Lexus LM

(2024 - present)

Lexus LM | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

58
%
D

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

68
%
C

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

60
%
B

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

29
%
E

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Lexus LM is an upmarket people carrier now available in the UK with four- and seven-seat configurations to choose from.

A challenger to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class but costing several thousand pounds more, the LM is one of the most luxurious people carriers you can buy, particularly in its top-spec four-seater ‘Takumi’ form.

“It’s an incredibly comfortable car to be driven around in, with unmatched interior quality” says Dan Jones of What Car?, who also praises the Takumi’s “myriad” of equipment, which includes massage seats, a built-in fridge and huge 48-inch entertainment screen for rear passengers.

Will Dron of The Sunday Times argues that, while the LM is expensive – particularly when compared to several van-based rivals – “nothing else really offers the LM’s combination of interior space, luxury, technology and ride comfort – certainly not for the money.”

Top Gear’s Jason Barlow calls the LM’s cabin “phenomenally luxurious”, but takes issue with the people carrier’s “not pretty” but “sorta cool” exterior looks and its rather noisy gearbox, which he says “spoils the driving experience”.

As of November 2024, the Lexus LM holds an Expert Rating of D with a score of 58%. While the car’s collection of high review scores are commendable, this overall score is hindered by high running costs.

LM highlights

  • Top-class luxury in the rear
  • Spacious, well-built interior
  • Comfortable driving experience

LM lowlights

  • Rather noisy gearbox
  • Van-based rivals are much cheaper
  • Limited engine options

Key specifications

Body style: People carrier
Engines: petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £90,030 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Lexus LM front view | Expert Rating
Lexus LM rear view | Expert Rating
Lexus LM front interior view | Expert Rating
Lexus LM rear interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Lexus LM has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Lexus LM has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Hybrid models40 mpgD39 – 42 mpgD – D
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Hybrid models159 g/kmC152 – 163 g/kmB – C
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models50F50 – 50F – F
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£263C
Year 2£670C
Year 3£1,095C
Year 4£1,300C
Year 5£1,657B
Overall£4,985C

The Lexus LM is a relatively expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The people carrier’s average fuel consumption of 40mpg (ranging from 39mpg to 42mpg) is poor when compared to the average hybrid car. The LM’s insurance premiums are in the most expensive bracket, and the people carrier’s servicing and maintenance costs for the first five years of ownership are estimated to total around £5k.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Lexus LM to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the LM, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Lexus LM

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Lexus LM. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Lexus dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Lexus LM, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Ford Galaxy | Ford S-Max | Ford Tourneo Connect | Mercedes-Benz EQV | Mercedes-Benz V-Class Mercedes-Benz Vito | Peugeot Traveller | Volkswagen ID. Buzz | Volkswagen Sharan

