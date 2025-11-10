fbpx

Skoda Elroq vRS

(2025 - present)

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Skoda Elroq vRS is a small performance SUV/crossover that sits at the top of the electric Elroq range.

On sale in the UK since Summer 2025, the British motoring media have criticised the Skoda for its rather underwhelming driving experience when compared to petrol-powered performance models – a criticism levelled against the large majority of performance EVs – but is praised when compared to direct rivals like the Abarth 600e and Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce.

“As a performance car the Skoda Elroq vRS is a little underwhelming, much like the larger Enyaq vRS“, concludes the Honest John team. “It remains appealing, however, simply because the regular Elroq is so good” – which has been widely praised for its comfortable driving experience, high-quality cabin and battery range.

Reviewers generally struggle to recommend the vRS because, as Parker’s Ted Welford explains, “it just doesn’t feel a big enough step over the standard car” – a criticism amplified by the fact that this performance EV cost several thousand pounds more than the Elroq ’85 Edition’, which isn’t much slower, is more energy efficient and has a longer single charge battery range.

While in agreement that the Elroq vRS doesn’t provide the driving excitement of petrol-powered equivalents, Heycar’s Matt Robinson adds that the EV is “heavily loaded with kit” and “priced fairly, so it makes sense if you want all the bells and whistles plus strong straight-line performance.”

As of November 2025, the Skoda Elroq vRS holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 65%. While it scores well for its predicted running costs, Skoda’s new EV warranty offering is only average, and we don’t yet have any Euro NCAP safety data.

Elroq vRS highlights

  • Strong straight-line pace and acceleration
  • Practical, high-quality interior
  • Better driving position than EV ‘hot’ SUV rivals

Elroq vRS lowlights

  • Not as engaging to drive as petrol equivalents
  • Price makes it hard to recommend over Elroq
  • Rather basic new car warranty

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £46,560 on-road

Launched: Summer 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Skoda Elroq vRS front view | Expert Rating
Skoda Elroq vRS rear view | Expert Rating
Skoda Elroq vRS front interior view | Expert Rating
Skoda Elroq vRS rear interior view | Expert Rating
Skoda Elroq vRS boot view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The swiftest-accelerating Skoda yet is an excellent electric family car but lacks excitement to back up its vRS badge.”

Score: 6 / 10

Read full review
Evo

James Taylor

“It may be the brand’s quickest car yet, but the Skoda Elroq vRS is the least recommendable version in an otherwise brilliant range.”

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Max Adams

More reviews

Auto Trader

Business Car

Car

Heycar

Honest John

Parkers

The Independent

The Sun

The Sunday Times

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2025, the Skoda Elroq vRS has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2025, the Skoda Elroq vRS has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Elroq is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models339 milesA
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models3.8 m/KWhD
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models37D

The Skoda Elroq vRS is a relatively expensive car to own and run when compared to electric cars of a similar size, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

While its average battery range of 339 miles is competitive in the EV crossover class, and a great deal more charge than rivals ‘hot’ SUV rivals like the Abarth 600e provide, the car’s electrical efficiency of 3.8k/KWh (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is below average. As you might imagine, the Elroq vRS isn’t as energy efficient as the standard Elroq, but not by much.

The performance EV’s insurance premiums bracket is predicted to be more expensive than the average car.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Skoda Elroq vRS to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Elroq vRS, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Skoda Elroq vRS

Overall ratingC50%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Skoda’s new car warranty is pretty much the bare minimum offered in the UK, with a duration of three years and a limit of 60,000 miles. Other rivals in the price bracket do better (and in some cases, much better).

In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Elroq vRS has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Skoda Elroq vRS

As of November 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Skoda Elroq vRS. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Skoda dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Skoda Elroq vRS has received

2025

  • The Sunday Times Driving AwardsCar of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Skoda Elroq vRS, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Abarth 600e | Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica VeloceCupra BornMG 4 XPower | Mini Aceman John Cooper Works | Smart #3 Brabus

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Skoda Elroq vRS at The Car Expert

New Skoda Elroq vRS revealed

New Skoda Elroq vRS revealed

The Skoda Elroq vRS offers pace and practicality in equal measure, but its pricing makes the electric SUV hard to recommend over the standard Elroq range.

