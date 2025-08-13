fbpx
Pricing announced for electric Jaecoo E5

Jaecoo has announced the pricing and specifications of its new compact E5 SUV, which is the brand's first electric model to reach the UK

by Sean Rees

Jaecoo has announced the pricing and trim specifications of its new compact E5 SUV, which is the Chinese brand’s first electric model to reach the UK.

Sharing the same nameplate as its Omoda E5 counterpart (another Chery-owned brand), the Jaecoo E5 is a leftfield rival to the likes of the Kia EV3, Hyundai Kona Electric and Skoda Elroq in the small electric SUV category, powered by a 61kWh battery pack and 207hp electric motoring pairing that reportedly returns 248 miles on a single charge.

By comparison, that is 16 miles more than the entry-level 52kWh Elroq can muster without recharging, and for several thousand pounds cheaper upfront. That said, the Omoda E5 which is powered by the same battery can reportedly handle up to 257 miles of travel on a single charge, but for a higher on-the-road price tag.

The E5 can charge at DC speeds of up to 80kW – a 30% to 80% battery top-up taking 27 minutes – and can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 7.7 seconds. The car also has a vehicle-to-load (V2L) port, allowing for external electric devices to be powered using the car’s battery.

Compared to the petrol-powered Jaecoo 5 which is due to arrive imminently, the E5 has a flat panel in place of the petrol’s front grille. Excluding the front fascia, the electric SUV’s exterior looks are essentially identical to the 5, and has a similar silhouette to the larger petrol or plug-in hybrid Jaecoo 7 SUV that has been on sale in the UK since the start of this year.

Inside, the five-seat E5 comes with a 13-inch portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a six-speaker Sony sound system as part of the standard ‘Pure’ trim.

A top-spec ‘Luxury’ equipment grade will also be offered, which comes with an eight-speaker Sony sound system, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient interior lighting and a wireless smartphone charging pad. Regardless of trim, the E5 is covered by a seven-year/100,000 mile warranty. 

UK pricing will start at over £27k, rising to over £30k for the ‘Luxury’. The first customer deliveries are expected to arrive on UK roads in October.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
