New Audi Q5 SUV debuts

Audi has revealed its new third-generation Q5 SUV, which introduces new engine options, exterior styling and several tech upgrades.

Replacing the current second-generation Q5 that has been on sale in the UK since 2015, this new Q5 range (including a new edition of the sportier SQ5) will include both petrol and diesel mild-hybrids, as well as range-topping plug-in hybrid options that are scheduled for a later release.

The lead-in model is the 204hp petrol mild-hybrid, which pairs a 2.0-litre engine with a small 2kW battery that can boost power by 24hp for a short period when called upon and aids the car’s regenerative braking. This is followed by the 204hp diesel mild-hybrid with the same battery.

While the petrol will be available in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, the diesel will only be available with the latter. Both are paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Also available on launch day will be the new all-wheel drive SQ5, which will be powered by 367hp 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine. All three powertrain options are paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

The Q5 range will also include a reported two different plug-in hybrid versions, but these won’t be available initially. Both make use of a 2.0-litre petrol engine which is mated to a 30kWh battery and electric motor, and are said to offer “more than” 50 miles of electric-only travel. These plug-in hybrids will be more powerful than the mild-hybrids, but also more expensive.

Now on to the Q5’s styling, which has had a notable update. The SUV has a wide grille like its predecessor, but it doesn’t stretch as far down the car’s front fascia, freeing up room for larger air intakes on the lower front bumper. The grille is flanked by narrower LED headlights too.

In the rear, the Q5 has been given narrower LED tail lights that are connected together by a new full-width light bar that stretches across the boot lid, and a new third brake light fitted to the roof-mounted spoiler that can project onto the rear window for increased visibility.

Stepping inside, the Q5 has been given a number of changes including a new 15-inch infotainment display angled towards the driver. Screens stretch across the entire soft-touch dashboard too, as this central touchscreen is joined by a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a 11-inch passenger media display.

A head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen will also be offered for an extra fee. Beyond Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Audi adds that the infotainment system can run apps like Spotify and YouTube without a smartphone, and that the system will be remotely updated with over-the-air updates.

A cooled smartphone charging tray sits below the infotainment on the centre console and the interior is trimmed with sustainable fabrics as standard, and a ‘Dinamica’ suede alternative is available. Similarly to the current model, the boot capacity stands at 520 litres, which expands to 1,473 litres with the rear seating folded.

That sums up what we know about the new Audi Q5 so far. More details, including UK pricing and specifications are sure to arrive soon with the SUV scheduled to go on sale in the coming months.