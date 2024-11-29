New Audi Q5 Sportback arriving in January

The new second-generation Audi Q5 Sportback coupé-SUV will become available to order in the UK in January, with three trim levels to choose from.

Audi says that the coupé-SUV combines the characteristics of its recently-unveiled third-generation Q5 SUV – such as “versatility and a spacious interior” – with “an even more dynamic” rear sloping roof line silhouette.

Beyond the alternate rear end that also moderately reduces boot space (515 litres instead of 550 litres), the Q5 Sportback is essentially identical to the standard Q5 SUV underneath, with the same interior, engine options and trim choices.

The lead-in model is the 204hp petrol mild-hybrid, which pairs a 2.0-litre engine with a small 2kW battery that can boost power by 24hp for a short period when called upon and aids the car’s regenerative braking. This is followed by the 204hp diesel mild-hybrid with the same battery.

Also available in January is the new all-wheel drive SQ5 Sportback, which is powered by a 367hp 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine. Only all-wheel drive ‘quattro’ configurations are offered and all three options are paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Like the Q5, the Q5 Sportback has had a notable styling update. The coupé-SUV has a wide grille like its predecessor, but it doesn’t stretch as far down the car’s front fascia, freeing up room for larger air intakes on the lower front bumper. The grille is flanked by narrower LED headlights too.

In the rear, the Q5 Sportback has been given narrower LED tail lights that are connected together by a new full-width light bar that stretches across the boot lid.

Stepping inside, the car has been given a number of changes including a new 15-inch infotainment display angled towards the driver. Screens stretch across the entire soft-touch dashboard too, as this central touchscreen is joined by a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

Mid-range ‘S line’ and top-spec ‘Edition 1’ models will come with sportier front and rear bumper inserts, and larger 20- or 21-inch wheels. The ‘Edition 1’ package also includes an OLED rear light bar, matrix LED headlights, Dinamica soft-touch fabric upholstery, an 11-inch passenger media display and a top-down surround-view parking camera.

A head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen will also be offered for an extra fee. Beyond Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Audi adds that the infotainment system can run apps like Spotify and YouTube without a smartphone, and that the system will be remotely updated with over-the-air updates.

Pricing for the new Q5 Sportback range will begin at over £52k – £2k more than the lead-in Q5 SUV – with pricing rising to £77k for the range-topping SQ5 Sportback which will only available with the highest ‘Edition 1’ trim at launch.