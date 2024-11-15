Everything you need to know about Cupra

One of the better ideas that Volkswagen has had for its Spanish subsidiary SEAT over the years was to launch a top sporty-themed trim level, named Cupra as a nod to the brand’s motorsport activities.

Cupra models proved consistently popular during an often rocky history for SEAT, so it was no surprise that Volkswagen eventually decided to turn the trim level into a completely separate car brand, much like Citroën did with DS. But while the French brand is still struggling for recognition (or sales), Cupra has exploded in popularity, with rocketing worldwide sales for its performance-image models.

The brand also has a strong grip on the switch to electric power, and few will bet against a very bright future for this newcomer on Britain’s car retail forecourts. Read on to discover how this happened…

So who or what is Cupra?

The brand name Cupra started off as a trim level, applied by Spanish maker SEAT to its most potent models. So a SEAT Leon Cupra was broadly similar to a Volkswagen Golf GTI or Ford Focus ST.

The name Cupra is a short form of ‘Cup Racing’ and emerged from SEAT’s motorsport department in the mid-1990s. The first model to carry the name was a ‘SEAT Ibiza GTI 2.0i 16V Cupra Sport’, to use its full and glorious title.

Two more Cupra-spec versions of the Ibiza followed, and from that point SEAT used the Cupra name for all of its hot-hatch models, most notably on several versions of the Leon. This was marketed in close association with SEAT’s motorsport activities, primarily in touring car racing.

The rest of the SEAT range, however, wasn’t performing anywhere near as well. In 2017, Volkswagen announced plans to spin Cupra off into a standalone brand. It would be a sports-focused sister to SEAT, sold from the same dealerships but with its own dedicated space in each.

The brand also gained its own bespoke logo, formed from two intersecting triangles – the official marketing nonsense explanation was that a triangle is a dynamic shape but with a stable base pointing in a clear direction…

The first Cupra models were little more than rebadged SEATs, versions of the Ateca and Leon. In 2020, the first bespoke Cupra model went on sale, a Leon-based SUV called the Formentor, and just a year later it was followed by Cupra’s first fully electric car, the Born.

The global switch to electrification has given Cupra a solid direction to head in, to the extent that the brand has effectively killed its parent. In fact, the Born had originally been intended as a SEAT model, but was transferred to Cupra as it was perceived to have better prospects under the new brand.

Cupra seems to have offloaded the issues and negative brand association that its parent was saddled with. Last year saw the latest in a series of strong performances with Cupra sales jumping from 170,000 to more than 246,000 cars and almost entirely contributing to a 31% growth in sales revenue for SEAT/Cupra.

No surprise, then, that Volkswagen recently indicated that the SEAT badge could disappear from cars within ten years or so, because the future is all about Cupra.

What models does Cupra have and what else is coming?

Two recent launches have boosted the Cupra range to six models, two of which retain names from their SEAT legacy. The Leon is available as a five-door hatch and an estate, while the Ateca is a family-sized SUV. Both the Leon Estate and Ateca can be had with all-wheel drive.

The Cupra Leon is closely related to Volkswagen’s hot hatch variants, particularly the iconic Golf GTI, but is also considered a highly practical car, earning an A score in our Expert Rating index. The Ateca only manages a D rating, however – the first model to be badged as a Cupra, it’s still the closest to a SEAT and looking somewhat dated now.

Cupra’s first bespoke model, the Formentor, also earns an A rating from The Car Expert. It’s a mid-sized SUV crossover, visually very coupe-like and low to the ground, emphasising Cupra’s sporty image.

The Formentor was followed by the Born, Cupra’s first electric vehicle. Closely related to the Volkswagen ID.3, the family hatch again impresses reviewers and gets that coveted A in the Expert Rating index, being described as great fun to drive by many reviewers.

Just going on sale are two new vehicles, the Cupra Terramar and Tavascan. The Terramar is pitched as Cupra’s final combustion-engined model and available in petrol, mild and plug-in hybrid varieties. It’s already earned positive reviews with one tester describing it as the most well-rounded car in Cupra’s line-up.

The Tavascan is another EV with a strong coupe style and targeting the Tesla Model Y. Available with a choice of electric powertrains, the Tavascan is we are told an indication of the style of future Cupra models, and we already know what the next of these will be.

First shown as a concept in 2022 and then called the Urban Rebel, the Cupra Raval will go on sale in 2025 as a small electric family car designed for more urban environments, with a range of up to 273 miles.

Current Cupra models in our Expert Rating Index

Where can I try a Cupra car?

Cupra has around 65 dealerships spread across the UK. Most are located within existing SEAT dealerships, though with their own dedicated spaces, which will likely expand to take over each centre as the model range grows.

What makes Cupra different to the rest?

Cupra started as a sporty sub-brand and has been able to successfully maintain that image, its cars regarded as performance machines, especially the latest electric ones.

Cupra owners buy into the image as much as the badge – last year, 62,000 Cupra Leons were sold, compared to less than 41,000 of the same basic car wearing a SEAT badge. Whether the brand will be able to retain that image while maintaining that growth remains to be seen.

Summary

Turning a trim level into a full-blown brand has proven an enormous success for the Volkswagen Group. Cupra seems to have struck just the right note with buyers and, with sales growing rapidly, the brand looks as if it will inevitably replace SEAT on the retail market and enjoy a bright future.

