BYD Atto 3 SUV gets powertrain improvements

BYD has unveiled its revised Atto 3 ‘Evo’ range, which gives the all-electric family SUV more power, a longer battery range and faster charging, along with a simpler range structure and a longer standard equipment list.

On sale in the UK since 2023, the Atto 3 was Chinese manufacturer BYD’s first foray into the British market, and it has expanded its range to include eight other model options since then.

The Atto 3 compete for buyer attention in the mid-size SUV category – perhaps the most crowded field of family car choices in the UK – and this mid-life update comes as BYD attempts to keep the Atto 3 competitive with the likes of the Skoda Enyaq, which has been updated since the Atto 3’s arrival, and highly-regarded newcomers like the Renault Scenic E-Tech and Ford Explorer.

First off, front-wheel drive iterations of the SUV are no more. The updated ‘Evo’ range consists of rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive model options, and BYD has updated the suspension system too.

There are just two versions of the Atto 3 ‘Evo’, both powered by a larger 75kWh battery. Built on the latest 800V architecture, the SUV charges at speeds up to 220kW using a DC rapid charging station, with a 10% to 80% top-up taking around 25 minutes.

The rear-wheel-drive ‘Design’ is powered by a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 313hp, enough for a 0-62mph time of 5.5 seconds and an official single-charge travel distance of 317 miles.

The all-wheel-drive ‘Excellence’ adds another electric motor to the front axle, boosting the power output up to 449hp, and cutting the 0-62mph sprint time down to 3.9 seconds. Faster acceleration means less battery range in this case however, with this top-spec model able to muster up to 292 miles of travel without recharging.

Both versions of the Atto 3 ‘Evo’ have a towing capacity of 1,500kg (braked) and BYD’s Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, which can power external devices at up to 3kW.

Elsewhere, subtle changes to the SUV’s exterior looks include revised front and rear bumpers, new-look 18-inch alloy wheels, slimmer side skirts and a sportier spoiler at the trailing edge of the roof.

Inside, BYD has decided to move of the gear selector from the centre console to the steering column, and the manufacturer has made some revisions to the car’s nine-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

The car’s 16-inch central infotainment touchscreen – which BYD boasts is the biggest infotainment system in the mid-size SUV class – now has integrated Google functions such as Google Maps, Google Play Store for a range of car-optimised applications, and Google Assistant. The car also has AI-powered voice assistant tech.

In he rear, the boot space has been expanded by 50 litres – 490 litres in total – which grows to 1,360 litres with the rear seats folded. Another new addition is the ‘frunk’ beneath the bonnet with 101 litres of extra space – which can be used for shopping trips or charging-cable storage.

That just about sums up the Atto 3 ‘Evo’ range – BYD hasn’t announced exactly when the updated range will arrive in British showrooms at the time of writing, and hasn’t told the motoring media what the updated price list looks like yet.

The BYD Atto 3 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 74%. It scores top marks for its excellent safety rating and zero tailpipe emissions, although media reviews have been less complimentary.