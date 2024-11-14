Summary

The Lexus LM is an upmarket people carrier now available in the UK with four- and seven-seat configurations to choose from.

A challenger to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class but costing several thousand pounds more, the LM is one of the most luxurious people carriers you can buy, particularly in its top-spec four-seater ‘Takumi’ form.

“It’s an incredibly comfortable car to be driven around in, with unmatched interior quality” says Dan Jones of What Car?, who also praises the Takumi’s “myriad” of equipment, which includes massage seats, a built-in fridge and huge 48-inch entertainment screen for rear passengers.

Will Dron of The Sunday Times argues that, while the LM is expensive – particularly when compared to several van-based rivals – “nothing else really offers the LM’s combination of interior space, luxury, technology and ride comfort – certainly not for the money.”

Top Gear’s Jason Barlow calls the LM’s cabin “phenomenally luxurious”, but takes issue with the people carrier’s “not pretty” but “sorta cool” exterior looks and its rather noisy gearbox, which he says “spoils the driving experience”.

As of November 2024, the Lexus LM holds an Expert Rating of D with a score of 58%. While the car’s collection of high review scores are commendable, this overall score is hindered by high running costs.

LM highlights Top-class luxury in the rear

Spacious, well-built interior

Comfortable driving experience LM lowlights Rather noisy gearbox

Van-based rivals are much cheaper

Limited engine options

Key specifications

Body style: People carrier

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £90,030 on-road Launched: Autumn 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Score: 8 / 10

“The Lexus LM is a new type of car for us Europeans, yet despite its relative oddness does a brilliant job of channelling superior luxury. More a movable living room than a car, the LM pampers its occupants like nothing else this side of a Lear Jet. The only thing missing is the in-cabin crew.”

Author: Jordan Katsianis

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: LM 350h hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“Forget luxury limos – for the true VIP experience Lexus thinks an MPV with leather recliners in the back is the dream ticket.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“A fascinating luxury-market curio, but no threat to the old-school limo.”

Author: Matt Saunders

Read review Car + Score: 8 / 10

“The idea of ‘luxury’ only coming in the shape of a big saloon is outdated. Reams of luxury SUVs are now available but truly, they don’t do the job any better. The Lexus LM offers something truly different – the luxury of space, of quality, and of obsessive levels of design.”

Author: Tom Wiltshire

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Lexus LM is a luxury MPV that will waft you around in supreme comfort, but it’s very expensive.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“A left field alternative to luxury SUVs and saloons, the Lexus LM is incredibly luxurious for those getting whisked around in the back to film premieres or high-powered business meetings.”

Author: Matthew MacConnell

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“The LM is a car for the rear occupants, perhaps more than any other vehicle on sale. It fulfils that brief incredibly well, with a level of luxury that’s hard to find outside of hyper-expensive, fully customised vans and limousines.”

Author: Tom Wiltshire

Read review Regit + Score: 8 / 10

“Despite only really being a practical and viable option for such a small minority of buyers and being offered with a steep price-tag, the Leus LM does boast plenty of individual charm.”

Author: Maxine Ashford

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Lexus LM carves an interesting niche. Yes, there are rivals out there, though nothing else really offers the LM’s combination of interior space, luxury, technology and ride comfort – certainly not for the money.”

Author: Will Dron

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol/electric hybrid LM 350h AWD

Score: 8 / 10

“The Lexus LM carves an interesting niche. Yes, there are rivals out there, though nothing else really offers the LM’s combination of interior space, luxury, technology and ride comfort – certainly not for the money. But the Lexus is let down by a few odd choices on the interior features and the disconnected driving experience from its hybrid powertrain.”

Author: Will Dron

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The LM is a truly stellar luxury proposition, one that repositions Lexus – whose brand bandwidth is bigger than ever now with the arrival of the LBX – back where the original LS saloon put it 30-plus years ago.”

Author: Jason Barlow

Read review What Car? + Score: 8 / 10

“The Lexus LM is an incredibly comfortable car to be driven around in, with unmatched interior quality. The raucous CVT gearbox is its only real vice, and a plug-in hybrid or all-electric version would be welcomed by company car drivers.”

Author: Dan Jones

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Lexus LM has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Lexus LM has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Hybrid models 40 mpg D 39 – 42 mpg D – D CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Hybrid models 159 g/km C 152 – 163 g/km B – C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 50 F 50 – 50 F – F Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £263 C Year 2 £670 C Year 3 £1,095 C Year 4 £1,300 C Year 5 £1,657 B Overall £4,985 C

The Lexus LM is a relatively expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The people carrier’s average fuel consumption of 40mpg (ranging from 39mpg to 42mpg) is poor when compared to the average hybrid car. The LM’s insurance premiums are in the most expensive bracket, and the people carrier’s servicing and maintenance costs for the first five years of ownership are estimated to total around £5k.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Lexus LM to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the LM, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Lexus LM

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Lexus LM. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Lexus dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Lexus LM, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Ford Galaxy | Ford S-Max | Ford Tourneo Connect | Mercedes-Benz EQV | Mercedes-Benz V-Class Mercedes-Benz Vito | Peugeot Traveller | Volkswagen ID. Buzz | Volkswagen Sharan

Buy a Lexus LM

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Lexus LM, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a Lexus LM

If you’re looking to lease a new Lexus LM, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a Lexus LM

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)