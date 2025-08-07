fbpx
Suzuki e Vitara

Suzuki e Vitara | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Suzuki e Vitara is a small electric crossover, and Suzuki’s first battery-powered model to launch in the UK.

Built on the same foundations as the similar Toyota Urban Cruiser, the five-door e Vitara is now in production at Suzuki’s factory in India, and has been given a lukewarm reception by the British motoring media so far, while review coverage is currently limited at the time of writing.

“The e Vitara is good to drive – it’s neat and tidy out on the road, with great feeling steering”, says Parker’s Jake Groves, adding that the SUV’s all-wheel drive (not standard) off-roading ability is rather unique in a very competitive electric SUV class.

The Carwow team adds that the e Vitara is well-equipped as standard, alongside the car’s competitive price tag, but that “alternatives are more practical and go further on a charge.”

While UK pricing has been confirmed for the Suzuki, the brand are yet to announced the full trim specifications for the model. We will continue to update this page as we get more information about the new e Vitara in coming weeks, so check back regularly for all the latest information.

e Vitara highlights

  • Well-equipped and attractively priced
  • Available with all-wheel drive
  • Refined driving experience

e Vitara lowlights

  • Infotainment input lag
  • Rivals are more practical and have more boot space
  • Some cheap interior materials

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £29,999 on-road (not including £3,750 discount valid until December 31st 2025)

Launched: Summer 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Suzuki e Vitara front view | Expert Rating
Suzuki e Vitara rear view | Expert Rating
Suzuki e Vitara interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Car

Carwow

Electrifying.com

Parkers

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of August 2025, the Suzuki e-Vitara has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of August 2025, the Suzuki e Vitara has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the e Vitara is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of August 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Suzuki e Vitara. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of August 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Suzuki e Vitara to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the e Vitara, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Suzuki e Vitara

Overall ratingC56%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Suzuki’s new car warranty is fairly average, offering around the same coverage as rival brands in a similar price bracket as the e Vitara.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this electric SUV has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Suzuki e Vitara

As of August 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Suzuki e Vitara. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Suzuki dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Suzuki e Vitara, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Junior | BMW iX1 | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 E-Tense | Fiat 600e | Ford Puma Gen-EHyundai Kona Electric | Jeep Avenger Kia EV3 | Kia Niro EV | Mazda MX-30 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Mini Aceman | Peugeot e-2008 | Smart #3 | Vauxhall Mokka Electric Volvo EX30 | Volvo EX40

More news, reviews and information about the Suzuki e Vitara at The Car Expert

Electric car grant – all the EVs with discounts

Electric car grant – all the EVs with discounts

Suzuki e Vitara prices and models

Suzuki e Vitara prices and models

Electric Suzuki e-Vitara crossover set for 2025 arrival

Electric Suzuki e-Vitara crossover set for 2025 arrival

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

