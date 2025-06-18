Summary
The Audi Q5 is a mid-sized SUV, which sits between the smaller Q3 and larger Q7 in the Audi SUV family. This is the latest third-generation model, which arrived in the UK in late 2024.
The range includes both the standard SUV and ‘Sportback’ coupé-SUV body styles, and the range-topping high-performance SQ5. Described by Carbuyer’s Charlie Harvey as a “comfortable, refined tech-filled premium SUV” with a bold exterior design that “helps it stand out” in the crowded SUV market, the British motoring media has given the Q5 a positive reception, awarding above average review scores.
Praising the Audi for its sophisticated looks and slick on-board technology, Eliis Hyde of Auto Express argues that the Q5 “is pretty much everything you want a premium SUV to be”, while conceding that the car’s interior quality “could be better in places”, particularly when you consider its upmarket price tag.
Parker’s Jake Groves also concludes that the SUV is let down by some “interior annoyances”, while recommending that buyers opt for the optional air suspension package that improves ride comfort somewhat.
This page will be updated as we collect more data on the Q5 and SQ5 in the coming weeks. Then, we will give this Audi SUV range an Expert Rating score. Keep checking back for the latest updates.
Q5 highlights
- Handsome exterior looks
- Efficient range of engine options
- Comfortable, refined driving experience
- Plenty of intuitive on-board tech
Q5 lowlights
- Some interior materials don’t match the price tag
- Loud entry-level petrol engine
- Rather annoying steering wheel controls
Key specifications
Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £51,410 on-road
Launched: Winter 2024/25
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Featured reviews
“Comfortable, refined and loaded with technology, the Audi Q5 is pretty much everything you want a premium SUV to be.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10Read full review
“The Audi Q5 is a practical family SUV that’ll eat up the miles quietly and comfortably, but you’ll have to pay a hefty fee for some optional extras.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10Read full review
More reviews
Auto Express
Model reviewed: SQ5 range
Score: 7 / 10
“This a brilliant motorway cruising machine. But for a performance SUV, the SQ5 isn’t particularly exciting to drive, and the interior quality could be better considering the more than £75,000 price tag.”
Author: Ellis Hyde
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: Range overview (including SQ5)
Score: 8 / 10
“The driving position is great, with a comfortable seat that supports you through corners and over long distances. Our only gripe is the lack of physical buttons to operate key functions, along with the layered complexity of the Audi’s new MMI interface.”
Author: John Howell
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic S line
Score: 6 / 10
“Vorsprung durch Technik, or ‘advancement through technology’, this new Audi Q5 is not. In many ways the interior feels a real step backwards – harder to use, not as well-built, it’s what a premium Audi SUV should not be. Getting software right is proving a real challenge, but Audi should be doing better, and customers spending their hard-earned shouldn’t be treated as beta testers.”
Author: Jake Groves, Ted Welford
Read review
Model reviewed: SQ5 range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi SQ5 is the Golf R for those a little higher up the corporate ladder and have more hobbies and/or kids; it’s properly fast thanks to a fabulously flexible engine but can do the day-to-day stuff without being a headache.”
Author: Jake Groves
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi Q5 is a comfortable, refined tech-filled premium SUV with a new, less conservative design that helps it stand out against its predecessors.”
Author: Charlie Harvey
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic SQ5
Score: 7 / 10
“The Audi SQ5 is an expensive range-topper, but it also looks the part, has a fantastic interior and offers a desirable combination of plentiful engine power and a sporty yet comfortable drive.”
Author: Richard Aucock
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi Q5 is the firm’s best-selling car in the world and this all-new model aims to keep the acclaimed premium SUV at the top of the sales charts.”
Author: Richard Aucock
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Audi Q5 is an excellent SUV let down by some interior annoyances.”
Author: Jake Groves, Ted Welford
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“Audi’s best-selling model is back for a third generation, but we miss the old interior”
Read review
Model reviewed: SQ5 range
Score: 7 / 10
“Like with lots of warm Audis the SQ5 is now bombastically quick, but it goes about its business in a fairly serious manner.”
Author: Greg Potts
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: May 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 85%
Child protection: 86%
Vulnerable road users: 79%
Safety assist: 77%
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of June 2025, the Audi Q5 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of June 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Audi Q5. Check back again soon.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of June 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi Q5 to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Q5, we’ll publish the results here.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Audi Q5
As of June 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Audi Q5. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Q5 dealer.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Audi Q5, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Audi Q5 at The Car Expert
