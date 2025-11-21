Summary

The Jaecoo 5 is a petrol-powered budget-end compact SUV/crossover, that arrived on UK roads in the second half of 2025. It also has an electric sibling – the E5 – which we will cover separately.

Positioned as a smaller and cheaper version of the Jaecoo 7 SUV – the Chinese marque’s first model to launch in the UK to considerable sales success, the 5 is Jaecoo’s answer to the Skoda Kamiq and the Nissan Juke, with a lead-in price tag that undercuts most rivals in the small SUV class.

“It can’t compete with European rivals when it comes to refinement”, says Paul Barker of Auto Express, “but it offers an impressive amount of space for the price.” Reviewers agree that this compact Jaecoo offers great value-for-money, but comes with several trade-offs, Carwow’s Darren Cassey arguing that “it’s so poor to drive you’re better off looking elsewhere.”

“It’s well-equipped and the interior is a cut above a lot of similarly priced rivals”, concludes Car’s Ryan Gilmore. “If the gearbox, suspension and steering were all overhauled, it’d be a decent pick.”

Regardless of general reviewer outlook, Steve Fowler of The Independent believes the 5 will be a popular choice in the UK. Sub-par driving dynamics aside, its pricing is hard to ignore. “For the average buyer it’ll likely feel fine. It’s cheap to run. And that’s what matters most to many people.”

As of November 2025, the Jaecoo 5 holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 56%.

Jaecoo 5 highlights Competitive pricing and well-equipped as standard

Fit and finish more than a match for rivals

Jaecoo’s generous seven-year warranty Jaecoo 5 lowlights Vague steering with little feedback

Unrefined petrol engine

Rather firm ride quality

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV

Engines: petrol

Price: From £24,505 on-road Launched: Autumn 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Jaecoo 5 is reasonably priced and practical, but it’s so poor to drive you’re better off looking elsewhere.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 6 / 10 Read full review

“The new Jaecoo 5 can’t compete with European rivals when it comes to refinement, but it offers an impressive amount of space for the price.” Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Business Car Model reviewed: Range overview (including electric E5)

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s barely audible at a cruise, and even if you floor the throttle it isn’t intrusive. Our one remaining criticism of the drivetrain is that we would like a faster response when pulling out at junctions. Also, this tester would like more room on the accelerator pedal for his size 11 feet.”

Author: Sean Keywood

Read review Car Score: 4 / 10

“The Jaecoo 5 is a swing and a miss for the brand, let down by crude driving dynamics. The all-electric Jaecoo E5 built on the same platform feels like an altogether more complete package. There are some positives, the boot is huge and useful for a start. It’s well-equipped and the interior is a cut above a lot of similarly priced rivals. If the gearbox, suspension and steering were all overhauled, it’d be a decent pick.”

Author: Ryan Gilmore

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“For the price, the Jaecoo 5 looks great value. Coming with plenty of kit as standard and no shortage of space that should satisfy a lot of families. It can’t compete with rivals when it comes to refinement and efficiency, though.”

Read review The Independent Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Jaecoo 7 led the way and now the Jaecoo 5 follows suit with a similar blend of style, quality and value. If the ride was a little more comfortable and some of the tech easier to use, I’d be happier, but UK buyers are still going to love this latest Jaecoo.”

Author: Steve Fowler

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2025, the Jaecoo 5 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2025, the Jaecoo 5 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Petrol models 41 mpg C CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 159 g/km C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 26 C

The Jaecoo 5 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions for the petrol-engined models are competitive for this category. Insurance looks pretty good too – predicted to sit at around the overall market average. However, we don’t yet have servicing and maintenance data so check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Jaecoo 5 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Jaecoo 5, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Jaecoo 5

Overall rating A 81% New car warranty duration 7 years New car warranty mileage 100,000 miles Battery warranty duration 0 years Battery warranty mileage 0 miles

Jaecoo’s new car warranty is better/worse than average, and better/worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Jaecoo 5. The duration is seven years, with a limit of 100,000 miles.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Jaecoo 5

As of November 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Jaecoo 5. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Jaecoo 5 dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Jaecoo 5, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Tonale | BMW X1 | Citroën C4 | Dacia Duster | Fiat 600 | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Bayon | Hyundai Kona | Jeep Renegade | Kia Niro | Lexus UX Hybrid | MG ZS | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | Toyota C-HR | Toyota Yaris Cross | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland | Volkswagen Taigo | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volvo XC40

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Jaecoo range at The Car Expert

Buy a Jaecoo 5

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Jaecoo 5, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a Jaecoo 5

If you’re looking to lease a new Jaecoo 5, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)