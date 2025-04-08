fbpx
New Skoda Elroq vRS revealed

Skoda has unveiled a top-spec 'vRS' version of its new Elroq crossover, which the brand says will become the fastest car in its UK range

by Sean Rees

Skoda has unveiled a range-topping ‘vRS’ performance version of its new compact Elroq crossover, which the brand says will become the fastest car in its UK range.

Set to debut at the Milan motor show this year, the sporty all-electric Elroq vRS is all-wheel drive, with an electric motor on each axle. This 340hp motor pairing is powered by a 84kWh battery which can charge at speeds of up to 185kW at DC fast-charging stations, with a 10% to 80% battery top up taking around 26 minutes.

Dubbed by Skoda as its “fastest charging and accelerating production model to date”, the crossover can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.4 seconds, with the car’s top speed electronically capped at 111mph. That makes it a tenth of a second quicker to 62mph than the larger Enyaq vRS. The manufacturer adds that the Elroq vRS can muster up to 340 miles of travel on a single charge.

By comparison, the 77kWh Elroq ‘model ‘Edition 85’, which was the top-spec package before the scheduled arrival of the vRS, can travel up to 360 miles on a single charge, and completes the same 0-62mph sprint in 6.6 seconds.

The vRS differs from the lead-in Elroq trim choice thanks to black wing mirrors and window surrounds, new-look front bumper air intakes, a full-width reflector strip on the redesigned rear bumper and five-spoke alloy wheels that are available in sizes up to 21-inches.

Maxtrix LED headlights are included as part of the vRS package, as is rear privacy glass and LED rear lights with dynamic indicators.

Inside, the car comes with a 13-inch infotainment display that juts out of the dashboard and a 5-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. An electrically adjustable driver’s seat with massage function also comes as standard. The front seats also have a heating function.

The seats are trimmed in a ‘Suedia’ microfibre material with lime green contrast stitching. The steering wheel is heated and trimmed in perforated leather, and the car comes with a wireless smartphone charging pad and three-zone climate control. Opening the rear tailgate reveals 470 litres of boot space.

That sums up what we know about the new Skoda Elroq vRS so far. UK pricing details will be announced later this month, with the first customer orders scheduled for delivery this Summer.

