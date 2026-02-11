Summary

The BYD Sealion 5 – or Sealion 5 DM-i – is a mid-size plug-in hybrid SUV that arrived in UK roads in early 2026 as one of the cheaper model options in the BYD range.

BYD’s answer to plug-in hybrid equivalents in the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan and Volvo XC60 model line-ups, the Sealion 5 has been given a lukewarm reception by the British motoring media, with review scores ranging from average to excellent.

Summing up general reviewer consensus, Carwow’s Tom Wiltshire describes the BYD as a clear “head-over-heart purchase”, with “low running costs, lots of space and impressive standard equipment”, but “a mediocre driving experience and forgettable styling.”

The Car Expert’s own Stuart Masson says that the SUV is “thoroughly bland”, with a “forgettable” driving experience, but that the Sealion 5 also “comes with a decent level of kit for the money” and “it’s very quiet and would certainly be easy enough to live with.”

Richard Ingram of Auto Express agrees that the driving experience isn’t up to par, commenting that “doesn’t handle as well as its European and Korean counterparts.” That said, for those looking for the best value-for-money deal, “that simply won’t matter.”

As of February 2026, the BYD Sealion 5 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 67%. Beyond its review scoring, this overall score is helped by low predicted running costs and BYD’s generous new car warranty.

BYD Sealion 5 highlights Good value-for-money proposition

Fuel efficient and quiet

Plenty of room in the cabin BYD Sealion 5 lowlights Rather bland looks

Rivals offer a longer electric-only travel range

Underwhelming driving experience

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid

Price: From £29,995 Launched: Winter 2025/26

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The BYD Sealion 5 looks thoroughly bland – a bit like a ten-year-old MG, if we’re honest – but thankfully the rest of the package is better than it looks. It also comes with a decent level of kit for the money, and there’s plenty of room inside for a growing family. The driving experience is pretty forgettable, but it’s very quiet and would certainly be easy enough to live with – and it has a battery range that should allow to do most of your daily errands on purely electric power.” Score: 7 / 10

“Offering plug-in power for a petrol price is the Sealion 5’s key selling point, so it’s a bit like getting a hotel room upgrade – you’re still in the same place, but there are some extras that you might not have expected for the price you pay.” Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Score: 7 / 10

“The BYD Sealion 5’s accomplished, efficient and refined plug-in hybrid system is among the very best of its type, while the spacious cabin, long kit list and premium-feeling interior will win it plenty of fans looking for an affordable, easy-to-live-with family SUV. It doesn’t handle as well as its European and Korean counterparts, but for many, that simply won’t matter.”

Author: Richard Ingram

Read review Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Affordable to buy, cheap to run and packed with tech, the BYD Sealion 5 DM-i looks onto a winner.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Car Score: 6 / 10

“The BYD Sealion 5 is a decidedly mediocre car, but its price does an awful lot of heavy lifting. Just don’t be too surprised if you have to make a few compromises in the name of saving money.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review Daily Mail “The BYD Sealion 5 is a car for people who want a brand new family SUV but want to pay slightly less than they would for an equivalently specced Nissan Qashqai or Kia Sportage. It certainly isn’t a car for people for people who want their dream SUV.”

Author: Freda Lewis-Stempel

Read review Electrifying.com Score: 7 / 10

“The BYD Sealion 5 DM-i is a mid-sized, plug-in hybrid SUV that’s perfectly pleasant to drive, has a reasonable electric range and very competitive monthly finance deals. An MG HS goes further on electric power, but the BYD still makes sense if purchase costs are a priority.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Honest John Score: 6 / 10

“Common with other models in the range, the BYD Sealion 5’s main attraction is the value for money it represents, coming with plenty of equipment and as a PHEV for the price competitors charge for a basic petrol. This is offset by frustrating onboard tech, a firm ride and a laggy hybrid system.”

Read review Regit Score: 8 / 10

“The BYD Sealion 5 has more than enough room for five people and their luggage – and delivers a brisk yet sensible ride for all. But topping all that is a car that won’t be making regular visits to the pumps, which is only a good thing in this evil economic climate.”

Author: Tim Barnes-Clay

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2026, the BYD Sealion 5 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2026, the BYD Sealion 5 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Plug-in hybrid models 119 mpg A CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 55 g/km A Battery range Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 46 miles D Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 27 C

The BYD Sealion 5 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

With an average fuel consumption of 119mpg, the Sealion 5 is very efficient, even when compared to other plug-in hybrid SUVs of this size. There are rivals however that can offer a better electric-only range of 46 miles, like the Volkswagen Tiguan PHEV.

On the insurance front, the Sealion 5 is predicted to sit in a middling bracket, costing a little above the average car to insure.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BYD Sealion 5 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Sealion 5, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BYD Sealion 5

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BYD Sealion 5. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BYD dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used BYD Sealion 5, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Mercedes-Benz GLB | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Subaru Forester | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More information

More news, reviews and information about the BYD Sealion 5 at The Car Expert

