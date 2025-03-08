Summary

The Jaecoo 7 is a mid-sized SUV/crossover, with the aim of competing with cars like the Range Rover Evoque and Audi Q3, but for the price of something more like a Nissan Qashqai or Kia Sportage.

It’s the first model for new Chinese car brand Jaecoo, which launched in the UK in early 2025 and is the sister brand to Omoda, which itself only launched in 2024. Both are owned by Chinese giant Chery, and have plans for rapid growth in the UK in coming years.

The Jaecoo 7 was launched with a choice of a petrol engine or petrol/electric plug-in hybrid powertrain, and two trim levels. The company says that it remains flexible with regard to future powertrain options, so if there is demand for a basic (no plug) hybrid, for example, it can react quickly to customer demand.

Initial reviews at the car’s UK launch were broadly positive, with scores that are average to good. Mark Nichol at Auto Trader points out that the Jaecoo 7 “feels a lot of car for the money, and – vitally – a lot of pretty good car at that”.

Our own editor at The Car Expert, Stuart Masson, described the 7 as “an impressive new entrant into the compact SUV segment” and “well-placed to succeed”.

As of March 2025, we are still putting together a complete Expert Rating for the Jaecoo 7, which should be live in coming days. Euro NCAP has yet to put the car through its safety testing programme, and we won’t have reliability data for some time yet.

Jaecoo 7 highlights Very good value for money

Fit and finish more than a match for rivals

Excellent EV range on plug-in hybrid Jaecoo 7 lowlights Fuel economy not great on petrol models

Plug-in hybrid loses almost 90 litres of boot space

Petrol engine not particularly refined

Key specifications

Body style: Small-medium SUV

Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £25,035 on-road Launched: Winter 2024/25

Last updated: N/A

Next update due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol automatic Deluxe

Score: 7 / 10

“The Jaecoo 7 is an impressive new entrant into the burgeoning compact SUV segment. Based on our initial drive, it looks well-placed to succeed.”

Author: Stuart Masson

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“We expect more than a few potential buyers will be attracted to the Jaecoo 7 for its looks, and the amount of standard equipment could seal the deal for some. However, the driving experience isn’t as polished as the established rivals that are available for similar money and more practical.”

Author: Ellis Hyde

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Jaecoo 7 feels like a lot of car for the money, and – vitally – a lot of pretty good car, at that.”

Author: Mark Nichol

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid Luxury

Score: 7 / 10

“An appealing package, but the Jaecoo 7 falls behind in terms of refinement and running costs when compared to established rivals.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“First impressions are the Jaecoo are positive, though it’s by no means perfect. The driving controls and assistance systems can be a little jarring at times. Factor in the price, though, and the Jaecoo becomes more compelling – or at least as compelling as something with looks this inoffensive can be. It’s certainly worth considering if you’re also looking a Skoda Kodiaq, and Citroen C5 Aircross, for example.”

Author: Curtis Moldrich

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Jaecoo 7 has presence, lots of kit and is frugal in hybrid form, but the driving experience isn’t the best on offer.”

Author: Charlie Harvey, Ellis Hyde

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Jaecoo 7 is a funky-looking SUV with a great interior and clever hybrid system, but it’s a bit firm over bumps and there are more practical options out there.”

Author: Jamie Edkins

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 6 / 10

“The Jaecoo 7 looks like a lot of car for the money on paper, but it’s not great to drive and is a bit disappointing in reality.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Jaecoo 7 is a high-value SUV with a few flaws from China.”

Author: Ivan Aistrop

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a family SUV you’ve probably never heard of, but chances are you’ll soon know the name. Jaecoo is a Chinese brand that has big plans in the UK and the Jaecoo 7 has what it takes to make an impact. Not only is it great value for money but crucially, it feels like a quality vehicle. Prepare to change your perceptions because the Jaecoo 7 is an impressive overall package.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Interesting newcomer with eye-catching plug-in hybrid price.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review The Independent + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 7 / 10

“Handsome plug-in hybrid SUV offers impressive value and quality, and a decent electric range, but poor ride quality and infuriating beeps and bongs.”

Author: Steve Fowler

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“A worthy effort and far from terrible, but the, um, err… Jaecoo isn’t memorable enough to offset its invisible badge kudos.”

Author: Ollie Kew

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2025, the Jaecoo 7 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2025, the Jaecoo 7 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 37 mpg D 35 – 38 mpg D – D Plug-in hybrid models 403 mpg A 403 – 403 mpg A – A CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 176 g/km C 169 – 182 g/km C – C Plug-in hybrid models 23 g/km A 23 – 23 g/km A – A Battery range Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 56 miles C 56 – 56 miles C – C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 25 B 21 – 31 A – C

The Jaecoo 7 has a mixed bag of running costs, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions for the petrol-engined models are sub-par for this category, while the plug-in hybrid looks fantastic on paper but will very much depend on how much driving you can do on EV power rather than petrol power.

Insurance, on the other hand, looks pretty good. However, we don’t yet have servicing and maintenance data so check back again soon.

Reliability rating

No reliability rating

As of March 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Jaecoo 7 to generate a reliability rating. Being a brand-new model, we won’t have any meaningful data for some time yet.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Jaecoo 7, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Jaecoo 7

As of March 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Jaecoo 7. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Jaecoo dealer.

