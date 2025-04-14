Summary

The MG S5 EV is a small all-electric SUV/crossover that arrived in UK showrooms in 2025 as the replacement for the now-retired MG ZS EV.

Built on the same foundations as the highly-regarded MG 4 hatchback, Top Gear’s Paul Horell argues that the S5 EV has “vanishingly little charisma” on the road, but is “competent and cheap enough” to be on your family car shortlist.

“It’s comfortable on the road, has a smart, high-quality interior and it undercuts pretty much all rivals on price”, says Car’s Seth Walton. That said, Pete Tullin of Business Car takes issue with the pricing of the top-spec S5 EV model, which is “very close” to the pricing of the Skoda Elroq and Kia EV3, “both of which are more rounded vehicles overall.”

As of April 2025, we are still putting together a complete Expert Rating for the MG S5 EV. Euro NCAP has yet to put the car through its safety testing programme, and we won’t have reliability data for some time yet. Keep checking back for the latest information.

S5 EV highlights Value-for-money entry-level trim

Spacious cabin with good build quality

Generous warranty S5 EV lowlights Top-spec model’s pricing harder to justify

Unsettled ride quality

Loud road noise at speed

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £28,495 on-road Launched: Spring 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Score: 8 / 10

“MG’s conservatively styled B-segment SUV delivers on most counts, but it lacks a bit of flair.”

Author: Jordan Katsianis

Read review Business Car + Score: 6 / 10

“Undoubtedly, the MG S5 is significantly better than its predecessor and yes, the entry model still looks good value. However, the long-range model is priced in very close proximity to similarly specified models with similar range potential such as the Skoda Elroq 50 and Kia EV3, both of which are more rounded vehicles overall.”

Author: Pete Tullin

Read review Car + Score: 6 / 10

“The MGS5 EV is another MG car for people who don’t care about cars. In the capacity of a people-carrying family workhorse it would make a decent option. It’s comfortable on the road, has a smart, high-quality interior and it undercuts pretty much all rivals on price. On paper it looks great, but I think I’d forever find it a difficult car to get excited about.”

Author: Seth Walton

Read review Carwow + “Overall, it’s quite hard to fault the MG S5 EV. It may be a bit boring to look at, and not quite as comfortable over bumps as some alternatives, but it’s also really practical, good value and has a feeling of quality inside that’s been missing from MG’s cars before now.”

Author: Tom Wiltshire

Read review Daily Mail + “MG has managed to continue undercutting its rivals on price without making you feel like you’ve been undersold on quality and equipment. Despite its bargain price, there aren’t any obvious corners cut. If you want an affordable EV that easily transports two adults and two children, then the MG S5 EV should be a prime candidate on your shopping list.”

Author: Freda Lewis-Stempel

Read review Driving Electric + Score: 8 / 10

“The MGS5 EV is a worthwhile improvement on the ZS EV it replaces, with improvements in refinement and performance. It has a hint of the smaller MG4’s well-balanced ride and handling, so it’s unexpectedly good to drive and takes UK road surfaces in its stride. But while it’s not an eyesore, the styling doesn’t have the cohesion or attractiveness of some rivals.”

Author: Antony Ingram

Read review Electrifying.com + Score: 8 / 10

“The MGS5 EV is the replacement for the venerable MG ZS EV, and it’s a great value electric family SUV.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Honest John + Score: 8 / 10

“The MGS5 EV effectively replaces the MG ZS EV and like that car, it represents quite a bargain. Given the range it offers and the high level of standard kit, it’s starting price looks good value. But it’s when you experience the quality that runs throughout that we think you’ll really be swayed. This is a competition-leading small electric SUV.”

Read review Parkers + Score: 6.2 / 10

“MG’s new family-sized bargain”

Author: Seth Walton

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“There’s vanishingly little charisma to the MG S5 electric crossover, but it’s competent and cheap enough.”

Author: Paul Horrell

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2025, the MG S5 EV has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2025, the MG S5 EV has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the S5 EV is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of April 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the MG S5 EV. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the MG S5 EV to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the S5 EV, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the MG S5 EV

As of April 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the S5 EV. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local MG dealer.

