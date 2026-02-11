Find an Expert Rating: 
BYD Sealion 5

(2026 - present)

BYD Sealion 5 | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

67
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

58
%
D

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

86
%
A

Running Costs:

74
%
B

Warranty Rating:

91
%
A

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Media Rating:

58
%
D

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

86
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

74
%
B

Summary

The BYD Sealion 5 – or Sealion 5 DM-i – is a mid-size plug-in hybrid SUV that arrived in UK roads in early 2026 as one of the cheaper model options in the BYD range.

BYD’s answer to plug-in hybrid equivalents in the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan and Volvo XC60 model line-ups, the Sealion 5 has been given a lukewarm reception by the British motoring media, with review scores ranging from average to excellent.

Summing up general reviewer consensus, Carwow’s Tom Wiltshire describes the BYD as a clear “head-over-heart purchase”, with “low running costs, lots of space and impressive standard equipment”, but “a mediocre driving experience and forgettable styling.”

The Car Expert’s own Stuart Masson says that the SUV is “thoroughly bland”, with a “forgettable” driving experience, but that the Sealion 5 also “comes with a decent level of kit for the money” and “it’s very quiet and would certainly be easy enough to live with.”

Richard Ingram of Auto Express agrees that the driving experience isn’t up to par, commenting that “doesn’t handle as well as its European and Korean counterparts.” That said, for those looking for the best value-for-money deal, “that simply won’t matter.”

As of February 2026, the BYD Sealion 5 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 67%. Beyond its review scoring, this overall score is helped by low predicted running costs and BYD’s generous new car warranty.

BYD Sealion 5 highlights

  • Good value-for-money proposition
  • Fuel efficient and quiet
  • Plenty of room in the cabin

BYD Sealion 5 lowlights

  • Rather bland looks
  • Rivals offer a longer electric-only travel range
  • Underwhelming driving experience

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid
Price: From £29,995

Launched: Winter 2025/26
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

Featured reviews

“The BYD Sealion 5 looks thoroughly bland – a bit like a ten-year-old MG, if we’re honest – but thankfully the rest of the package is better than it looks. It also comes with a decent level of kit for the money, and there’s plenty of room inside for a growing family. The driving experience is pretty forgettable, but it’s very quiet and would certainly be easy enough to live with – and it has a battery range that should allow to do most of your daily errands on purely electric power.”

Score: 7 / 10


The Car Expert

Stuart Masson

“Offering plug-in power for a petrol price is the Sealion 5’s key selling point, so it’s a bit like getting a hotel room upgrade – you’re still in the same place, but there are some extras that you might not have expected for the price you pay.”

Score: 7 / 10

Carwow

Tom Wiltshire

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2026, the BYD Sealion 5 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2026, the BYD Sealion 5 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Plug-in hybrid models119 mpgA
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models55 g/kmA
Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models46 milesD
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models27C

The BYD Sealion 5 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

With an average fuel consumption of 119mpg, the Sealion 5 is very efficient, even when compared to other plug-in hybrid SUVs of this size. There are rivals however that can offer a better electric-only range of 46 miles, like the Volkswagen Tiguan PHEV.

On the insurance front, the Sealion 5 is predicted to sit in a middling bracket, costing a little above the average car to insure.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BYD Sealion 5 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Sealion 5, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BYD Sealion 5

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BYD Sealion 5. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BYD dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used BYD Sealion 5, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Mercedes-Benz GLB | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Subaru Forester | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More information

More news, reviews and information about the BYD Sealion 5 at The Car Expert

BYD bolsters UK line-up with new Sealion 5 DM-i SUV

BYD bolsters UK line-up with new Sealion 5 DM-i SUV

