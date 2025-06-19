Suzuki e Vitara prices and models

The all-new Suzuki e Vitara – the company’s first electric car – will be arriving next month, and UK pricing has now been announced. It has been jointly developed with Toyota and shares much of its componentry with the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser.

The e Vitara will be available in two trim levels, lower-spec ‘Motion’ and upper-spec ‘Ultra’, with a choice of two-wheel drive (2WD) or all-wheel drive (AWD). The base model is also available with a smaller battery, making a total of five different versions.

Pricing starts at £30K for the entry-level Motion model with a 49kWh battery. The rest of the range gets a larger 61kWh battery. Two-wheel drive models use a single electric motor to drive the front wheels while the all-wheel drive models (which Suzuki calls Allgrip-e) have two motors, one for the front wheels and one for the rear wheels.

Most customers are likely to be happy with two-wheel drive power rather than spending an extra £2K for all-wheel drive, but there will certainly be a few who will be happy to pay extra for the AWD model.

Model Battery On-road price Motion 2WD 49kWh £29,999 Motion 2WD 61kWh £32,999 Motion AWD 61kWh £34,999 Ultra 2WD 61kWh £35,799 Ultra AWD 61kWh £37,799 Source: Suzuki GB

Suzuki hasn’t announced performance or battery range yet, but Toyota claims the (mechanically identical) two-wheel drive versions of its Urban Cruiser should get about 200 miles of range from the 49kWh battery and 250 miles from the 61kWh battery so we assume that the e Vitara will be similar. The all-wheel drive versions are likely to lose a chunk of battery range in return for better performance and grip.

We don’t have full technical specifications for the e Vitara yet, with Suzuki planning to announce those separately in the lead-up to the car’s UK launch. The jump in price from Motion to Ultra appears to be quite steep, at just under £3K, but we don’t know what you’re getting for your money yet so we’ll have to wait and see.

Suzuki has, however, announced a 0% PCP car finance offer (speak to your local Suzuki dealer for all the details), while customers ordering a car before the end of September will also get a free home charger and 10,000 miles of home charging credit.