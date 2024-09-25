fbpx
BYD Seal U

BYD Seal U | Expert Rating

Summary

The BYD Seal U – launched in the UK as the Seal U DM-i – is a mid-sized plug-in hybrid SUV that is based on the same foundations as the all-electric BYD Seal saloon.

Now on sale in the UK, the Seal U is its Chinese manufacturer’s first hybrid model to arrive on British roads – the rest being electric cars – and the reviewer response has been a mixed bag so far. Car’s Jake Groves highlights the SUV’s key criticism – “the Seal U isn’t remotely exciting to drive.”

Parker’s Luke Wilkinson, who describes the BYD as “deeply uninspiring to drive”, explains that the car has a “vague steering setup and unsettled suspension that never instils a great deal of confidence”, also adding that other mid-sized SUVs offer more in the practicality department.

“It’s not all bad”, Charlie Harvey of Carbuyer notes, arguing that “it’s priced well considering its size, with a generous amount of kit and high material and build quality on the inside.” The Seal U also has some commendable safety credentials, as it has been awarded a full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

While there is now a large selection of reviews already published on the new Seal U, we currently don’t have any emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this BYD an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

Seal U highlights

  • Well-equipped as standard
  • Competitively priced
  • Long electric-only range

Seal U lowlights

  • Underwhelming driving dynamics
  • Rather stiff ride comfort
  • Rivals have more boot space

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV
Engines: plug-in hybrid
Price: From £33,205 on-road

Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

BYD Seal U front view | Expert Rating
BYD Seal U rear view | Expert Rating
BYD Seal U front interior view | Expert Rating
BYD Seal U rear interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Electrifying.com

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 90%
Child protection: 86%
Vulnerable road users: 83%
Safety assist: 77%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2024, the BYD Seal U has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Seal U is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of September 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BYD Seal U to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Seal U, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of September 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the BYD Seal U. Check back again soon.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BYD Seal U

As of September 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BYD Seal U. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BYD dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BYD Seal U, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia SportageMazda CX-5 | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Kadjar | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | KGM Korando | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More news, reviews and information about the BYD Seal U at The Car Expert

BYD Seal U plug-in hybrid SUV debuts

BYD Seal U plug-in hybrid SUV debuts

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The plug-in hybrid BYD Seal U is well-built and well-priced, but reviewers conclude that the SUV has rather underwhelming driving dynamics.BYD Seal U
