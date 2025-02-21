fbpx
Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Skoda Elroq is a small all-electric SUV/crossover that arrived on UK roads in 2025 as the smaller sibling to Skoda’s highly-regarded Enyaq SUV.

Described as “one of the best electric cars on sale right now” by Heycar’s Phil Hall, the Carbuyer team concludes that the Elroq is “an impressive small electric SUV which takes the best bits of the Enyaq” but instead caters to those who don’t necessarily need all the space the larger all-electric SUV offers.

Parker’s Ted Welford adds that the car has a “smart, well-built interior” and has “an excellent ride and handling balance.” That said, he also says that the Skoda is “let down” by its “slightly confusing” trim structure and also its excessive options list. Other outlets have also criticized the car’s lack of physical dials or buttons for the climate control – those settings accessed through the infotainment screen.

As of February 2025, we don’t have enough data to issue the Skoda Elroq with an Expert Rating. Checking back soon for the latest information.

Elroq highlights

  • Comfortable driving experience
  • Spacious high-quality cabin
  • Top-spec ’85’ model has long battery range…

Elroq lowlights

  • No physical buttons for climate control
  • Not all that exciting to drive
  • …the ’85’ is comparatively expensive

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £31,500 on-road

Launched: Winter 2024/25
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of February 2025, the Skoda Elroq has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of February 2025, the Skoda Elroq has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

No data yet

As of February 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Skoda Elroq. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

No reliability rating

As of February 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Skoda Elroq to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Elroq, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

As of February 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Skoda Elroq. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Skoda dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Skoda Elroq, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q4 e-tron | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 E-Tense | Honda e:Ny1 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyunda Kona Electric | Jeep Avenger | Kia Niro EV Kia EV6 | Mazda MX-30 | MG ZS EV | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-2008 | Renault Mégane E-Tech | Vauxhall Mokka Electric | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo EX30

More news, reviews and information about the Skoda Elroq at The Car Expert

New electric Škoda Elroq now on sale

New electric Škoda Elroq now on sale

The compact electric Skoda Elroq crossover has been praised for its spacious cabin and comfortable drive, as well as its affordable pricing.Skoda Elroq
