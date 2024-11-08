fbpx
TCE Awards reveal

Car of the Year 2025

Coming soon – the very best cars of the year and our Car of the Year 2025. Tune in on Tuesday 3 December to see all the winners!
TCE Awards reveal

Car of the Year 2025

Coming soon – the very best cars of the year and our Car of the Year 2025. Tune in on Tuesday 3 December to see all the winners!
Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

Electric Suzuki e-Vitara crossover set for 2025 arrival

Suzuki has announced that its first electric car will join the brand's UK range next summer - a battery-powered version of the Vitara crossover

Suzuki e-Vitara

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Egg logo 2024

EV home charging solutions from Egg
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

EV subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

Octopus vertical 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Octopus Electric Vehicles
Find out more

Love Electric logo 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Love Electric
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

EV home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

Go Zero logo 600x300px

EV home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees

Suzuki has announced that its first electric car will join the brand’s UK range next summer – a battery-powered version of the Vitara crossover that will be available with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive.

Suzuki is one of the last car manufacturers to unveil an electric model for the UK market, and the e-Vitara will pose a leftfield challenge to the likes of the Mini Aceman and Volvo EX40 when it goes on sale in 2025.

The battery-powered SUV will be available with either a 49kWh or larger 61kWh battery pack, and says that it is aiming for the latter to provide up to 250 miles of single-charge driving and rapid charging speeds of up to 150kW.

While the standard 142hp version is front-wheel drive, the 61kWh version will also be available in a 181hp all-wheel drive configuration, which adds another electric motor to the rear axle.

In all-wheel drive form, the e-Vitara comes with what Suzuki calls a ‘Allgrip-e’ system, which manages the front and rear motors independently to provide more “precise control” of the car when on rough terrain. The driver can also turn on ‘Trail Mode’ which applies the brakes to spinning wheels and distributes power to the opposite tire so that the car can escape challenging terrain “smoothly”.

Built in India, pricing for the new Suzuki e-Vitara is yet to be announced. This and more details, like trim specifications and a precise launch date, are sure to arrive in the coming months. Check back soon!

spot_imgspot_img

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved