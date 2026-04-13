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Denza D9 DM-i hybrid people carrier unveiled

Denza has revealed its D9 DM-i, a large plug-in hybrid people carrier that will be its second model to arrive in the UK

Denza D9 DM-i

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by Sean Rees

Denza, a Chinese newcomer owned by BYD, has revealed its D9 DM-i, a large plug-in hybrid people carrier that will be its second model to arrive in the UK.

The D9 is aimed at the seven-seat people carrier market, and will be a leftfield sales rival to the likes of the Ford Tourneo Custom and Volkswagen Multivan, as well as big SUVs like the Hyundai Santa Fe.

Hybrid powertrain and range

The D9 uses BYD’s DM-i plug-in hybrid system, combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine with dual electric motors and a large 59kWh battery.

Total system output is 353hp, with power sent to all four wheels.

Denza quotes:

  • Up to 130 miles of electric-only range
  • Up to 590 miles combined range from the engine and battery working in tandem

This is significantly higher than most plug-in hybrid models currently on sale, where electric-only range typically falls below 50 miles. Denza adds that the vehicle can charge at DC speeds of up to 559kW.

Size and layout

The D9 is a large people carrier, or MPV, measuring over five metres long, with a three-row 2+2+3 seating layout.

It is designed to carry seven adults, with flexible seating configurations depending on passenger and luggage needs. Boot space ranges from 430 litres with all seats in place to over 2,300 litres with the rear seats folded. Sliding rear doors are fitted as standard.

Interior and features

The focus is on passenger comfort, particularly in the second row.

Key features include:

  • Reclining “zero-gravity” seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions
  • Multiple touchscreen displays across the cabin
  • A 16-inch central infotainment screen
  • Additional screens for rear passengers
  • Wireless phone charging and multiple USB ports

A Devialet sound system with 16 speakers is also included.

Model range and availability

Two trim levels will be offered – the entry-level ‘Elegance’ and top-spec ‘Ultimate’ model. Both use the same powertrain, with the ‘Ultimate’ adding additional comfort and technology features.

The Denza D9 DM-i is expected to go on sale in Europe, including the UK, in the coming weeks, with full UK specifications yet to be confirmed. Check back soon for more details!

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Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

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