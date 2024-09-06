New Cupra Terramar SUV revealed

Cupra has unveiled a new high-performance mid-sized SUV – the Terramar – which will be available with traditional petrol, petrol mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid power.

Named after an old racing circuit in Spain that had close ties to the Cupra brand, the Terramar will sit above the high-riding Ateca and Formentor in the Cupra range, and is set to arrival the sales of the Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson when it arrives in the UK early next year.

Based on the same foundations as the new Skoda Kodiaq, Cupra says that it has further tuned the Terramar to provide greater driver engagement than the other cars based on the same architecture, modifying the adaptive damper suspension setup to improve cornering and braking, and slightly lowering the ride height.

The SUV range will include five different powertrain options, starting with the cheapest 150hp front-wheel drive 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid. That is followed by two all-wheel drive 2.0-litre straight-petrol options with the latter carrying the brand’s high-performance ‘VZ’ badge, offering 200hp and 261hp outputs respectively.

The range-toppers are 1.5-litre plug-in hybrids that are mated to a 20kW battery. The first has an output of 200hp, and the second ‘VZ’ 272hp, and Cupra adds that the latter provides an electric-only driving range of over 70 miles. Regardless of the model you choose, all are paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox. The VZ models can also be specced with optional ‘performance’ brakes.

Inside, a ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel is paired with a 13-inch central infotainment screen that houses most of the car’s function controls. The car also comes with a premium Sennheiser stereo system and wireless smartphone charging.

The SUV’s bucket seats are upholstered in a material called ‘Seaqueal yarn’ which is made of recycled marine plastics, though a leather trim option ‘tanned by plant-based materials’ is also available on the options list.

That sums up what we know about the new Cupra Terramar so far. More details, including UK pricing and specifications, are sure to follow in the coming months.