The BYD Atto 2 is a small five-door electric SUV that is scheduled to arrive in the UK in the second half of 2025.

Built on the same foundations as BYD’s Dolphin hatchback and larger Atto 3 SUV, the Atto 2 will be available with two different trim level choices – ‘Active’ and ‘Boost’ – which are both powered by the same 45kWh powertrain.

On sale as the BYD Yuan Up in China, not much else is known about the car’s UK specifications just yet. However, some of the British motoring media have taken the Atto 2 for a test drive abroad at the time of writing, Ellis Hyde of Auto Express concluding that the BYD “doesn’t lead the pack” but is nevertheless a “fine contender” in an increasingly crowded electric crossover class.

Parker’s Curtis Moldrich praises the Atto 2 for its straight-line performance and “predictable steering”, while Steve Fowler of The Independent commends the SUV for its spacious and “high-tech” interior.

That said, Electrifying.com’s Nicola Hume takes issue with the car’s charging speeds, as well as its battery range, which “is a bit middling next to alternatives like the MG 4 and Kia EV3.”

The UK motoring media hasn’t published many reviews on the BYD Atto 2 just yet. Keep checking back in coming weeks as we continue to build this page with more information about the compact SUV, including Euro NCAP safety credentials and Clear Vehicle Data running cost numbers.

Atto 2 highlights Well-equipped as standard

Intuitive on-board tech

Comfortable and spacious interior Atto 2 lowlights Slow charging speeds

Rivals offer more battery range on a single charge

Some all-electric alternatives are cheaper

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: TBA Launched: Summer 2025 (expected)

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

Featured reviews “The Atto 2 doesn’t lead the pack, but it’s a fine contender in the compact electric SUV segment.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The most surprising part of the equation is the BYD’s nicely weighted and predictable controls, and positive straight-line performance. It’s not athletic by any means, but you can have some fun with it.”

Author: Curtis Moldrich

Read review Carbuyer Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BYD Atto 2 is great to drive and comes well equipped for the price. It will be surprisingly practical if you’re coming from a hatchback model into this small SUV, though it’s not quite as big as some other rivals are if you shop around.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It feels worlds apart from the underwhelming Dolphin in terms of quality, it’s a pleasure to drive, it’s stuffed with great tech and it’s a genuinely usable family car in terms of the space available. The only issues are the charging speeds, and the range is a bit middling next to alternatives like the MG4 and Kia EV3.”

Author: Nicola Hume

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“It’s quick and genuinely innovative, which is all you could want. It’s surprisingly good to drive too, with predictable steering, good power and brakes that put significantly more expensive more EVs to shame.”

Author: Curtis Moldrich

Read review The Independent Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The sixth new car to arrive from BYD in just two years, the Atto 2 is a high-tech, posh small SUV that drives well and has lots of space for the family.”

Author: Steve Fowler

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2025, the BYD Atto 2 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP Model tested: 130 kW electric FWD automatic Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2024

Read the full Green NCAP review Clean Air Index: 10 / 10

Energy Efficiency Index: 9.3 / 10

Greenhouse Gas Index: 9.6 / 10

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the BYD Atto 2 has scored very highly in Green NCAP. This emissions assessment was conducted in late 2024, and stands for the 130kW powertrain option.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the BYD Atto 2. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BYD Atto 2 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Atto 2, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BYD Atto 2

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BYD Atto 2. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BYD dealer.

