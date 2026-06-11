Summary
The Hyundai Ioniq 3 is an all-electric family hatchback that is likely to arrive in UK showrooms in late 2026 or early 2027.
Positioned above the compact Inster city car and below the larger Ioniq 5 hatchback and Ioniq 6 saloon in Hyundai’s all-electric line-up, the Ioniq 3 is set to challenge the sales of the similarly-sized MG 4 and Volkswagen ID.3.
While the hatchback has been officially unveiled, its still early days yet. No one in the British motoring media has got behind the wheel of the Ioniq 3. That means we have no review scores to display at the moment.
We will update this page with more information and reviews, as well as safety and running cost data, as soon as those are available. Check back soon!
Key specifications
Body style: Small hatchback
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: TBA
Launching: Winter 2026/27
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.
There are no test drive reviews on the Hyundai Ioniq – foreign or UK-based test drives – to display here currently. Once reviews from the UK automotive media are published, we will update this section.
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of June 2026, the Hyundai Ioniq 3 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of May 2026, the Hyundai Ioniq 3 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the [Model] is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of June 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Hyundai Ioniq 3. Check back again soon.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of June 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Hyundai Ioniq 3 to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Ioniq 3, we’ll publish the results here.
Warranty rating
New car warranty information for the Hyundai Ioniq 3
|Overall rating
|A
|93%
|New car warranty duration
|5 years
|New car warranty mileage
|Unlimited miles
|Battery warranty duration
|8 years
|Battery warranty mileage
|100,000 miles
Hyundai’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Ioniq 3.
The duration is five years, with no limit on mileage. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the electric car has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Hyundai Ioniq 3
As of June 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Hyundai Ioniq 3. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Hyundai dealer.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at a new or used Hyundai Ioniq 3, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica | BMW iX1| BYD Atto 2 | Citroën ë-C3 Aircross | Cupra Born | DS 3 E-Tense | Fiat 600e | Ford Puma Gen-E | Honda e:Ny1 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Jeep Avenger | Kia Niro EV | Mazda MX-30 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | MG ZS EV | Omoda E5 | Peugeot e-2008 | Renault Mégane E-Tech | Smart #1 | Suzuki e-Vitara | Toyota Urban Cruiser | Vauxhall Mokka Electric | Volkswagen ID.3 | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo EX30
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Hyundai Ioniq 3 at The Car Expert
Buy a Hyundai Ioniq 3
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