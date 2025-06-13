Summary

The Cupra Terramar is a mid-sized SUV that became available to order towards the end of 2024, with both petrol mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engine options on offer.

Launched as the eventual successor to the Cupra Ateca, the Terramar sits above the smaller Formentor SUV in Cupra’s range, and will be the last ICE-powered car that the sporty SEAT-spinoff brand unveils as it turns its focus to becoming an electric-only marque by 2030.

Built on the same foundations as the Volkswagen Tiguan, Parker’s CJ Hubbard comments that the Terramar isn’t as “well-rounded” as its Volkswagen counterpart, but that the SUV’s “standard equipment levels make the Cupra much better value for money.”

Jordan Katsianis of Auto Express also praises the car’s “distinctive” exterior looks and describes the Cupra as an “excellent family hauler.”

When it comes to performance however, some reviewers were rather underwhelmed. “The handling is better than most SUVs of its stature”, concludes Evo’s Ethan Jupp, but “it’s a car that still could be a SEAT with a Cupra badge, rather than the kind of performance car we still think Cupra is capable of.”

This page will be updated as we collect more data on the Terramar in the coming weeks. Then, we will give the Cupra an Expert Rating score. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Terramar highlights Handsome looks and upmarket cabin design

Sharp driving dynamics

Well-equipped as standard Terramar lowlights Some family-orientated SUV rivals are cheaper

Rivals offer more boot space

Not as sporty as its looks suggest

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: petrol mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £37,885 on-road Launched: Autumn 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Distinctive, well built and capable SUV is the most rounded Cupra in the range, and makes for an excellent family hauler.”

Author: Jordan Katsianis

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 9 / 10

“The Cupra Terramar has snazzier styling than the VW Tiguan on which it is based. Available with various levels of hybridisation (including a full plug-in) or performance-oriented petrols it combines practicality with sharp handling, good looks and a longer warranty than its VW cousin.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“In PHEV form, Cupra’s latest sporty SUV is an interesting option compared with rivals, and adds welcome extra efficiency.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 6 / 10

“The Cupra Terramar plug-in hybrid is almost certainly fine for most consumers and the wider market, but it lacks the sparkle and style of halo products such as the Tavascan, Born VZ and the petrol-powered Formentor. And even the petrol version of the Terramar. Cross shoppers elsewhere may well buy into the brand’s exciting performance and challenger-focused ethos – but in this Terramar they’re somewhat diluted.”

Author: Curtis Moldrich

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Terramar may be the most grown-up Cupra so far, but in 2.0-litre petrol form it has enough character, style and importantly performance to make sense. It’s practical and refined when it needs to be, but on more demanding roads it still feels quick and rewarding.”

Author: Curtis Moldrich

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Cupra Terramar is a mid-size SUV that deftly combines the company’s sporting intent with a very practical, roomy cabin.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Cupra Terramar is a good-looking SUV with a sportier edge than alternatives, but the payoff is that it’s less comfortable and practical than it could be.”

Author: Tom Wiltshire

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Terramar gets the job done and then some. The handling is better than most SUVs of its stature. But viewed in terms of what some had hoped for from an exciting new sporting brand, it’s a car that still could be a Seat with a Cupra badge, rather than the kind of performance car we still think Cupra is capable of.”

Author: Ethan Jupp

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Cupra Terramar is a compelling entrant into the family SUV sector.”

Author: Ivan Aistrop

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It isn’t quite as well-rounded as the Volkswagen Tiguan, but the Terramar’s standard equipment levels make the Cupra much better value for money, and it certainly has plenty of character.”

Author: CJ Hubbard

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A performance SUV based on a Volkswagen Tiguan might not sound promising – but you’d be surprised at just how much fun it can be.”

Author: Alex Robbins

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Terramar is more aggressively styled than its competitors, but also thoroughly decent to drive.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: April 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 89%

Child protection: 87%

Vulnerable road users: 82%

Safety assist: 76%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2025, the Cupra Terramar has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of June 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Cupra Terramar. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of June 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Cupra Terramar to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Terramar, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Cupra Terramar

As of June 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Cupra Terramar. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Cupra dealer.

