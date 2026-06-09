Summary

The Changan Deepal S05 is a mid-sized electric SUV that arrived in UK showrooms in Spring 2026. Changan has announced that a plug-in hybrid version of the S05 is also set for a UK arrival, which we will cover separately.

A leftfield rival to the likes of the Peugeot E-3008, Renault Scenic E-Tech and Skoda Enyaq, the Deepal S05 has divided reviewers, recieving a mixed bag of review scores from the British motoring media so far.

Described as a “very competent offering” by Electrifying.com’s Tom Ford, Green Car Guide’s Paul Clarke, adds that the SUV is good looking, spacious and the driving experience “features comfortable ride quality with rewarding rear-wheel drive handling.”

For others however, the SUV’s driving experience is a point of criticism. The Car Expert’s own Andrew Charman comments that the Changan isn’t “particularly well-suited to UK road surfaces”, while Eliis Hyde of Auto Express makes note of the car’s “clumsy handling.”

“The Deepal S05 doesn’t feel fully finished”, concludes Which EV’s Tim Barnes-Clay, with the caveat that it is “a strong base to build on” that is well-equipped as standard and offers “an infotainment system that stands out amongst its Chinese rivals.”

We don’t have the complete ownership picture of the Changan Deepal S05 formulated just yet. Once we receive running cost estimations for the model, we will give the SUV an Expert Rating score.

Deepal S05 highlights Well-equipped as standard

Intuitive infotainment

Practical with large ‘frunk’ storage space

Long warranty Deepal S05 lowlights Rivals go further on a charge

Less than confident handling

Cheaper rivals available

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £37,990 Launched: Spring 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Changan Deepal S05 slots into the innocuous middle of the mid-sized family SUV chart – it scores for space and equipment but these qualities are dulled by less impressive driving manners.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 5.8 / 10 Read full review

“The Changan Deepal S05 has its merits, like the impressive amount of space, bountiful standard kit list and better onboard tech than many of the Chinese cars we’ve tested to date. However, all of them are overshadowed by the sub-par driving experience, particularly the clumsy handling.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 5 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Italian design helps the S05 stand out from the crowd of similarly-sized electric SUVs, this and the usual combination of generous tech and equipment making it a convincing rival to the likes of a Vauxhall Grandland Electric or Skoda Enyaq straight out the blocks.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Changan Deepal S05 is an unusual car. It occupies an uncomfortable no-man’s land between its most rough-edged Chinese alternatives and its time-served European rivals. The trouble is, it’s priced too closely to its European competitors to make sense.”

Author: Luke Wilkinson

Read review Carwow Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Changan Deepal S05 is a small, stylish SUV with a posh cabin and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive, but its charging speed is average at best.”

Read review Company Car and Van Score: 7 / 10

“Whilst from a purely driving point of view the Changan Deepal S05 is not thrilling, we doubt that this will stop UK customers from getting into one. Offering one model with everything included, is a canny way to grab customers attention, especially when the average British car buyer opts for a top-specced vehicle.”

Author: Andrew Walker

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Changan Deepal S05 is a very competent offering. It’s got a simple buying structure, loads of useful standard kit and feels well made. It’s a bit low-key in some areas, but not everyone wants chintz. It’s worth taking a look, especially if the finance price is right.”

Author: Tom Ford

Read review Green Car Guide Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“A very competent all-rounder. It looks good on the outside and in the interior, and it’s spacious. The driving experience features comfortable ride quality, with rewarding rear-wheel drive handling.”

Author: Paul Clarke

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“The Changan Deepal S05 is well equipped considering how much it costs, but its price tag isn’t low enough to make up for shortcomings in terms of range, rapid charging ability and ride and handling.”

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Deepal S05 is stylish and competent enough to compete with established names.”

Author: Joe Holding

Read review Which EV? Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.5 / 10

“The Deepal S05 doesn’t feel fully finished, but Changan has a strong base to build on. It is well-equipped, attractive, very comfortable, and offers excellent practicality, with an infotainment system that stands out amongst its Chinese rivals.”

Author: Tim Barnes-Clay

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 94%

Child protection: 87%

Vulnerable road users: 78%

Safety assist: 76%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2026, the Changan Deepal S05 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Deepal S05 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of June 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Changan Deepal S05. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of June 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Changan Deepal S05 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Deepal S05, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Changan Deepal S05

Overall rating A 98% New car warranty duration 7 years New car warranty mileage 100,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 120,000 miles

Changan’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Deepal S05.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 100,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the electric SUV has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Changan Deepal S05

As of June 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Changan Deepal S05. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Changan dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Changan Deepal S05, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | BYD Atto 3 | Changan Deepal S07 | Citroën ë-C5 Aircross | Cupra Tavascan | Ford Explorer | Geely EX5 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | KGM Torres EVX | Leapmotor C10 | Lexus RZ | Mazda CX-6e | Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ | MG S6 EV | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Omoda E5 | Peugeot e-3008 | Renault Scenic E-Tech | Skoda Enyaq | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Vauxhall Grandland Electric | Volkswagen ID.4 | Xpeng G6

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Changan Deepal S05 at The Car Expert

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