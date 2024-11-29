fbpx
The best new cars of this year to be revealed…

We’ll be revealing the winners of The Car Expert Awards 2025, including our overall Car of the Year title, on Tuesday 3 December.
Cupra Terramar SUV now on sale

The mid-sized Cupra Terramar SUV is now available to order in the UK, with petrol, petrol mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid models to choose from

Cupra Terramar

by Sean Rees

The mid-sized Cupra Terramar SUV is now available to order in the UK, with petrol, petrol mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid models to choose from.

Named after an old racing circuit in Spain that had close ties to the Cupra brand, the Terramar sits above the high-riding Ateca and Formentor in the Cupra range, and is the Spanish brand’s answer to the popular Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson.

Based on the same foundations as the new Skoda Kodiaq, Cupra says that it has further tuned the Terramar to provide greater driver engagement than the other cars based on the same architecture, modifying the adaptive damper suspension setup to improve cornering and braking, and slightly lowering the ride height.

Four different powertrain options are now available to order, with another on the way early next year. The range starts with a 150hp front-wheel drive 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid, and is followed by a 265hp all-wheel drive 2.0-litre straight-petrol option only available with the more expensive high-performance ‘VZ1’ and ‘VZ2’ trim levels.

The range-toppers are 1.5-litre plug-in hybrids that are mated to a 20kW battery. The first has an output of 200hp, and the second ‘VZ’ 272hp, and Cupra adds that the latter provides an electric-only driving range of over 70 miles. The VZ models can also be specced with optional ‘performance’ brakes.

Another all-wheel drive 2.0-litre straight-petrol engine choice will join the range in January. It’s less powerful than the 265hp ‘VZ’ version – output being 204hp – and will be available with the lead-in ‘V1’ and ‘V2’ trims. Regardless of the model you choose, all are paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Inside, a ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel is paired with a 13-inch central infotainment screen that houses most of the car’s function controls. The car also comes with a premium Sennheiser stereo system and wireless smartphone charging.

The entry-level ‘V1’ model comes with LED lights, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, keyless entry and a heated steering wheel. The ‘V2’ adds heated and electrically adjustable front seats, a surround-view parking camera, a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen, and blind spot monitoring.

Beyond the more powerful petrol engine option, the sportier ‘VZ1’ has larger 19-inch alloy wheels, more advanced matrix LED lights, ambient interior lighting, heated and electrically adjustable seats and adaptive dampers. The ‘VZ2’ has even bigger 20-inch alloy wheels and leather upholstery.

UK pricing for the new Terramar now begins at under £38k, rising to around £52k for the range-topping 272hp 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid in limited-edition ‘VZ First Edition’ guise.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

