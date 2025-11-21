fbpx

Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Jaecoo 5

(2025 - present)

Jaecoo 5 | Expert Rating

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

56
%
D

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

44
%
E

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

60
%
C

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

53
%
D

Summary

The Jaecoo 5 is a petrol-powered budget-end compact SUV/crossover, that arrived on UK roads in the second half of 2025. It also has an electric sibling – the E5 – which we will cover separately.

Positioned as a smaller and cheaper version of the Jaecoo 7 SUV – the Chinese marque’s first model to launch in the UK to considerable sales success, the 5 is Jaecoo’s answer to the Skoda Kamiq and the Nissan Juke, with a lead-in price tag that undercuts most rivals in the small SUV class.

“It can’t compete with European rivals when it comes to refinement”, says Paul Barker of Auto Express, “but it offers an impressive amount of space for the price.” Reviewers agree that this compact Jaecoo offers great value-for-money, but comes with several trade-offs, Carwow’s Darren Cassey arguing that “it’s so poor to drive you’re better off looking elsewhere.”

“It’s well-equipped and the interior is a cut above a lot of similarly priced rivals”, concludes Car’s Ryan Gilmore. “If the gearbox, suspension and steering were all overhauled, it’d be a decent pick.”

Regardless of general reviewer outlook, Steve Fowler of The Independent believes the 5 will be a popular choice in the UK. Sub-par driving dynamics aside, its pricing is hard to ignore. “For the average buyer it’ll likely feel fine. It’s cheap to run. And that’s what matters most to many people.”

As of November 2025, the Jaecoo 5 holds a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 56%.

Jaecoo 5 highlights

  • Competitive pricing and well-equipped as standard
  • Fit and finish more than a match for rivals
  • Jaecoo’s generous seven-year warranty

Jaecoo 5 lowlights

  • Vague steering with little feedback
  • Unrefined petrol engine
  • Rather firm ride quality

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV
Engines: petrol
Price: From £24,505 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Jaecoo 5 front view | Expert Rating
Jaecoo 5 rear view | Expert Rating
Jaecoo 5 interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Jaecoo 5 is reasonably priced and practical, but it’s so poor to drive you’re better off looking elsewhere.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Darren Cassey

“The new Jaecoo 5 can’t compete with European rivals when it comes to refinement, but it offers an impressive amount of space for the price.”

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Paul Barker

More reviews

Business Car

Car

Honest John

The Independent

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2025, the Jaecoo 5 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2025, the Jaecoo 5 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Petrol models41 mpgC
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models159 g/kmC
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models26C

The Jaecoo 5 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions for the petrol-engined models are competitive for this category. Insurance looks pretty good too – predicted to sit at around the overall market average. However, we don’t yet have servicing and maintenance data so check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Jaecoo 5 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Jaecoo 5, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Jaecoo 5

Overall ratingA81%
New car warranty duration7 years
New car warranty mileage100,000 miles
Battery warranty duration0 years
Battery warranty mileage0 miles

Jaecoo’s new car warranty is better/worse than average, and better/worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Jaecoo 5. The duration is seven years, with a limit of 100,000 miles.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Jaecoo 5

As of November 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Jaecoo 5. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Jaecoo 5 dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Jaecoo 5, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Tonale | BMW X1 | Citroën C4 | Dacia Duster | Fiat 600 | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Bayon | Hyundai Kona | Jeep Renegade | Kia Niro | Lexus UX Hybrid | MG ZSNissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | Toyota C-HR | Toyota Yaris Cross | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland | Volkswagen Taigo | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volvo XC40

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Jaecoo range at The Car Expert

It’s time to reveal the best cars of the year…

It’s time to reveal the best cars of the year…

Three more Chinese car brands coming to the UK this year

Three more Chinese car brands coming to the UK this year

China – the world’s new automotive superpower

China – the world’s new automotive superpower

Which new cars are built in China?

Which new cars are built in China?

Pricing announced for electric Jaecoo E5

Pricing announced for electric Jaecoo E5

Pricing announced for Jaceoo 5 SUV

Pricing announced for Jaceoo 5 SUV

All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

Everything you need to know about Jaecoo

Everything you need to know about Jaecoo

Jaecoo launches in the UK

Jaecoo launches in the UK

Jaecoo 7

Jaecoo 7

New Omoda 7 and Jaecoo 5 SUVs debut

New Omoda 7 and Jaecoo 5 SUVs debut

Jaecoo 7 test drive

Jaecoo 7 test drive

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The small but spacious Jaecoo 5 SUV is a great value-for-money family car package, but its driving experience leaves a lot to be desired.

