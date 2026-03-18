Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Jaecoo 7 range expanded with new hybrid model

Jaecoo has expanded its UK line-up with two new versions of the Jaecoo 7 SUV which arrive in May

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

RAC-logo-600x300-orange

Complete peace of mind for all your driving needs.
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Jaecoo has expanded its UK line-up with two new versions of the Jaecoo 7 SUV which arrive in May: a new petrol-electric hybrid model and a blacked-out special edition of its existing plug-in hybrid.

JAECOO 7 Hybrid (SHS-H)

For the first time, the Jaecoo 7 will be offered as a full hybrid, badged ‘SHS-H’. It’s positioned as a more affordable and convenient alternative to the plug-in hybrid, especially for drivers who can’t easily charge at home.

The ‘SHS-H’ uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine combined with an electric motor, producing 224hp. Performance is respectable, with 0–62 mph taking 8.3 seconds and a top speed of 112mph. Jaecoo claims CO₂ emissions of 125g/km and fuel economy of up to 53mpg.

Two trims will be available:

Pure (from £29,195)

  • Cloth upholstery
  • 13-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • Parking sensors.

Deluxe (from £32,795)

  • All ‘Pure’ features not replaced
  • Eco-leather seats
  • Upgraded eight-speaker sound system
  • Larger 15-inch infotainment display.

Black Luxury Edition

Alongside the hybrid, JAECOO has introduced a new Black Luxury version of the existing plug-in hybrid ‘SHS-P’ model.

This model is based on the top-spec ‘Luxury’ trim and focuses purely on styling changes rather than mechanical updates. It features a full blacked-out look, including:

  • Black front grille and exterior badges
  • Black mirrors, roof, wheels and roof rails
  • A black ‘Luxury’ badge on the rear pillar
  • Dark interior details such as a black headliner and sun visors

The Black Luxury edition is priced from at over £37k. Both new variants will be available to order through Jaecoo’s UK dealer network from May 2026, and like the rest of the range, they come with a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty and one year of RAC breakdown cover.

Who are Jaecoo?

Jaecoo is a brand owned by Chinese motoring giant Chery, and its taking the UK by storm. The brand has recorded over 35,000 registrations since launch, and the Jaecoo 7 was the fifth best-selling car in February 2026, with 1,446 units sold that month.

Plug-in hybrid models have made up more than 70% of Jaecoo 7 sales so far, and the addition of a and other hybrid option broadens the range of model choices further.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide
Newspress Awards 2022 v2

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2026 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved