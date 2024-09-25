Summary
The BYD Seal U – launched in the UK as the Seal U DM-i – is a mid-sized plug-in hybrid SUV that is based on the same foundations as the all-electric BYD Seal saloon.
Now on sale in the UK, the Seal U is its Chinese manufacturer’s first hybrid model to arrive on British roads – the rest being electric cars – and the reviewer response has been a mixed bag so far. Car’s Jake Groves highlights the SUV’s key criticism – “the Seal U isn’t remotely exciting to drive.”
Parker’s Luke Wilkinson, who describes the BYD as “deeply uninspiring to drive”, explains that the car has a “vague steering setup and unsettled suspension that never instils a great deal of confidence”, also adding that other mid-sized SUVs offer more in the practicality department.
“It’s not all bad”, Charlie Harvey of Carbuyer notes, arguing that “it’s priced well considering its size, with a generous amount of kit and high material and build quality on the inside.” The Seal U also has some commendable safety credentials, as it has been awarded a full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.
While there is now a large selection of reviews already published on the new Seal U, we currently don’t have any emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this BYD an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!
Seal U highlights
- Well-equipped as standard
- Competitively priced
- Long electric-only range
Seal U lowlights
- Underwhelming driving dynamics
- Rather stiff ride comfort
- Rivals have more boot space
Key specifications
Body style: Large SUV
Engines: plug-in hybrid
Price: From £33,205 on-road
Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Seal U’s vague steering and inconsistent ride quality mean it never really settles. This is a particular shame, because the electric Seal saloon with which the SUV shares a name, is among the best cars in its class to drive.”
Author: Richard Ingram
Read review
Autocar
Score: 6 / 10
“Neither naff nor technically brilliant, the BYD Seal U makes a lot of sense for owners dead set on an SUV PHEV but is a hard sell to anyone else.”
Author: Murray Scullion
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“You do get the sense that the Seal U DM-i’s driving dynamics may have been signed off in a bit of a hurry.”
Author: Pete Tullin
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“Rear space is good and the interior quality feels competitive against pretty much all its rivals. But the Seal U isn’t remotely exciting to drive – to the point that it’s dynamically soggy in places.”
Author: Jake Groves
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.8 / 10
“The driving experience is vague, dissatisfying and not especially comfortable, so keen drivers ought to look elsewhere. However, it’s not all bad; it’s priced well considering its size, with a generous amount of kit and high material and build quality on the inside.”
Author: Charlie Harvey
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The BYD Seal U is a spacious, super-affordable plug-in hybrid SUV that’s let down by the way it drives.”
Author: Darren Cassey
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“BYD’s relentless product offensive continues with the Seal U – another oddly-named model aimed right at the core of the electric car market. It gets everything just about right but doesn’t excel in any area.”
Author: Thomas Geiger
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.6 / 10
“The Seal U is also packed with interesting technology and powered by some efficient powertrains. But it’s deeply uninspiring to drive, with a vague steering setup and unsettled suspension that never instils a great deal of confidence. Practicality is only average at best, too.”
Author: Luke Wilkinson
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The BYD Seal U might not be the sharpest handler in its crowded SUV category, but razor-sharp handling isn’t really the top priority for buyers in this segment. So if you’re you’re after comfort, quietness, high levels of equipment and low running costs, and are happy buying Chinese, then the Seal U could be just what U R looking for.”
Author: Dave Humphreys
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“BYD’s most convincing entry into Europe yet. It’s a long way from exciting but it should prove cheap enough to compensate.”
Author: Stephen Dobie
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The BYD Seal U DM-i has a lot going for it in the plug-in hybrid world, with a big electric range, a good quality interior, lots of standard equipment and a competitive list price. You also get lots of standard equipment on all versions.”
Author: Doug Revolta
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 90%
Child protection: 86%
Vulnerable road users: 83%
Safety assist: 77%
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of September 2024, the BYD Seal U has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Seal U is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of September 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BYD Seal U to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Seal U, we’ll publish the results here.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of September 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the BYD Seal U. Check back again soon.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BYD Seal U
As of September 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BYD Seal U. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BYD dealer.
More information
More news, reviews and information about the BYD Seal U at The Car Expert
