also means that the car can cover all of your shorter weekly commutes on electric power alone should you charge it semi-regularly. That said, PHEV alternatives like the Cupra Terramar and Volkswagen Tiguan can cover several miles more on a single charge, as per our data.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of December 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the third-generation Audi Q3 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Q3, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Audi Q3

Overall rating D 28% Petrol or diesel models E 15% Electric or hybrid models C 50% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Audi’s new car warranty is the basic industry standard, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Q3.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Q3 plug-in hybrid version has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Audi Q3

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Audi Q3 from an official Audi dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.

If you are buying a used Audi Q3 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Audi Q3 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Audi Q3

As of December 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Audi Q3. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Audi dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Audi Q3, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Cupra Terramar | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | Mercedes-Benz GLA | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Kodiaq | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Audi Q3 range at The Car Expert

Buy an Audi Q3

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Audi Q3, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

Lease an Audi Q3

If you’re looking to lease a new Audi Q3, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)