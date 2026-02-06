Find an Expert Rating: 
Omoda 4

Omoda 4 | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

Summary

The Omoda 4 is a small SUV/crossover and will be the new entry-level model in the Omoda range when it launches in the UK sometime in 2026.

This Expert Rating page is currently a stub, written in anticipation of the car’s UK launch. Reviewers are yet to get their hands on the car, and some basic details about the model, including powertrain options and pricing, are yet to be confirmed by the manufacturer.

Omoda says has the 4 been designed to “offer drivers a sense of safety, security and space”, as the Chinese brand targets targeting younger buyers with a price tag presumably cheaper than the £24k Omoda 5.

The car’s exterior design includes plenty of sharp contour lines, lighting bolt-shaped LED light signatures and black SUV-style bumper cladding. Omoda says the car’s looks are “Cyber Mecha” – inspired by a Japanese sci-fi literary genre – and the car’s cabin layout is said to be inspired by a spaceship cockpit.

We will update this page with more information and reviews, as well as safety and running cost data, as soon as those are available. Check back soon!

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, electric (expected)
Price: Not yet announced

Launching: 2026
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Not many images of the model at the moment! The images above we taken at a model preview event in October 2025.

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

There are no reviews on the Omoda 4 – foreign of UK-based test drives – to display here currently. Once reviews from the UK automotive media are published, we will update this section.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2026, the Omoda 4 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2026, the Omoda 4 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of February 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Omoda 4. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Omoda 4 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Omoda 4, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Omoda 4

Omoda’s new car warranty is one of the best in the new car market, and better than most other cars in a similar (presumed) price bracket to the Omoda 4.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 100,000 miles. This is good news for both new and used car buyers, as it will help the residual value of the Omoda 4 for new car buyers when they come to sell the car, and it gives near-new car buyers confidence that they are covered for years to come.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Omoda 4

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Omoda 4. Its brand-new after all. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

If you do purchase this model in the near future, you can check if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Omoda dealer.

