The Omoda 4 is a small SUV/crossover and will be the new entry-level model in the Omoda range when it launches in the UK sometime in 2026.

This Expert Rating page is currently a stub, written in anticipation of the car’s UK launch. Reviewers are yet to get their hands on the car, and some basic details about the model, including powertrain options and pricing, are yet to be confirmed by the manufacturer.

Omoda says has the 4 been designed to “offer drivers a sense of safety, security and space”, as the Chinese brand targets targeting younger buyers with a price tag presumably cheaper than the £24k Omoda 5.

The car’s exterior design includes plenty of sharp contour lines, lighting bolt-shaped LED light signatures and black SUV-style bumper cladding. Omoda says the car’s looks are “Cyber Mecha” – inspired by a Japanese sci-fi literary genre – and the car’s cabin layout is said to be inspired by a spaceship cockpit.

We will update this page with more information and reviews, as well as safety and running cost data, as soon as those are available. Check back soon!

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, electric (expected)

Price: Not yet announced Launching: 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Not many images of the model at the moment! The images above we taken at a model preview event in October 2025.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Omoda 4

Omoda’s new car warranty is one of the best in the new car market, and better than most other cars in a similar (presumed) price bracket to the Omoda 4.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 100,000 miles. This is good news for both new and used car buyers, as it will help the residual value of the Omoda 4 for new car buyers when they come to sell the car, and it gives near-new car buyers confidence that they are covered for years to come.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Omoda 4

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Omoda 4. Its brand-new after all. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

If you do purchase this model in the near future, you can check if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Omoda dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Omoda 4, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BYD Atto 2 Electric | Citroën ë-C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Ford Puma | Ford Puma Gen-E | Jaecoo 5 | Jeep Avenger | Jeep Avenger Electric | MG 4 Urban | MG S5 EV | Nissan Juke | Renault Captur | Skoda Elroq |Vauxhall Frontera | Volvo EX30 | Volkswagen T-Cross

At the time of writing, Omoda is yet to announce exactly which powertrains will be included in the new Omoda 4 range. Above is a list of just some of the wide array of small budget-end crossovers that are likely competitors through price alone.

