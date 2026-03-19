Pricing announced for BYD Atto 3 ‘Evo’

BYD has announced pricing for its updated Atto 3 ‘Evo’ range, which gives the all-electric family SUV more power, a longer battery range and faster charging, along with a simpler range structure and a longer standard equipment list.

On sale in the UK since 2023, the Atto 3 was Chinese manufacturer BYD’s first foray into the British market, and it has expanded its range to include eight other model options since then.

The Atto 3 compete for buyer attention in the mid-size SUV category – perhaps the most crowded field of family car choices in the UK – and this mid-life update comes as BYD attempts to keep the Atto 3 competitive with the likes of the Skoda Enyaq, which has been updated since the Atto 3’s arrival, and highly-regarded newcomers like the Renault Scenic E-Tech and Ford Explorer.

First off, front-wheel drive iterations of the SUV are no more. The updated ‘Evo’ range consists of rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive model options, and BYD has updated the suspension system too.

There are just two versions of the Atto 3 ‘Evo’, both powered by a larger 75kWh battery. Built on the latest 800V architecture, the SUV charges at speeds up to 220kW using a DC rapid charging station, with a 10% to 80% top-up taking around 25 minutes.

The rear-wheel-drive ‘Design’ is powered by a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 313hp, enough for a 0-62mph time of 5.5 seconds and an official single-charge travel distance of 317 miles.

The all-wheel-drive ‘Excellence’ adds another electric motor to the front axle, boosting the power output up to 449hp, and cutting the 0-62mph sprint time down to 3.9 seconds. Faster acceleration means less battery range in this case however, with this top-spec model able to muster up to 292 miles of travel without recharging.

Inside, BYD has decided to move of the gear selector from the centre console to the steering column, and the manufacturer has made some revisions to the car’s nine-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

The car’s 16-inch central infotainment touchscreen – which BYD boasts is the biggest infotainment system in the mid-size SUV class – now has integrated Google functions such as Google Maps, Google Play Store for a range of car-optimised applications, and Google Assistant. The car also has AI-powered voice assistant tech.

UK pricing will start from £39k for the ‘Design’, rising to around £43k for the ‘Excellence’. Customers will be able to configure and order the revised Atto 3 from 2nd April.

The BYD Atto 3 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 74%. It scores top marks for its excellent safety rating and zero tailpipe emissions, although media reviews have been less complimentary.