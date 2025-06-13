fbpx
This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Cupra Terramar is a mid-sized SUV that became available to order towards the end of 2024, with both petrol mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engine options on offer.

Launched as the eventual successor to the Cupra Ateca, the Terramar sits above the smaller Formentor SUV in Cupra’s range, and will be the last ICE-powered car that the sporty SEAT-spinoff brand unveils as it turns its focus to becoming an electric-only marque by 2030.

Built on the same foundations as the Volkswagen Tiguan, Parker’s CJ Hubbard comments that the Terramar isn’t as “well-rounded” as its Volkswagen counterpart, but that the SUV’s “standard equipment levels make the Cupra much better value for money.”

Jordan Katsianis of Auto Express also praises the car’s “distinctive” exterior looks and describes the Cupra as an “excellent family hauler.”

When it comes to performance however, some reviewers were rather underwhelmed. “The handling is better than most SUVs of its stature”, concludes Evo’s Ethan Jupp, but “it’s a car that still could be a SEAT with a Cupra badge, rather than the kind of performance car we still think Cupra is capable of.”

This page will be updated as we collect more data on the Terramar in the coming weeks. Then, we will give the Cupra an Expert Rating score. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Terramar highlights

  • Handsome looks and upmarket cabin design
  • Sharp driving dynamics
  • Well-equipped as standard

Terramar lowlights

  • Some family-orientated SUV rivals are cheaper
  • Rivals offer more boot space
  • Not as sporty as its looks suggest

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: petrol mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £37,885 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Cupra Terramar front view | Expert Rating
Cupra Terramar rear view | Expert Rating
Cupra Terramar interior view | Expert Rating
Cupra Terramar boot view | Expert Rating

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: April 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 89%
Child protection: 87%
Vulnerable road users: 82%
Safety assist: 76%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2025, the Cupra Terramar has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of June 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Cupra Terramar. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of June 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Cupra Terramar to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert's reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Terramar, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Cupra Terramar

As of June 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Cupra Terramar. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Cupra dealer.

Similar cars

If you're looking at the Cupra Terramar, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | Mercedes-Benz GLB | MG HS | Nissan QashqaiPeugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | Skoda KodiaqSuzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More news, reviews and information about the Cupra Terramar at The Car Expert

Everything you need to know about Cupra

Everything you need to know about Cupra

Cupra Terramar SUV now on sale

Cupra Terramar SUV now on sale

New Cupra Terramar SUV revealed

New Cupra Terramar SUV revealed

