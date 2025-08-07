Summary

The Suzuki e Vitara is a small electric crossover, and Suzuki’s first battery-powered model to launch in the UK.

Built on the same foundations as the similar Toyota Urban Cruiser, the five-door e Vitara is now in production at Suzuki’s factory in India, and has been given a lukewarm reception by the British motoring media so far, while review coverage is currently limited at the time of writing.

“The e Vitara is good to drive – it’s neat and tidy out on the road, with great feeling steering”, says Parker’s Jake Groves, adding that the SUV’s all-wheel drive (not standard) off-roading ability is rather unique in a very competitive electric SUV class.

The Carwow team adds that the e Vitara is well-equipped as standard, alongside the car’s competitive price tag, but that “alternatives are more practical and go further on a charge.”

While UK pricing has been confirmed for the Suzuki, the brand are yet to announced the full trim specifications for the model. We will continue to update this page as we get more information about the new e Vitara in coming weeks, so check back regularly for all the latest information.

e Vitara highlights Well-equipped and attractively priced

Available with all-wheel drive

Refined driving experience e Vitara lowlights Infotainment input lag

Rivals are more practical and have more boot space

Some cheap interior materials

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £29,999 on-road (not including £3,750 discount valid until December 31st 2025) Launched: Summer 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Our first taste of the new eVitara shows that Suzuki still knows how to make a resolutely normal car handle well and offer a bit of charm. Whether it will stack up when so many other cars of its size and expected price are so good remains to be seen.”

Author: Jake Groves

Read review Carwow Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Suzuki e Vitara is an electric SUV that’s well-equipped, though alternatives are more practical and go further on a charge.”

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Suzuki e Vitara is an interesting prospect if you’re after a small-ish, useful-ish electric car with some modest off-road chops.”

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.2 / 10

“We found the Suzuki e Vitara an unexpectedly enjoyable electric car to drive – the steering feels satisfyingly weighty and precise, giving you confidence behind the wheel. It’s also refreshing to see a four-wheel drive option in this class, broadening its appeal for buyers in rural areas or colder climates.”

Author: Jake Groves

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of August 2025, the Suzuki e-Vitara has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of August 2025, the Suzuki e Vitara has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the e Vitara is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of August 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Suzuki e Vitara. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of August 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Suzuki e Vitara to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the e Vitara, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Suzuki e Vitara

Overall rating C 56% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Suzuki’s new car warranty is fairly average, offering around the same coverage as rival brands in a similar price bracket as the e Vitara.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this electric SUV has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Suzuki e Vitara

As of August 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Suzuki e Vitara. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Suzuki dealer.

Alfa Romeo Junior | BMW iX1 | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 E-Tense | Fiat 600e | Ford Puma Gen-E | Hyundai Kona Electric | Jeep Avenger | Kia EV3 | Kia Niro EV | Mazda MX-30 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Mini Aceman | Peugeot e-2008 | Smart #3 | Vauxhall Mokka Electric | Volvo EX30 | Volvo EX40

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Suzuki e Vitara at The Car Expert

