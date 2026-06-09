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Changan Deepal S05

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by Sean Rees
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Summary

The Changan Deepal S05 is a mid-sized electric SUV that arrived in UK showrooms in Spring 2026. Changan has announced that a plug-in hybrid version of the S05 is also set for a UK arrival, which we will cover separately.

A leftfield rival to the likes of the Peugeot E-3008, Renault Scenic E-Tech and Skoda Enyaq, the Deepal S05 has divided reviewers, recieving a mixed bag of review scores from the British motoring media so far.

Described as a “very competent offering” by Electrifying.com’s Tom Ford, Green Car Guide’s Paul Clarke, adds that the SUV is good looking, spacious and the driving experience “features comfortable ride quality with rewarding rear-wheel drive handling.”

For others however, the SUV’s driving experience is a point of criticism. The Car Expert’s own Andrew Charman comments that the Changan isn’t “particularly well-suited to UK road surfaces”, while Eliis Hyde of Auto Express makes note of the car’s “clumsy handling.”

“The Deepal S05 doesn’t feel fully finished”, concludes Which EV’s Tim Barnes-Clay, with the caveat that it is “a strong base to build on” that is well-equipped as standard and offers “an infotainment system that stands out amongst its Chinese rivals.”

We don’t have the complete ownership picture of the Changan Deepal S05 formulated just yet. Once we receive running cost estimations for the model, we will give the SUV an Expert Rating score.

Deepal S05 highlights

  • Well-equipped as standard
  • Intuitive infotainment
  • Practical with large ‘frunk’ storage space
  • Long warranty

Deepal S05 lowlights

  • Rivals go further on a charge
  • Less than confident handling
  • Cheaper rivals available

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £37,990

Launched: Spring 2026
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Changan Deepal S05 front view | Expert Rating
Changan Deepal S05 rear view | Expert Rating
Changan Deepal S05 interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Changan Deepal S05 slots into the innocuous middle of the mid-sized family SUV chart – it scores for space and equipment but these qualities are dulled by less impressive driving manners.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5.8 / 10

Read full review
The Car Expert

Andrew Charman

“The Changan Deepal S05 has its merits, like the impressive amount of space, bountiful standard kit list and better onboard tech than many of the Chinese cars we’ve tested to date. However, all of them are overshadowed by the sub-par driving experience, particularly the clumsy handling.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Ellis Hyde

More reviews

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Car

Carwow

Company Car and Van

Electrifying.com

Green Car Guide

Honest John

Top Gear

Which EV?

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 94%
Child protection: 87%
Vulnerable road users: 78%
Safety assist: 76%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2026, the Changan Deepal S05 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Deepal S05 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

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Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of June 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Changan Deepal S05. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

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Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of June 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Changan Deepal S05 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Deepal S05, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Changan Deepal S05

Overall ratingA98%
New car warranty duration7 years
New car warranty mileage100,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage120,000 miles

Changan’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Deepal S05.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 100,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the electric SUV has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Changan Deepal S05

As of June 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Changan Deepal S05. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Changan dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Changan Deepal S05, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | BYD Atto 3 | Changan Deepal S07 | Citroën ë-C5 Aircross | Cupra Tavascan | Ford Explorer | Geely EX5Hyundai Ioniq 5 | KGM Torres EVX | Leapmotor C10 | Lexus RZ | Mazda CX-6eMercedes-Benz GLC EQ | MG S6 EV | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Omoda E5 | Peugeot e-3008 | Renault Scenic E-Tech | Skoda Enyaq | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Vauxhall Grandland Electric | Volkswagen ID.4 | Xpeng G6

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Changan Deepal S05 at The Car Expert

Changan Deepal S05 line-up gains plug-in hybrid power

Changan Deepal S05 line-up gains plug-in hybrid power

Changan Deepal S05 review – first UK drive

Changan Deepal S05 review – first UK drive

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Subscribe to a Changan Deepal S05

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

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The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

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