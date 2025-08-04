Summary

Expected to arrive in the second half of 2025, the new second-generation BMW iX3 will be the first model in BMW’s ‘Neue Klasse’ programme.

‘Neue Klasse’ is a name that BMW enthusiasts will be familiar with, as it refers to a BMW saloon range launched in the 1960s that was so influential that it influenced BMW’s design and engineering principles for the next 40 years. As the company moves into a more sustainable, EV-dominated, era in the 2020s, BMW has revived the name for its latest models.

As such, the second-generation iX3 will kick off BMW’s new approach to “aesthetics, technology, and sustainability”, with a dramatically new look both inside and out. This will be followed by the next BMW 3 Series and then other models in the family over time, with a total of 40 new or updated models by 2027. The Neue Klasse programme is the biggest investment in BMW’s history.

The production version of the new BMW iX3 has yet to be revealed, so the pictures on this page are of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept car that was shown off last year. The final production version certainly looks very similar overall, with only minimal visible changes.

Unlike the current iX3, which is based on the same foundations as the conventional X3 model, the new iX3 will be built on a dedicated all-electric platform. This includes new 800-volt battery tech that BMW says will be able to provide around 186 miles of battery range after just ten minutes of charging.

The Car Expert‘s editor, Stuart Masson, was invited to attend an exclusive preview of the new iX3, months before its public reveal at the Munich motor show in September, and we can confirm that it is, indeed, a dramatic leap for BMW. We’ll have more information as the embargo dates allow.

One big area of attention for BMW’s Neue Klasse programme has been in the area of sustainability. The new iX3 dramatically increases the use of secondary (recycled) materials in both the vehicle structure and fittings. For example, 80% of the cast aluminium components in the vehicle chassis are made from recycled aluminium, while many of the interior textiles (like the seat upholstery, carpets and headlining) are made from 100% recycled textiles.

The approach to sustainability also goes beyond material selection for look and feel, but also how those materials can be broken down afterwards. All of the seating materials, for example, can be recycled together rather than having to be separated, which reduces the time, cost and energy required to process it.

The battery cells require about 40% less CO 2 in their production than those in the previous iX3, while overall production reduces CO 2 emissions by about two-thirds. This means that lifetime CO 2 ‘break-even point’ compared to a petrol X3 is about 12,000 miles based on the average European energy mix. In the UK, this should be even less. After 120,000 miles, the iX3 is likely to have saved about 30 tonnes of CO 2 relative to a petrol X3 based on today’s European energy supplies.

We will continue to update this page as we get more information about the new iX3 in coming weeks, so check back regularly for all the latest information.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: electric motor, battery-powered

Price: TBA Launch date: Autumn 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the iX3 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the BMW iX3

Overall rating A 82% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage Unlimited miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

BMW’s standard new car warranty is not much better than the bare minimum offered by car companies in the UK, running for three years, with no limit on mileage.

In addition to the standard new car warranty, there’s an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

If you're looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment.

