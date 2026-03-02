Find an Expert Rating: 
Ford Tourneo Custom

(2026 - present)

Ford Tourneo Custom | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

57
%
D

Used car score:

59
%
D

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

33
%
E

Safety Rating:

83
%
A

Eco Rating:

69
%
B

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

58
%
D

Warranty Rating:

28
%
D

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Ford Tourneo Custom is a van-based nine-seater people carrier on sale in the UK since early 2024. The model range includes both diesel and plug-in hybrid models. There is also an all-electric version – the E-Tourneo Custom – which we will cover separately.

Described by Top Gear’s Peter Rawlins as a “proper family space shuttle”, the Tourneo Custom has been widely praised for its interior space and versatility by the British motoring media, as well as its car-like driving dynamics.

Parker’s Tom Webster argues that the Ford’s flat cabin floor makes it stand out from its similarly-priced premium price tag rivals. “There aren’t many other ways to carry nine people with every passenger getting an acceptable amount of legroom.”

“Ride comfort is excellent and so is stability”, says the Carbuyer team, adding that the Tourneo Custom is an easy car to drive at motorway speeds” with minimal road and wind noise.

As of March 2026, the Ford Tourneo Custom holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 57%.

Tourneo Custom highlights

  • Comfortable and refined driving experience
  • Car-like driving dynamics with nine seats
  • Plenty of legroom
  • Wide range of model options

Tourneo Custom lowlights

  • Expensive, base price and up
  • Rather noisy diesel engine
  • Slightly lethargic auto gearbox

Key specifications

Body style: Van-based people carrier
Engines: diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £55,260

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Ford Tourneo Custom front view | Expert Rating
Ford Tourneo Custom rear view | Expert Rating
Ford Tourneo Custom interior view | Expert Rating
Ford Tourneo Custom cabin view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“As with the van version, comfort is first class, while the long-wheelbase model feels rock-solid and stable at higher speeds. Combine this with a lack of road and wind noise, even on our car’s larger 17-inch wheels, and the Tourneo Custom should be a capable long-distance cruiser.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Dean Gibson

More reviews

Auto Trader

Carbuyer

Heycar

Parkers

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 4 stars
Date tested: May 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 86%
Child protection: 86%
Vulnerable road users: 79%
Safety assist: 66%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2026, the Ford Tourneo Custom has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Diesel models37 mpgD
Plug-in hybrid models152 mpgA
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Diesel models203 g/kmD
Plug-in hybrid models42 g/kmA
Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models46 milesD
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£103A
Year 2£410A
Year 3£641A
Year 4£913A
Year 5£1,340B
Overall£3,407A

The Ford Tourneo Custom is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The average fuel consumption of diesel models isn’t that impressive – 37 mpg – but plug-in hybrid versions are significantly more fuel efficient, delivering 152mpg on a full tank and topped up battery.

The plug-in hybrid variants of the people carrier can reportedly muster up to 46 miles of electric only driving, which is decent for a vehicle of this size, though some SUV rivals offer a longer electric-only range.

Finally, the people carrier’s predicted servicing and maintenance costs are excellent over the first five years of ownership from new, with some of the cheapest predicted servicing costs in the entire people carrier category.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ford Tourneo Custom to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Tourneo Custom, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Ford Tourneo Custom

Overall ratingD28%
Petrol or diesel modelsE15%
Electric or hybrid modelsC50%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Ford’s new car warranty is fairly boilerplate, and similar to what’s offered rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Tourneo Custom.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, plug-in hybrid versions come with an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Ford Tourneo Custom

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Ford Tourneo Custom from an official Ford dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Ford Tourneo Custom from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Ford Tourneo Custom from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Ford Tourneo Custom

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Ford Tourneo Custom. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Honda dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Ford Tourneo Custom, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer | Citroën Berlingo | Citroën SpaceTourer | Ford Tourneo Connect | Lexus LM | Mercedes-Benz V-Class | Peugeot Rifter | Vauxhall Combo Life | Volkswagen Multivan

The Ford Tourneo Custom is a nine-seater people carrier with car-like handling, plenty of interior space and comfort, and a steep price tag.Ford Tourneo Custom

