Jaecoo 8 plug-in hybrid now available to order

Chinese brand Jaecoo has announced that its new flagship 8 ‘SHS-P’ SUV will be arriving in UK showrooms in May, with six- or seven-seat layouts on offer.

The large SUV is Jaecoo’s answer to the Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe, and slots into the brand’s range above the smaller Jaecoo 7 SUV which has proved to be a smash hit sales success in the UK since it first arrived last year.

Only available as a plug-in hybrid, the SUV is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor to deliver a combined output of 428hp and an 83-mile electric-only travel range.

On a full battery and a full tank, Jaecoo says that the SUV can muster over 700 miles of travel without stopping, and the battery can be topped up from 30% to 80% in around 20 minutes. A 0-62mph sprint can be completed in 5.8 seconds.

This SUV also marks the first time that Jaecoo has fitted ‘lockable differentials’ to one of its models – which force both wheels in the front or back to rotate at the same speed, improving the SUV’s off-roading credentials. The car can also wade through waters up to 60 centimetres tall, and ‘adaptive’ suspension is included as standard.

Jaecoo will launch the new range with two trim options. The cheaper ‘Luxury’ grade has a seven-seat configuration, and is aimed at those wanting a large upmarket family ferrier. Power-adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation are included, with five massage modes and headrest-integrated speakers.

The range-topping ‘Executive’ is instead a six-seater version, aimed at those prioritising passenger comfort. Four of the seats are heated, ventilated and massaging, and those are joined by an additional pair of folding seats in the boot area.

Choosing the ‘Executive’ model also adds a ‘zero-gravity’ front passenger seat, that can be adjusted 123 degrees and provides an extended legroom.

The SUV is now available to order online, with the first examples arriving on British roads in May. Pricing starts at over £45k for the ‘Luxury’ model, rising to over £47k for the ‘Executive’.