Summary
The Skoda Elroq vRS is a small performance SUV/crossover that sits at the top of the electric Elroq range.
On sale in the UK since Summer 2025, the British motoring media have criticised the Skoda for its rather underwhelming driving experience when compared to petrol-powered performance models – a criticism levelled against the large majority of performance EVs – but is praised when compared to direct rivals like the Abarth 600e and Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce.
“As a performance car the Skoda Elroq vRS is a little underwhelming, much like the larger Enyaq vRS“, concludes the Honest John team. “It remains appealing, however, simply because the regular Elroq is so good” – which has been widely praised for its comfortable driving experience, high-quality cabin and battery range.
Reviewers generally struggle to recommend the vRS because, as Parker’s Ted Welford explains, “it just doesn’t feel a big enough step over the standard car” – a criticism amplified by the fact that this performance EV cost several thousand pounds more than the Elroq ’85 Edition’, which isn’t much slower, is more energy efficient and has a longer single charge battery range.
While in agreement that the Elroq vRS doesn’t provide the driving excitement of petrol-powered equivalents, Heycar’s Matt Robinson adds that the EV is “heavily loaded with kit” and “priced fairly, so it makes sense if you want all the bells and whistles plus strong straight-line performance.”
As of November 2025, the Skoda Elroq vRS holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 65%. While it scores well for its predicted running costs, Skoda’s new EV warranty offering is only average, and we don’t yet have any Euro NCAP safety data.
Elroq vRS highlights
- Strong straight-line pace and acceleration
- Practical, high-quality interior
- Better driving position than EV ‘hot’ SUV rivals
Elroq vRS lowlights
- Not as engaging to drive as petrol equivalents
- Price makes it hard to recommend over Elroq
- Rather basic new car warranty
Key specifications
Body style: Small SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £46,560 on-road
Launched: Summer 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Featured reviews
“The swiftest-accelerating Skoda yet is an excellent electric family car but lacks excitement to back up its vRS badge.”
Score: 6 / 10Read full review
“It may be the brand’s quickest car yet, but the Skoda Elroq vRS is the least recommendable version in an otherwise brilliant range.”
Score: 7 / 10Read full review
More reviews
Auto Trader
Score: 8 / 10
“This Skoda Elroq vRS version bundlies all the tasty kit you pay extra for on the other versions, wraps it in sporty bodywork with optional loud paint, increases the power and sharpens the handling to match. Great if you want your Elroq to have all the toys, look a little funkier and have a bit more pace but you’d have to really want all that to shoulder the extra cost.”
Author: Dan Trent
Read review
Business Car
Score: 8 / 10
“The vRS is a faster version of the already brilliant Elroq, but here’s the problem, as in terms of the looks and drive, and given the £5K premium over the 85 Sportline, we’re not convinced the vRS is a better choice.”
Author: Martyn Collins
Read review
Car
Score: 6 / 10
“If you want a sporty and fun electric SUV, the Skoda Elroq vRS isn’t that car. It’s quick and still a good all-rounder to drive, but so is the standard Elroq, which is the car you should go for.”
Author: Ted Welford, Jake Groves
Read review
Heycar
Score: 7 / 10
“The Skoda Elroq vRS offers up a hefty dose of deja vu, underwhelming as a performance car in exactly the same way as the Enyaq vRS. It’s heavily loaded with kit, though, and priced fairly, so it makes sense if you want all the bells and whistles plus strong straight-line performance.”
Author: Matt Robinson
Read review
Honest John
Score: 8 / 10
“As a performance car the Skoda Elroq vRS is a little underwhelming, much like the larger Enyaq vRS. It remains appealing, however, simply because the regular Elroq is so good. It’s no harder to live with than other models in the range and is well-equipped.”
Read review
Parkers
Score: 7.4 / 10
“While we have a lot of time for other sporty Skodas, we don’t admire the Elroq vRS in the same way as it just doesn’t feel a big enough step over the standard car and lacks the fun factor.”
Author: Ted Welford
Read review
The Independent
Score: 8 / 10
“The hot version of the Elroq can behave itself when it needs to, with calm handling and unobnoxious styling that can sometimes make it hard to differentiate from the standard Elroq.”
Author: Steve Hogarty
Read review
The Sun
“What impresses most is the handling. For a heavy vehicle, it corners tidily. The steering is light but accurate. The body is well tied-down, neither rolling on corners or floating when the road crests and dips.”
Author: Rob Gill
Read review
The Sunday Times
Score: 10 / 10
“The Elroq vRS’s ride is superior and more adjustable than that of its chief rivals, the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima and Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce, which are still both very decent cars.”
Author: Will Dron
Read review
Top Gear
Score: 6 / 10
“The vRS is for people who’ve already decided on an Elroq – a fine car in its own right. Once in a blue moon they’ll enjoy a quick hoon along an empty road, and the rest of the time they’ll be happy petting the microsuede dash like it’s an emotional support animal. Nout wrong with that. But if it’s engagement you’re after, the Elroq vRS isn’t where you’ll find it.”
Author: Joe Holding
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of November 2025, the Skoda Elroq vRS has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of November 2025, the Skoda Elroq vRS has not been assessed by Green NCAP.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Elroq is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|Battery range
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|EV models
|339 miles
|A
|Electrical efficiency
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|EV models
|3.8 m/KWh
|D
|Insurance group
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|All models
|37
|D
The Skoda Elroq vRS is a relatively expensive car to own and run when compared to electric cars of a similar size, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.
While its average battery range of 339 miles is competitive in the EV crossover class, and a great deal more charge than rivals ‘hot’ SUV rivals like the Abarth 600e provide, the car’s electrical efficiency of 3.8k/KWh (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is below average. As you might imagine, the Elroq vRS isn’t as energy efficient as the standard Elroq, but not by much.
The performance EV’s insurance premiums bracket is predicted to be more expensive than the average car.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of November 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Skoda Elroq vRS to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Elroq vRS, we’ll publish the results here.
Warranty rating
New car warranty information for the Skoda Elroq vRS
|Overall rating
|C
|50%
|New car warranty duration
|3 years
|New car warranty mileage
|60,000 miles
|Battery warranty duration
|8 years
|Battery warranty mileage
|100,000 miles
Skoda’s new car warranty is pretty much the bare minimum offered in the UK, with a duration of three years and a limit of 60,000 miles. Other rivals in the price bracket do better (and in some cases, much better).
In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Elroq vRS has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.
If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Skoda Elroq vRS
As of November 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Skoda Elroq vRS. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Skoda dealer.
Awards
Significant UK trophies and awards that the Skoda Elroq vRS has received
2025
- The Sunday Times Driving Awards – Car of the Year
Similar cars
If you’re looking at a new or used Skoda Elroq vRS, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Abarth 600e | Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce | Cupra Born | MG 4 XPower | Mini Aceman John Cooper Works | Smart #3 Brabus
