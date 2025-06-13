Summary
The Cupra Terramar is a mid-sized SUV that became available to order towards the end of 2024, with both petrol mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engine options on offer.
Launched as the eventual successor to the Cupra Ateca, the Terramar sits above the smaller Formentor SUV in Cupra’s range, and will be the last ICE-powered car that the sporty SEAT-spinoff brand unveils as it turns its focus to becoming an electric-only marque by 2030.
Built on the same foundations as the Volkswagen Tiguan, Parker’s CJ Hubbard comments that the Terramar isn’t as “well-rounded” as its Volkswagen counterpart, but that the SUV’s “standard equipment levels make the Cupra much better value for money.”
Jordan Katsianis of Auto Express also praises the car’s “distinctive” exterior looks and describes the Cupra as an “excellent family hauler.”
When it comes to performance however, some reviewers were rather underwhelmed. “The handling is better than most SUVs of its stature”, concludes Evo’s Ethan Jupp, but “it’s a car that still could be a SEAT with a Cupra badge, rather than the kind of performance car we still think Cupra is capable of.”
This page will be updated as we collect more data on the Terramar in the coming weeks. Then, we will give the Cupra an Expert Rating score. Keep checking back for the latest updates.
Terramar highlights
- Handsome looks and upmarket cabin design
- Sharp driving dynamics
- Well-equipped as standard
Terramar lowlights
- Some family-orientated SUV rivals are cheaper
- Rivals offer more boot space
- Not as sporty as its looks suggest
Key specifications
Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: petrol mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £37,885 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Media reviews
Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Distinctive, well built and capable SUV is the most rounded Cupra in the range, and makes for an excellent family hauler.”
Author: Jordan Katsianis
Read review
Auto Trader
Score: 9 / 10
“The Cupra Terramar has snazzier styling than the VW Tiguan on which it is based. Available with various levels of hybridisation (including a full plug-in) or performance-oriented petrols it combines practicality with sharp handling, good looks and a longer warranty than its VW cousin.”
Author: Dan Trent
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid
Score: 8 / 10
“In PHEV form, Cupra’s latest sporty SUV is an interesting option compared with rivals, and adds welcome extra efficiency.”
Author: Martyn Collins
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid
Score: 6 / 10
“The Cupra Terramar plug-in hybrid is almost certainly fine for most consumers and the wider market, but it lacks the sparkle and style of halo products such as the Tavascan, Born VZ and the petrol-powered Formentor. And even the petrol version of the Terramar. Cross shoppers elsewhere may well buy into the brand’s exciting performance and challenger-focused ethos – but in this Terramar they’re somewhat diluted.”
Author: Curtis Moldrich
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Terramar may be the most grown-up Cupra so far, but in 2.0-litre petrol form it has enough character, style and importantly performance to make sense. It’s practical and refined when it needs to be, but on more demanding roads it still feels quick and rewarding.”
Author: Curtis Moldrich
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.2 / 10
“The Cupra Terramar is a mid-size SUV that deftly combines the company’s sporting intent with a very practical, roomy cabin.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Cupra Terramar is a good-looking SUV with a sportier edge than alternatives, but the payoff is that it’s less comfortable and practical than it could be.”
Author: Tom Wiltshire
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Terramar gets the job done and then some. The handling is better than most SUVs of its stature. But viewed in terms of what some had hoped for from an exciting new sporting brand, it’s a car that still could be a Seat with a Cupra badge, rather than the kind of performance car we still think Cupra is capable of.”
Author: Ethan Jupp
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Cupra Terramar is a compelling entrant into the family SUV sector.”
Author: Ivan Aistrop
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“It isn’t quite as well-rounded as the Volkswagen Tiguan, but the Terramar’s standard equipment levels make the Cupra much better value for money, and it certainly has plenty of character.”
Author: CJ Hubbard
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“A performance SUV based on a Volkswagen Tiguan might not sound promising – but you’d be surprised at just how much fun it can be.”
Author: Alex Robbins
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Terramar is more aggressively styled than its competitors, but also thoroughly decent to drive.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: April 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 89%
Child protection: 87%
Vulnerable road users: 82%
Safety assist: 76%
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of June 2025, the Cupra Terramar has not been assessed by Green NCAP.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of June 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Cupra Terramar. Check back again soon.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of June 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Cupra Terramar to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Terramar, we’ll publish the results here.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Cupra Terramar
As of June 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Cupra Terramar. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Cupra dealer.
