BYD Seal updated with more storage and added tech

BYD has announced a series of updates for the Seal electric saloon, adding extra storage space, new technology features and additional paint choices while keeping prices unchanged.

Minor styling tweaks, more practicality

Externally, the changes are subtle and are limited to a new design of 19-inch alloy wheels and three additional paint colours. The BYD badge has also been repositioned more prominently on the boot lid.

The more meaningful update is a significant increase in storage space. BYD says the boot has grown from 400 to 485 litres, although it has not detailed what changes were made to free up the extra space. Under the bonnet, the front storage compartment (known as a ‘frunk’) also increases to 72 litres, making it more practical for stowing charging cables or small bags.

Inside, the layout remains largely the same. The seats are still trimmed in Nappa leather, although the branding stitched into the headrests has been removed for a cleaner look.

The updated BYD Seal interior includes a fixed 16-inch touchscreen, while exterior changes for this model year include revised rear badging on the boot lid.

Additional technology as standard

BYD has added a driver monitoring system, using an in-car camera to monitor driver attention. This is in line with latest EU/UK and Euro NCAP safety standards and is becoming common across new models. Hopefully BYD’s system proves less intrusive than many others we’ve experienced recently.

A new Bluetooth key function allows drivers to use their smartphone as a digital key. This should also allow drivers to share digital access with other users, although BYD has not detailed the full functionality yet.

Other interior specifications remain largely the same, although the central 16-inch touchscreen is now fixed in landscape format and no longer rotates to a portrait layout as before.

Performance and range unchanged

Mechanically, the Seal remains the same. The Design model uses a single rear-mounted motor producing 310bhp, while the Excellence adds a second motor for a combined 525hp and a 0–62mph time of 3.8 seconds.

Both versions use BYD’s 82kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. Official driving range figures remain at 354 miles for the Design and 323 miles for the Excellence. Peak rapid charging speed is 150kW, allowing a 10% to 80% charge in a claimed 37 minutes.

Prices held steady

Prices remain unchanged from before, with the Design model starting at £45.7K and the Excellence priced at £48.7K.

The Seal continues to be covered by BYD’s six-year, 93,750-mile warranty, with the battery covered for up to eight years or 155,350 miles.

The updated Seal is available to order now, with first cars expected within weeks.

For a broader ownership picture — including safety, running costs and warranty cover — see our full BYD Seal Expert Rating.