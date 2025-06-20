New Audi Q3 available to order in July

Featuring petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid variants, the compact third-generation Audi Q3 SUV range is arriving this Summer with three different trims to choose from.

Built on the same foundations as the Audi A3, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan, this latest iteration of the Audi Q3 features refreshed exterior looks and a new tech-laden interior layout.

Starting with the outside, which Audi says “exudes self-confidence and emotion”, the new Q3 sports slimmer LED headlights and a new front grille design flanked by a set of hidden main headlights that feature optional matrix beams. Using very similar design language, the compact SUV looks like a smaller version of the recently-launched Q5 SUV from the front.

In the rear, the Q3 takes more design inspiration from the latest A6 Avant estate, with a thin daytime running light that stretches across the boot lid, below slim angular LED tail lights. The SUV sits on 17-inch alloys as standard, though 18-, 19- and 20-inch alloy options will also be available on higher trim levels or the options list. 11 exterior colour options will be offered, some of which are exclusive to the Q3 range.

The new Q3 shares some of its engine options with the A3 hatchback and saloon range, which are more fuel efficient than the former Q3 powertrain line-up. The range begins with a front-wheel drive 1.5-litre ‘TFSI 150hp’ petrol mild-hybrid and a ‘TDI 150hp’ diesel.

Not available at launch but arriving a few months later, the next step up is the all-wheel drive ‘TFSI quattro 204hp’ petrol. This is followed by the more powerful all-wheel drive 2.0-litre ‘TSFI quattro 265hp’ petrol, and finally the flagship 272hp ‘SUVe-hybrid’ plug-in hybrid, which pairs a 28kWh battery and electric motor with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, returning an electric only travel range of up to 74 miles. This plug-in hybrid is arriving slightly later in August. All models are only available with an automatic gearbox.

Inside, the SUV pairs a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 13-inch infotainment touchscreen on a reconfigured dashboard with the panel of shortcut buttons removed in favour of shortcut tabs on the infotainment screen. The gear selector has been moved from the centre console to a new wrap-around panel mounted to the steering wheel column.

In the rear, the Q3 offers 575 litres of boot space with the second row in place, rising to 1,386 litres when the rear seats are folded.

Pricing for the new SUV range will start at just over £38k for the ‘TSFI 150hp’ in the entry-level ‘Sport’ trim, rising to £51k for the ‘SUVe-hybrid’ in the top-spec ‘Edition 1’ guise.