The Skoda Elroq is a small all-electric SUV/crossover that arrived on UK roads in 2025 as the smaller sibling to Skoda’s highly-regarded Enyaq SUV.
Described as “one of the best electric cars on sale right now” by Heycar’s Phil Hall, the Carbuyer team concludes that the Elroq is “an impressive small electric SUV which takes the best bits of the Enyaq” but instead caters to those who don’t necessarily need all the space the larger all-electric SUV offers.
Parker’s Ted Welford adds that the car has a “smart, well-built interior” and has “an excellent ride and handling balance.” That said, he also says that the Skoda is “let down” by its “slightly confusing” trim structure and also its excessive options list. Other outlets have also criticized the car’s lack of physical dials or buttons for the climate control – those settings accessed through the infotainment screen.
As of February 2025, we don’t have enough data to issue the Skoda Elroq with an Expert Rating. Checking back soon for the latest information.
Elroq highlights
- Comfortable driving experience
- Spacious high-quality cabin
- Top-spec ’85’ model has long battery range…
Elroq lowlights
- No physical buttons for climate control
- Not all that exciting to drive
- …the ’85’ is comparatively expensive
Key specifications
Body style: Small SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £31,500 on-road
Launched: Winter 2024/25
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“Sometimes the simplest ideas are the best, and the Skoda Elroq proves it. Rather than reinventing the wheel, it delivers the same strong focus on value, space, functionality and comfort as the best-selling Skoda Enyaq, just crammed into a more compact, more affordable package. The surprisingly striking design allows the Elroq to stand apart from its bigger brother, too.”
Author: Ellis Hyde
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“In a crowded market, with prices starting at £31,500, on first evidence Skoda look to have another future EV fleet star on its hands.”
Author: Martyn Collins
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Skoda Elroq might not be the cool or desirable kid in the electric SUV class, but it does the sensible side of things far better than anything else at this price. Sensible is the new cool.”
Author: Ted Welford
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.8 / 10
“The Skoda Elroq is an impressive second EV outing for the Czech brand, with a comfortable ride and impressive practicality.”
Author: Charlie Harvey
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“Practical, clever and good value – the Skoda Elroq won’t set any hearts racing but should be a great buy.”
Author: Mat Watson
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“It distills all the bits we love about the Enyaq into a more compact and more affordable package.”
Author: Tom Barnard
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The clean, contemporary design certainly looks the part, it’s well equipped and comes with a spacious cabin. Just as importantly, electric range is also very good and better than a lot of other EVs in this class. One of the best electric cars on sale right now.”
Author: Phil Hall
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.4 / 10
“We love the Elroq’s versatile and spacious cabin, with its large boot and generous rear-seat room that is most impressive for a compact SUV. The Elroq also has a smart, well-built interior and is very good to drive with an excellent ride and handling balance.”
Author: Ted Welford
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Fancy yourself an Enyaq, but ideally want something slightly smaller? Get yourself an Elroq.”
Author: Peter Rawlins
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of February 2025, the Skoda Elroq has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of February 2025, the Skoda Elroq has not been assessed by Green NCAP.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of February 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Skoda Elroq. Check back again soon.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of February 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Skoda Elroq to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Elroq, we’ll publish the results here.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Skoda Elroq
As of February 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Skoda Elroq. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Skoda dealer.
