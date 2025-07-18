fbpx
Summary

The BYD Atto 2 is a small five-door electric SUV that is scheduled to arrive in the UK in the second half of 2025.

Built on the same foundations as BYD’s Dolphin hatchback and larger Atto 3 SUV, the Atto 2 will be available with two different trim level choices – ‘Active’ and ‘Boost’ – which are both powered by the same 45kWh powertrain.

On sale as the BYD Yuan Up in China, not much else is known about the car’s UK specifications just yet. However, some of the British motoring media have taken the Atto 2 for a test drive abroad at the time of writing, Ellis Hyde of Auto Express concluding that the BYD “doesn’t lead the pack” but is nevertheless a “fine contender” in an increasingly crowded electric crossover class.

Parker’s Curtis Moldrich praises the Atto 2 for its straight-line performance and “predictable steering”, while Steve Fowler of The Independent commends the SUV for its spacious and “high-tech” interior.

That said, Electrifying.com’s Nicola Hume takes issue with the car’s charging speeds, as well as its battery range, which “is a bit middling next to alternatives like the MG 4 and Kia EV3.”

The UK motoring media hasn’t published many reviews on the BYD Atto 2 just yet. Keep checking back in coming weeks as we continue to build this page with more information about the compact SUV, including Euro NCAP safety credentials and Clear Vehicle Data running cost numbers.

Atto 2 highlights

  • Well-equipped as standard
  • Intuitive on-board tech
  • Comfortable and spacious interior

Atto 2 lowlights

  • Slow charging speeds
  • Rivals offer more battery range on a single charge
  • Some all-electric alternatives are cheaper

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: TBA

Launched: Summer 2025 (expected)
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Atto 2 doesn’t lead the pack, but it’s a fine contender in the compact electric SUV segment.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Auto Express

Ellis Hyde

More reviews

Car

Carbuyer

Electrifying.com

Parkers

The Independent

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2025, the BYD Atto 2 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

Model tested: 130 kW electric FWD automatic

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2024
Clean Air Index: 10 / 10
Energy Efficiency Index: 9.3 / 10
Greenhouse Gas Index: 9.6 / 10

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the BYD Atto 2 has scored very highly in Green NCAP. This emissions assessment was conducted in late 2024, and stands for the 130kW powertrain option.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the BYD Atto 2. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BYD Atto 2 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Atto 2, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BYD Atto 2

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BYD Atto 2. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BYD dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BYD Atto 2, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Junior | BMW iX1 | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 E-Tense | Fiat 600e | Ford Puma Gen-EHyundai Kona Electric | Jeep Avenger Kia EV3 | Kia Niro EV | Mazda MX-30 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Mini Aceman | Peugeot e-2008 | Smart #3 | Vauxhall Mokka Electric Volvo EX30 | Volvo EX40

More information

More news, reviews and information about the BYD range at The Car Expert

