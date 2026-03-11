Find an Expert Rating: 
Jaecoo 8

-

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Summary

The Jaecoo 8 is a large six- or seven-seat SUV and the new flagship model in Jaecoo’s UK range. Now available to order, the SUV is currently only offered as a plug-in hybrid.

Powered by the same hybrid powertrain as the Chery Group stablemates like the Omoda 9 and Chery Tiggo 9, the Jaecoo 8 has just become available to order at the time of writing, and the British motoring media is yet to score the model in its reviews. That is sure to change in the coming weeks.

Once reviewers have got their hands on the SUV, and when we receive running cost estimations for the model, we will give the Jaecoo 8 an Expert Rating score. Check back soon!

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV
Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid
Price: From £45,500

Launched: Spring 2026
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Jaecoo 8 front view | Expert Rating
Jaecoo 8 rear view | Expert Rating
Jaecoo 8 interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews are few and far between at the moment, but that will change in the coming weeks.

Carwow

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2026, the Jaecoo 8 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2026, the Jaecoo 8 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of March 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Jaecoo 8. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2028, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Jaecoo 8 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Jaecoo 8, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

Jaecoo’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Jaecoo 8.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 100,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this plug-in hybrid version has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Jaecoo 8

As of March 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Jaecoo 8. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Jaecoo dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Jaecoo 8, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q7 | BMW X7 | Chery Tiggo 9Genesis GV80 | Hyundai Santa FeKia Sorento | Land Rover Defender | Lexus RX | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Mercedes-Benz GLS | Nissan X-Trail | Omoda 9Peugeot 5008 | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover | Range Rover Sport | SEAT Tarraco | Skoda Kodiaq | KGM Rexton | Suzuki Across | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

