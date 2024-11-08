Electric Suzuki e-Vitara crossover set for 2025 arrival

Suzuki has announced that its first electric car will join the brand’s UK range next summer – a battery-powered version of the Vitara crossover that will be available with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive.

Suzuki is one of the last car manufacturers to unveil an electric model for the UK market, and the e-Vitara will pose a leftfield challenge to the likes of the Mini Aceman and Volvo EX40 when it goes on sale in 2025.

The battery-powered SUV will be available with either a 49kWh or larger 61kWh battery pack, and says that it is aiming for the latter to provide up to 250 miles of single-charge driving and rapid charging speeds of up to 150kW.

While the standard 142hp version is front-wheel drive, the 61kWh version will also be available in a 181hp all-wheel drive configuration, which adds another electric motor to the rear axle.

In all-wheel drive form, the e-Vitara comes with what Suzuki calls a ‘Allgrip-e’ system, which manages the front and rear motors independently to provide more “precise control” of the car when on rough terrain. The driver can also turn on ‘Trail Mode’ which applies the brakes to spinning wheels and distributes power to the opposite tire so that the car can escape challenging terrain “smoothly”.

Built in India, pricing for the new Suzuki e-Vitara is yet to be announced. This and more details, like trim specifications and a precise launch date, are sure to arrive in the coming months. Check back soon!