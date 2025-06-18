Summary

The Audi Q5 is a mid-sized SUV, which sits between the smaller Q3 and larger Q7 in the Audi SUV family. This is the latest third-generation model, which arrived in the UK in late 2024.

The range includes both the standard SUV and ‘Sportback’ coupé-SUV body styles, and the range-topping high-performance SQ5. Described by Carbuyer’s Charlie Harvey as a “comfortable, refined tech-filled premium SUV” with a bold exterior design that “helps it stand out” in the crowded SUV market, the British motoring media has given the Q5 a positive reception, awarding above average review scores.

Praising the Audi for its sophisticated looks and slick on-board technology, Eliis Hyde of Auto Express argues that the Q5 “is pretty much everything you want a premium SUV to be”, while conceding that the car’s interior quality “could be better in places”, particularly when you consider its upmarket price tag.

Parker’s Jake Groves also concludes that the SUV is let down by some “interior annoyances”, while recommending that buyers opt for the optional air suspension package that improves ride comfort somewhat.

This page will be updated as we collect more data on the Q5 and SQ5 in the coming weeks. Then, we will give this Audi SUV range an Expert Rating score. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Q5 highlights Handsome exterior looks

Efficient range of engine options

Comfortable, refined driving experience

Plenty of intuitive on-board tech Q5 lowlights Some interior materials don’t match the price tag

Loud entry-level petrol engine

Rather annoying steering wheel controls

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £51,410 on-road Launched: Winter 2024/25

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “Comfortable, refined and loaded with technology, the Audi Q5 is pretty much everything you want a premium SUV to be.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

“The Audi Q5 is a practical family SUV that’ll eat up the miles quietly and comfortably, but you’ll have to pay a hefty fee for some optional extras.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Model reviewed: SQ5 range

Score: 7 / 10

“This a brilliant motorway cruising machine. But for a performance SUV, the SQ5 isn’t particularly exciting to drive, and the interior quality could be better considering the more than £75,000 price tag.”

Author: Ellis Hyde

Read review Business Car Model reviewed: Range overview (including SQ5)

Score: 8 / 10

“The driving position is great, with a comfortable seat that supports you through corners and over long distances. Our only gripe is the lack of physical buttons to operate key functions, along with the layered complexity of the Audi’s new MMI interface.”

Author: John Howell

Read review Car Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic S line

Score: 6 / 10

“Vorsprung durch Technik, or ‘advancement through technology’, this new Audi Q5 is not. In many ways the interior feels a real step backwards – harder to use, not as well-built, it’s what a premium Audi SUV should not be. Getting software right is proving a real challenge, but Audi should be doing better, and customers spending their hard-earned shouldn’t be treated as beta testers.”

Author: Jake Groves, Ted Welford

Read review Model reviewed: SQ5 range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi SQ5 is the Golf R for those a little higher up the corporate ladder and have more hobbies and/or kids; it’s properly fast thanks to a fabulously flexible engine but can do the day-to-day stuff without being a headache.”

Author: Jake Groves

Read review Carbuyer Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi Q5 is a comfortable, refined tech-filled premium SUV with a new, less conservative design that helps it stand out against its predecessors.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Heycar Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic SQ5

Score: 7 / 10

“The Audi SQ5 is an expensive range-topper, but it also looks the part, has a fantastic interior and offers a desirable combination of plentiful engine power and a sporty yet comfortable drive.”

Author: Richard Aucock

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi Q5 is the firm’s best-selling car in the world and this all-new model aims to keep the acclaimed premium SUV at the top of the sales charts.”

Author: Richard Aucock

Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Audi Q5 is an excellent SUV let down by some interior annoyances.”

Author: Jake Groves, Ted Welford

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Audi’s best-selling model is back for a third generation, but we miss the old interior”

Read review Model reviewed: SQ5 range

Score: 7 / 10

“Like with lots of warm Audis the SQ5 is now bombastically quick, but it goes about its business in a fairly serious manner.”

Author: Greg Potts

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: May 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 85%

Child protection: 86%

Vulnerable road users: 79%

Safety assist: 77%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2025, the Audi Q5 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of June 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Audi Q5. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of June 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi Q5 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Q5, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Audi Q5

As of June 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Audi Q5. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Q5 dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi Q5, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio | BMW X3 | BMW X4 | DS 7 | Genesis GV70 | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Porsche Macan | Range Rover Velar | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC60

