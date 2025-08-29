New Audi Q3 Sportback to arrive in October

Audi has unveiled the latest iteration of its Q3 Sportback coupé-SUV, which will arrive in the UK in October with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains to choose from.

Launching a month after the compact third-generation Q3 SUV range, this Sportback range is identical in the front, but has a sloping rear roofline and a sharper rear window angle in the back, giving it more of a coupé silhouette. Built on the same foundations as the Audi A3, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan, this latest iteration of the Audi Q3 Sportback features refreshed exterior looks and a new tech-laden interior layout.

That exterior design changes include slimmer LED headlights and a new front grille design flanked by a set of hidden main headlights that feature optional matrix beams.

In the rear, a thin daytime running light that stretches across the boot lid, below slim angular LED tail lights. The SUV sits on 18-inch alloys as standard, though 19- and 20-inch alloy options will also be available on higher trim levels or the options list. 11 exterior colour options will be offered, some of which are exclusive to the Q3 range.

Inside, the coupé-SUV pairs a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 13-inch infotainment touchscreen on a reconfigured dashboard with the panel of shortcut buttons removed in favour of shortcut tabs on the infotainment screen. The gear selector has been moved from the centre console to a new wrap-around panel mounted to the steering wheel column.

Opening the boot lid reveals 488 litres of boot space (375 litres for the range-topping plug-in hybrid), though the Audi offers up to 575 litres of luggage room with the rear seating bench slid all the way forward (while still upright). With the rear seats folded, boot space increases to 1,386 litres (1,293 litres for the plug-in hybrid).

The new Q3 Sportback shares some of its engine options with the A3 hatchback and saloon range, which are more fuel efficient than the former Q3 powertrain line-up. The range begins with a front-wheel drive 1.5-litre ‘TFSI 150hp’ petrol mild-hybrid and a ‘TDI 150hp’ diesel.

The next step up is the all-wheel drive ‘TFSI quattro 204hp’ petrol. This is followed by the more powerful all-wheel drive 2.0-litre ‘TSFI quattro 265hp’ petrol, and finally the flagship 272hp ‘SUVe-hybrid’ plug-in hybrid, which pairs a 28kWh battery and electric motor with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, returning an electric only travel range of up to 72 miles. All models are only available with an automatic gearbox.

Pricing for the new Q3 Sportback range will start at just around £40k for the ‘TSFI 150hp’ in the entry-level ‘Sport’ trim, this coupé-SUV version carrying a £1,500 price tag premium over the regular Q3 line-up.