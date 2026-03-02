Summary

The Ford Tourneo Custom is a van-based nine-seater people carrier on sale in the UK since early 2024. The model range includes both diesel and plug-in hybrid models. There is also an all-electric version – the E-Tourneo Custom – which we will cover separately.

Described by Top Gear’s Peter Rawlins as a “proper family space shuttle”, the Tourneo Custom has been widely praised for its interior space and versatility by the British motoring media, as well as its car-like driving dynamics.

Parker’s Tom Webster argues that the Ford’s flat cabin floor makes it stand out from its similarly-priced premium price tag rivals. “There aren’t many other ways to carry nine people with every passenger getting an acceptable amount of legroom.”

“Ride comfort is excellent and so is stability”, says the Carbuyer team, adding that the Tourneo Custom is an easy car to drive at motorway speeds” with minimal road and wind noise.

As of March 2026, the Ford Tourneo Custom holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 57%.

Tourneo Custom highlights Comfortable and refined driving experience

Car-like driving dynamics with nine seats

Plenty of legroom

Wide range of model options Tourneo Custom lowlights Expensive, base price and up

Rather noisy diesel engine

Slightly lethargic auto gearbox

Key specifications

Body style: Van-based people carrier

Engines: diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £55,260 Launched: Spring 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “As with the van version, comfort is first class, while the long-wheelbase model feels rock-solid and stable at higher speeds. Combine this with a lack of road and wind noise, even on our car’s larger 17-inch wheels, and the Tourneo Custom should be a capable long-distance cruiser.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“We like the versatility of a well-executed van-derived car, and the Tourneo Custom provides it in spades.”

Author: Tom Roberts

Read review Carbuyer Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“The Transit is already far more sophisticated than you’d expect and the Tourneo is more refined and comfortable still.”

Read review Heycar Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“A great MPV that will appeal to larger families.”

Author: Andrew Brady

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“There are a few notable highlights that lift it above its similarly posh rivals, with the flat cabin floor offering something genuinely different in the sector. There aren’t many other ways to carry nine people with every passenger getting an acceptable amount of legroom. Just make sure you go for the auto if this is a priority.”

Author: Tom Webster

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“A proper family space shuttle, but never quite manages to shake the fact that it’s a van.”

Author: Peter Rawlins

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 4 stars

Date tested: May 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 86%

Child protection: 86%

Vulnerable road users: 79%

Safety assist: 66%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2026, the Ford Tourneo Custom has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Diesel models 37 mpg D Plug-in hybrid models 152 mpg A CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Diesel models 203 g/km D Plug-in hybrid models 42 g/km A Battery range Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 46 miles D Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £103 A Year 2 £410 A Year 3 £641 A Year 4 £913 A Year 5 £1,340 B Overall £3,407 A

The Ford Tourneo Custom is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The average fuel consumption of diesel models isn’t that impressive – 37 mpg – but plug-in hybrid versions are significantly more fuel efficient, delivering 152mpg on a full tank and topped up battery.

The plug-in hybrid variants of the people carrier can reportedly muster up to 46 miles of electric only driving, which is decent for a vehicle of this size, though some SUV rivals offer a longer electric-only range.

Finally, the people carrier’s predicted servicing and maintenance costs are excellent over the first five years of ownership from new, with some of the cheapest predicted servicing costs in the entire people carrier category.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ford Tourneo Custom to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Tourneo Custom, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Ford Tourneo Custom

Overall rating D 28% Petrol or diesel models E 15% Electric or hybrid models C 50% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Ford’s new car warranty is fairly boilerplate, and similar to what’s offered rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Tourneo Custom.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, plug-in hybrid versions come with an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Ford Tourneo Custom

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Ford Tourneo Custom from an official Ford dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.

If you are buying a used Ford Tourneo Custom from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Ford Tourneo Custom from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Ford Tourneo Custom

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Ford Tourneo Custom. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Honda dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Ford Tourneo Custom, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer | Citroën Berlingo | Citroën SpaceTourer | Ford Tourneo Connect | Lexus LM | Mercedes-Benz V-Class | Peugeot Rifter | Vauxhall Combo Life | Volkswagen Multivan

