Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Jaecoo 7 is a mid-sized SUV/crossover, with the aim of competing with cars like the Range Rover Evoque and Audi Q3, but for the price of something more like a Nissan Qashqai or Kia Sportage.

It’s the first model for new Chinese car brand Jaecoo, which launched in the UK in early 2025 and is the sister brand to Omoda, which itself only launched in 2024. Both are owned by Chinese giant Chery, and have plans for rapid growth in the UK in coming years.

The Jaecoo 7 was launched with a choice of a petrol engine or petrol/electric plug-in hybrid powertrain, and two trim levels. The company says that it remains flexible with regard to future powertrain options, so if there is demand for a basic (no plug) hybrid, for example, it can react quickly to customer demand.

Initial reviews at the car’s UK launch were broadly positive, with scores that are average to good. Mark Nichol at Auto Trader points out that the Jaecoo 7 “feels a lot of car for the money, and – vitally – a lot of pretty good car at that”.

Our own editor at The Car Expert, Stuart Masson, described the 7 as “an impressive new entrant into the compact SUV segment” and “well-placed to succeed”.

As of March 2025, we are still putting together a complete Expert Rating for the Jaecoo 7, which should be live in coming days. Euro NCAP has yet to put the car through its safety testing programme, and we won’t have reliability data for some time yet.

Jaecoo 7 highlights

  • Very good value for money
  • Fit and finish more than a match for rivals
  • Excellent EV range on plug-in hybrid

Jaecoo 7 lowlights

  • Fuel economy not great on petrol models
  • Plug-in hybrid loses almost 90 litres of boot space
  • Petrol engine not particularly refined

Key specifications

Body style: Small-medium SUV
Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £25,035 on-road

Launched: Winter 2024/25
Last updated: N/A
Next update due: TBA

Jaecoo 7 plug-in hybrid dashboard
Jaecoo 7 plug-in hybrid
Jaecoo 7 petrol dashboard
Jaecoo 7 petrol

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2025, the Jaecoo 7 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2025, the Jaecoo 7 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models37 mpgD35 – 38 mpgD – D
Plug-in hybrid models403 mpgA403 – 403 mpgA – A
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models176 g/kmC169 – 182 g/kmC – C
Plug-in hybrid models23 g/kmA23 – 23 g/kmA – A
Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models56 milesC56 – 56 milesC – C
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models25B21 – 31A – C

The Jaecoo 7 has a mixed bag of running costs, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions for the petrol-engined models are sub-par for this category, while the plug-in hybrid looks fantastic on paper but will very much depend on how much driving you can do on EV power rather than petrol power.

Insurance, on the other hand, looks pretty good. However, we don’t yet have servicing and maintenance data so check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

No reliability rating

As of March 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Jaecoo 7 to generate a reliability rating. Being a brand-new model, we won’t have any meaningful data for some time yet.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Jaecoo 7, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Jaecoo 7

As of March 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Jaecoo 7. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Jaecoo dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Jaecoo 7, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q3 | BMW X1 | BMW X2 | Cupra Ateca | DS 3 | Honda ZR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Kia Sportage | Lexus UX | Mercedes-Benz GLA | Mini Countryman | Nissan Qashqai | Omoda 5 | Peugeot 3008 | Range Rover Evoque | Skoda Karoq | Toyota C-HR | Volkswagen T-Roc | Volvo XC40

More news, reviews and information about Jaecoo at The Car Expert

Jaecoo 7 test drive

Jaecoo 7 test drive

The new car brands set to appear on UK roads in 2025

The new car brands set to appear on UK roads in 2025

Jaecoo launches in the UK

Jaecoo launches in the UK

Plug-in hybrid cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2025?

Plug-in hybrid cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2025?

Expert Knowledge

