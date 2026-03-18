Jaecoo 7 range expanded with new hybrid model

Jaecoo has expanded its UK line-up with two new versions of the Jaecoo 7 SUV which arrive in May: a new petrol-electric hybrid model and a blacked-out special edition of its existing plug-in hybrid.

JAECOO 7 Hybrid (SHS-H)

For the first time, the Jaecoo 7 will be offered as a full hybrid, badged ‘SHS-H’. It’s positioned as a more affordable and convenient alternative to the plug-in hybrid, especially for drivers who can’t easily charge at home.

The ‘SHS-H’ uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine combined with an electric motor, producing 224hp. Performance is respectable, with 0–62 mph taking 8.3 seconds and a top speed of 112mph. Jaecoo claims CO₂ emissions of 125g/km and fuel economy of up to 53mpg.

Two trims will be available:

Pure (from £29,195) Cloth upholstery

13-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Dual-zone climate control

Parking sensors. Deluxe (from £32,795) All ‘Pure’ features not replaced

Eco-leather seats

Upgraded eight-speaker sound system

Larger 15-inch infotainment display.

Black Luxury Edition

Alongside the hybrid, JAECOO has introduced a new Black Luxury version of the existing plug-in hybrid ‘SHS-P’ model.

This model is based on the top-spec ‘Luxury’ trim and focuses purely on styling changes rather than mechanical updates. It features a full blacked-out look, including:

Black front grille and exterior badges

Black mirrors, roof, wheels and roof rails

A black ‘Luxury’ badge on the rear pillar

Dark interior details such as a black headliner and sun visors

The Black Luxury edition is priced from at over £37k. Both new variants will be available to order through Jaecoo’s UK dealer network from May 2026, and like the rest of the range, they come with a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty and one year of RAC breakdown cover.

Who are Jaecoo?

Jaecoo is a brand owned by Chinese motoring giant Chery, and its taking the UK by storm. The brand has recorded over 35,000 registrations since launch, and the Jaecoo 7 was the fifth best-selling car in February 2026, with 1,446 units sold that month.

Plug-in hybrid models have made up more than 70% of Jaecoo 7 sales so far, and the addition of a and other hybrid option broadens the range of model choices further.