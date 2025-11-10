Summary

The Skoda Elroq vRS is a small performance SUV/crossover that sits at the top of the electric Elroq range.

On sale in the UK since Summer 2025, the British motoring media have criticised the Skoda for its rather underwhelming driving experience when compared to petrol-powered performance models – a criticism levelled against the large majority of performance EVs – but is praised when compared to direct rivals like the Abarth 600e and Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce.

“As a performance car the Skoda Elroq vRS is a little underwhelming, much like the larger Enyaq vRS“, concludes the Honest John team. “It remains appealing, however, simply because the regular Elroq is so good” – which has been widely praised for its comfortable driving experience, high-quality cabin and battery range.

Reviewers generally struggle to recommend the vRS because, as Parker’s Ted Welford explains, “it just doesn’t feel a big enough step over the standard car” – a criticism amplified by the fact that this performance EV cost several thousand pounds more than the Elroq ’85 Edition’, which isn’t much slower, is more energy efficient and has a longer single charge battery range.

While in agreement that the Elroq vRS doesn’t provide the driving excitement of petrol-powered equivalents, Heycar’s Matt Robinson adds that the EV is “heavily loaded with kit” and “priced fairly, so it makes sense if you want all the bells and whistles plus strong straight-line performance.”

As of November 2025, the Skoda Elroq vRS holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 65%. While it scores well for its predicted running costs, Skoda’s new EV warranty offering is only average, and we don’t yet have any Euro NCAP safety data.

Elroq vRS highlights Strong straight-line pace and acceleration

Practical, high-quality interior

Better driving position than EV ‘hot’ SUV rivals Elroq vRS lowlights Not as engaging to drive as petrol equivalents

Price makes it hard to recommend over Elroq

Rather basic new car warranty

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £46,560 on-road Launched: Summer 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The swiftest-accelerating Skoda yet is an excellent electric family car but lacks excitement to back up its vRS badge.” Score: 6 / 10 Read full review

“It may be the brand’s quickest car yet, but the Skoda Elroq vRS is the least recommendable version in an otherwise brilliant range.” Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Score: 8 / 10

“This Skoda Elroq vRS version bundlies all the tasty kit you pay extra for on the other versions, wraps it in sporty bodywork with optional loud paint, increases the power and sharpens the handling to match. Great if you want your Elroq to have all the toys, look a little funkier and have a bit more pace but you’d have to really want all that to shoulder the extra cost.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Business Car Score: 8 / 10

“The vRS is a faster version of the already brilliant Elroq, but here’s the problem, as in terms of the looks and drive, and given the £5K premium over the 85 Sportline, we’re not convinced the vRS is a better choice.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car Score: 6 / 10

“If you want a sporty and fun electric SUV, the Skoda Elroq vRS isn’t that car. It’s quick and still a good all-rounder to drive, but so is the standard Elroq, which is the car you should go for.”

Author: Ted Welford, Jake Groves

Read review Heycar Score: 7 / 10

“The Skoda Elroq vRS offers up a hefty dose of deja vu, underwhelming as a performance car in exactly the same way as the Enyaq vRS. It’s heavily loaded with kit, though, and priced fairly, so it makes sense if you want all the bells and whistles plus strong straight-line performance.”

Author: Matt Robinson

Read review Honest John Score: 8 / 10

“As a performance car the Skoda Elroq vRS is a little underwhelming, much like the larger Enyaq vRS. It remains appealing, however, simply because the regular Elroq is so good. It’s no harder to live with than other models in the range and is well-equipped.”

Read review Parkers Score: 7.4 / 10

“While we have a lot of time for other sporty Skodas, we don’t admire the Elroq vRS in the same way as it just doesn’t feel a big enough step over the standard car and lacks the fun factor.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review The Independent Score: 8 / 10

“The hot version of the Elroq can behave itself when it needs to, with calm handling and unobnoxious styling that can sometimes make it hard to differentiate from the standard Elroq.”

Author: Steve Hogarty

Read review The Sun “What impresses most is the handling. For a heavy vehicle, it corners tidily. The steering is light but accurate. The body is well tied-down, neither rolling on corners or floating when the road crests and dips.”

Author: Rob Gill

Read review The Sunday Times Score: 10 / 10

“The Elroq vRS’s ride is superior and more adjustable than that of its chief rivals, the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima and Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce, which are still both very decent cars.”

Author: Will Dron

Read review Top Gear Score: 6 / 10

“The vRS is for people who’ve already decided on an Elroq – a fine car in its own right. Once in a blue moon they’ll enjoy a quick hoon along an empty road, and the rest of the time they’ll be happy petting the microsuede dash like it’s an emotional support animal. Nout wrong with that. But if it’s engagement you’re after, the Elroq vRS isn’t where you’ll find it.”

Author: Joe Holding

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2025, the Skoda Elroq vRS has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2025, the Skoda Elroq vRS has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Elroq is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 339 miles A Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 3.8 m/KWh D Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 37 D

The Skoda Elroq vRS is a relatively expensive car to own and run when compared to electric cars of a similar size, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

While its average battery range of 339 miles is competitive in the EV crossover class, and a great deal more charge than rivals ‘hot’ SUV rivals like the Abarth 600e provide, the car’s electrical efficiency of 3.8k/KWh (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is below average. As you might imagine, the Elroq vRS isn’t as energy efficient as the standard Elroq, but not by much.

The performance EV’s insurance premiums bracket is predicted to be more expensive than the average car.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Skoda Elroq vRS to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Elroq vRS, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Skoda Elroq vRS

Overall rating C 50% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Skoda’s new car warranty is pretty much the bare minimum offered in the UK, with a duration of three years and a limit of 60,000 miles. Other rivals in the price bracket do better (and in some cases, much better).

In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Elroq vRS has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Skoda Elroq vRS

As of November 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Skoda Elroq vRS. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Skoda dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Skoda Elroq vRS has received

2025 The Sunday Times Driving Awards – Car of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Skoda Elroq vRS, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Abarth 600e | Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce | Cupra Born | MG 4 XPower | Mini Aceman John Cooper Works | Smart #3 Brabus

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Skoda Elroq vRS at The Car Expert

Buy a Skoda Elroq vRS

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Skoda Elroq vRS, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a Skoda Elroq vRS

If you’re looking to lease a new Skoda Elroq vRS, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)