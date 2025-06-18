fbpx
Audi Q5

Audi Q5 | Expert Rating

Summary

The Audi Q5 is a mid-sized SUV, which sits between the smaller Q3 and larger Q7 in the Audi SUV family. This is the latest third-generation model, which arrived in the UK in late 2024.

The range includes both the standard SUV and ‘Sportback’ coupé-SUV body styles, and the range-topping high-performance SQ5. Described by Carbuyer’s Charlie Harvey as a “comfortable, refined tech-filled premium SUV” with a bold exterior design that “helps it stand out” in the crowded SUV market, the British motoring media has given the Q5 a positive reception, awarding above average review scores.

Praising the Audi for its sophisticated looks and slick on-board technology, Eliis Hyde of Auto Express argues that the Q5 “is pretty much everything you want a premium SUV to be”, while conceding that the car’s interior quality “could be better in places”, particularly when you consider its upmarket price tag.

Parker’s Jake Groves also concludes that the SUV is let down by some “interior annoyances”, while recommending that buyers opt for the optional air suspension package that improves ride comfort somewhat.

This page will be updated as we collect more data on the Q5 and SQ5 in the coming weeks. Then, we will give this Audi SUV range an Expert Rating score. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Q5 highlights

  • Handsome exterior looks
  • Efficient range of engine options
  • Comfortable, refined driving experience
  • Plenty of intuitive on-board tech

Q5 lowlights

  • Some interior materials don’t match the price tag
  • Loud entry-level petrol engine
  • Rather annoying steering wheel controls

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £51,410 on-road

Launched: Winter 2024/25
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Audi Q5 front view | Expert Rating
Audi Q5 rear view | Expert Rating
Audi Q5 Sportback front view | Expert Rating
Audi Q5 Sportback rear view | Expert Rating
Audi SQ5 front view | Expert Rating
Audi SQ5 rear view | Expert Rating
Audi Q5 dashboard view | Expert Rating
Audi Q5 interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“Comfortable, refined and loaded with technology, the Audi Q5 is pretty much everything you want a premium SUV to be.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Ellis Hyde

“The Audi Q5 is a practical family SUV that’ll eat up the miles quietly and comfortably, but you’ll have to pay a hefty fee for some optional extras.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Darren Cassey

More reviews

Auto Express

Business Car

Car

Carbuyer

Heycar

Parkers

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: May 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 85%
Child protection: 86%
Vulnerable road users: 79%
Safety assist: 77%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2025, the Audi Q5 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of June 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Audi Q5. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of June 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi Q5 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Q5, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Audi Q5

As of June 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Audi Q5. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Q5 dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi Q5, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio | BMW X3 | BMW X4 | DS 7 | Genesis GV70 | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Porsche Macan | Range Rover Velar | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC60

More news, reviews and information about the Audi Q5 at The Car Expert

Everything you need to know about Audi

Everything you need to know about Audi

Audi Q5 (2017 to 2024)

Audi Q5 (2017 to 2024)

New Audi Q5 Sportback arriving in January

New Audi Q5 Sportback arriving in January

New Audi Q5 SUV debuts

New Audi Q5 SUV debuts

Audi revises trim line-up for many models in its range

Audi revises trim line-up for many models in its range

Audi Q5 Sportback review

Audi Q5 Sportback review

Paris 2016: Sport and race models from Audi

Paris 2016: Sport and race models from Audi

Audi Q5 Sportback is coupé-styled mid-size SUV

Audi Q5 Sportback is coupé-styled mid-size SUV

Revamped Audi Q5 gets new look and more tech

Revamped Audi Q5 gets new look and more tech

The Audi SQ5 is back – as a diesel

The Audi SQ5 is back – as a diesel

Audi plugs in with four new hybrids

Audi plugs in with four new hybrids

Audi Q5 review

Audi Q5 review

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

